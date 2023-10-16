Welcome to a new week! It was a busy weekend in American soccer, and I'm Pardeep Cattry with a recap to start your week on the right note.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern



Monday, Oct. 16

🇪🇺 Euro qualifying: Greece vs. Netherlands, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Fox Sports 2

Tuesday, Oct. 17

🇪🇺 Euro qualifying: England vs. Italy, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Fox Sports 1

🌍 Friendly: USMNT vs. Ghana, 8:30 p.m. ➡️ TNT

🌍 Concacaf Nations League: Panama vs. Guatemala, 9 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Don't miss Kickin' It and the second part of Carli Lloyd's interview on CBS Sports Golazo Network, Wednesday at 8 p.m.

⚽ The Forward Line

🏆 Decision day delivers

Getty Images

NWSL Decision Day lived up to the billing on Sunday with several stunning results that solidified the playoff picture. The San Diego Wave won the Shield over the Portland Thorns, but both secured first-round byes. Competing in the quarterfinals will be the North Carolina Courage, NJ/NY Gotham FC, the OL Reign, and first-time postseason participants Angel City FC.

The playoff newcomers delivered the most dramatic performance of the day with a 5-1 drubbing of the Thorns that did not just ensure their fifth place finish but caused chaos all over the NWSL table. The Thorns slipped from first to second place and lost the Shield, but Angel City's drubbing contributed to Gotham dropping down to sixth and the Washington Spirit missing out on a postseason berth entirely.

The Reign also picked up a lopsided win, returning to the playoffs courtesy of a 3-0 win at the Chicago Red Stars. The win means Megan Rapinoe will play at least one more game before she retires, and also provided the opportunity for the star to put on another show. She scored the Reign's first two goals on Sunday, and head coach Laura Harvey noted post-match that she added to her on-field legacy with two stylish strikes.

Harvey: "She actually said to me after the second goal, she went, 'What is happening?' And I was like, 'I don't know but keep doing it.' Big players come up big in big moments. She's done it all of her career. … She is who she is for a reason."

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🇺🇸 USMNT disappoint against Germany

Getty Images

Things started off well for the U.S. men's national team on Saturday after they took a 1-0 lead over Germany, but they quickly relinquished their advantage and eventually lost 3-1 to the European giants.

Even though Germany dominated throughout, the first half was a back-and-forth affair in which both sides created meaningful chances and got on the board. The second half was all Germany, though, and it was obvious that the USMNT missed injured duo Tyler Adams and Antonee Robinson. As Chuck Booth argues, the voids without Adams in particular are glaringly apparent and requires head coach Gregg Berhalter to come up with a viable Plan B on days the midfielder cannot participate:

Booth: "It's not a rosy picture when Adams captained the side at the World Cup, and his defensive cover can be critical against top teams. It's also why it was surprising why one of Berhalter's substitutes during the game wasn't midfielder Lennard Maloney. Born in Germany, the Heidenheim midfielder is among the top players at his position in distance covered which was something that the USMNT needed in the match. While it's tough to throw someone on for their first cap against Germany, it is a spot that makes sense for a Bundesliga midfielder."

The USMNT will have the chance to reset tomorrow against Ghana, when many eyes will be on Berhalter's midfield choices after an unimpressive second half against Germany.

🔗 Top Stories

🇮🇹 Calcio Weekly: Serie A is launching a weekly newsletter for North American fans with exclusive content from Italy, and the first edition drops on Thursday -- just in time for AC Milan's clash with Juventus. You can subscribe here.

🇺🇸 USMNT rewind: Though a handful of American players failed to make a mark in the latest batch of player ratings, there are still positives to take away from Saturday's matchup.

💰 United sale: Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani is out of the running to buy Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is in the process of acquiring a minority stake -- but United fans who are bummed that the Qatari banker will not buy their club might need a reality check.

🇪🇺 Euro recap: Kylian Mbappe shined for France, Erling Haaland's Norway are in danger of missing out on next summer's tournament, and England manager Gareth Southgate criticized fans who booed Jordan Henderson following his move to Saudi Arabia.

🔮 Qualification continues: England and Italy will meet up in a rematch of the Euro 2020 final, while Portugal resume their qualifying quest but may not need Cristiano Ronaldo to ensure success.

🇨🇦 Trouble in Canada: The Canadian men's national team is without a coach, but can Canada Soccer afford a top-quality manager considering their current financial woes?

💰 The Back Line

