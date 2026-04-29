The NWSL will stick with its spring-to-fall calendar through the 2030 season, affording itself a longer runway to contemplate the schedule change despite coming close to making a concrete decision this week.

A switch to a fall-to-spring schedule was reportedly on the agenda for this week's board of governors meetings in Portland, Ore. at some point but CBS Sports reported on Monday that a formal vote on the topic was unlikely to take place. While a vote could still take place in the near future, the NWSL confirmed Wednesday that a potential calendar flip would not take place until 2031 at the earliest.

"The National Women's Soccer League will continue to operate under its current spring-to-fall schedule through 2028, 2029, and 2030," the league said in a statement. "Following extensive evaluation and close collaboration with key stakeholders, we have made the deliberate decision to maintain our existing competition calendar for this period. This decision reflects our confidence in the strong momentum and growth the league has achieved under its current structure, and our commitment to providing stability for everyone invested in the NWSL's success.

"We remain thoughtful about the long-term evaluation of our calendar— and will continue to assess future opportunities with the same rigor and broad stakeholder alignment that guided this decision. Any change of that magnitude would be communicated with ample notice. For now, our focus is on continuing to deliver a world-class season as we build toward the future."

The switch to a fall-to-spring calendar, which is the standard across Europe and elsewhere, would require a supermajority and though the NWSL may not currently have that, it remains a fervent topic of conversation. Public debate has ramped up in recent months over a calendar flip and commissioner Jessica Berman has openly admitted that it is a topic that the league is actively exploring, though it seems as if there is no prevailing sentiment amongst the members of the board at this time.

The NWSL Players Association has voiced skepticism about the measure in the past, though, revealing earlier this month that a majority of the players do not currently support the calendar flip. The chief concern seems to be around facilities, especially in colder markets like New York, Boston and Denver, especially in a league where only a handful of teams own their own training grounds and changes would be required to support wintertime play.

"The right question is not whether the league should flip the calendar, but whether the right conditions exist to do so responsibly," the union said in a statement earlier this month. "Right now, they do not. The ability to navigate weather-related disruptions depends on consistent control over facilities and operational flexibility across clubs, and that standard has not been met league-wide. Our top priorities in any scenario are protecting and promoting Player health, safety, and performance. As a general matter, a majority of Players polled on this question currently oppose flipping the calendar."

A delay in proceedings is not exactly unprecedented – it took MLS' board of governors several years to commit to their own calendar flip, finally doing so in a vote last November for a switch that will officially take effect in the summer of 2027.

The NWSL's wait, though, comes at a notable juncture in the global soccer calendar. Should the league go through with a change in 2031, they would be timing it in conjunction with that year's Women's World Cup. The tournament is expected to be held in the U.S., who are set to cohost the tournament with Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica in the only bid for the 2031 competition; FIFA is expected to confirm their status as hosts at an event later this year.

If the NWSL eventually flips the calendar, the league would be required to notify the players' association with at least a year's notice of the switch according to the collective bargaining agreement. The league would also need to set up a schedule committee that includes representation from the union.