After being named NWSL commissioner in 2022, Jessica Berman is staying on as the executive face of the league. The NWSL announced that Berman has signed a multi-year contract extension on Thursday. The news comes ahead of the NWSL Championship set to take place on Saturday. CBS is the official home of the NWSL Championship, and fans can watch second-place Washington Spirit take on eighth-place Gotham FC for the title.

After navigating a year of highs and lows for the commissioner, the league and its board of governors are re-upping Berman and extending her time in charge. Ultimately, it's the wins throughout her previous four years that brought on Berman's new contract extension. New record-setting media rights deals, the first and second collective bargaining agreements, skyrocketing club valuations, and welcoming new expansion markets in the Bay Area, Utah, Boston, Denver, and the newest market -- Atlanta.

"Jessica's leadership has been instrumental in transforming the NWSL into a global sports property," said Carolyn Tisch Blodgett, Gotham FC owner and NWSL executive committee chair. "Her vision for sustainable growth, along with her ability to fuel enduring momentum, has positioned the league for long-term success."

Tisch Blodgett is just one of several high-profile investors who have joined NWSL ownership groups under Berman's time as commissioner. Several athletes, celebrities, venture capitalists, and tech industry leaders are now involved in club ownership groups across the league. The league has expanded from 12 to 17 clubs under Berman.

"It's been the honor of my career to lead the NWSL during such an extraordinary period of growth," said Berman. "Every success we've achieved, from expansion to investment to the player experience, is the result of collaboration across this league. I'm proud of what we've built and even more excited about where we're headed. The best is yet to come."

As Berman steps into the next era of NWSL, there are new frontiers to forge. Previously, stadiums and general infrastructure were once bridges considered too long to cross. Now, they are a near-non-issue as owners embrace a mixed approach of building new stadiums and training facilities, or sharing existing arenas, while new state-of-the-art quarters are being built.

While there is increasing pressure and debate over the NWSL salary cap, an inflection point for some as a make-or-break for star players to stay or flee the league, the board of governors has made it clear they trust Berman to move the league forward and further.