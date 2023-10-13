Welcome to the weekend! I'm Jonathan Johnson and we've got USMNT in action vs. Germany on Saturday and then it's NWSL decision day on Sunday, let's get to it.

👀NWSL Decision Day with four playoff spots up for grabs

Attacking Third

It's going to be an absolutely chaotic final day of action in the NWSL. Only two of the six playoff spots have been decided with both the Portland Thorns and San Diego Wave clinching spots, the remaining four are up for grabs with eight teams technically still in with a shot. Let's break down what needs to happen.

Four teams control their own destiny, win and they're in:

North Carolina Courage

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Washington Spirit

OL Reign

But, none of those teams are guaranteed a playoff spot with a draw. And, the Courage and Spirit play each other. So, all four of these teams can't win, opening the door for everybody else. Everybody else is broadly grouped into two categories...

Need a little help:

Orlando Pride -- Seventh placed Pride can get in with a win and Gotham loss OR Reign loss/draw OR Angel City loss/draw OR some other scenarios where a team ahead of them notches a draw and they make up some goal difference. Win and they've got a really good shot.

Angel City -- Tied on points with Orlando on the the outside looking in, they need to win AND any two of, Gotham loss (or draw with makeup of GD), Reign loss/draw, Pride loss/draw (or Pride win with makeup of GD), Courage/Spirit draw while beating Spirit on GD

Need a lot of help:

Racing Louisville -- They need to win AND have any three of: Gotham loss, Spirit loss, Reign loss/draw, Angel City ;oss/draw, Courage loss with makeup of GD

Houston Dash -- A win AND Reign loss with makeup of GD AND Angel City loss/draw AND Louisville loss/draw

Got all that? Good. If you want to follow all the action, make sure you keep it on CBS Sports Network this weekend for Sunday's whiparound show following all the action. And, as always, every single game is available on Paramount+.

✌ USWNT legends possibly playing their last games

Decision Day also could bring the curtain down on a couple of American soccer legends. Megan Rapinoe has already had her farewell with the United States women's national team, and her goodbye to OL Reign, but she's still playing. Sunday, she'll be in Chicago where her team's playoff hopes, while in their own hands, are pretty precarious. Win and they advance, anything else and the curtain might close on Rapinoe.

Then there's NJ/NY Gotham's Ali Krieger. The longtime USWNT defender has long retired from the international game, but now she's set to hang it up at the club level as well. Gotham have a good shot at moving to the playoffs, so she's not out the door, yet, but whenever they're eliminated Krieger's career will wind up. She joined Box 2 Box on Thursday to talk about the end of her career and how she hopes to be remembered.

Krieger: "I really want to be remembered as a good person, a great teammate and somebody who led by example. I really want to just leave the game better than where I found it. I want people to know how hard that I worked to fight for better standards and better pay and equality and respect and what the players actually deserve, so that the younger players don't have to work as hard. That's the whole purpose of the older players paving the path."

💦 Messi on Sanabria spit: If Paraguay's Antonio Sanabria was really spitting at Argentina's Lionel Messi then the GOAT appeared to not know much about it at the time: "I don't know who this boy is," said the Inter Miami star postgame.

🤬 Lloyd's scathing analysis of 'dysfunctional' USWNT: Carli Lloyd did not pull any punches when she delivered her brutal appraisal of the current USWNT situation and suggested that she would "raise hell" over U.S. 2023 Women's World Cup failure.

🚨 Tonali and Zaniolo leave Azzurri camp: Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo could be in hot water over allegations of betting breaches after the pair were reportedly forced to leave the October national team camp because of an ongoing investigation.

🦁 Villa and England's Watkins rises: Ollie Watkins is back in the England squad after starring for Unai Emery's Aston Villa so far this season which earned him a new long-term contract in the process.

🇲🇦 Vilda lands Morocco gig: Former Spain manager Jorge Vilda will now coach Morocco after being ousted in the aftermath of the Women's World Cup controversy which clouded La Roja's success.

⏹️ Israel vs. Kosovo postponed: UEFA postpones Israel's European Championship qualifying match against Kosovo due to the breakout of war.

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Netherlands vs. France, Friday, 2:45 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: France and both to score (+350) -- A win will qualify France for next summer's Euros while the Netherlands are depleted with a number of regular stars missing. Les Bleus should have enough to get this done although Oranje will likely keep it tighter than in the opener which finished 4-0 to the French in Paris.

-- A win will qualify France for next summer's Euros while the Netherlands are depleted with a number of regular stars missing. Les Bleus should have enough to get this done although Oranje will likely keep it tighter than in the opener which finished 4-0 to the French in Paris. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Norway vs. Spain, Friday, 2:45 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: Draw and both to score (+360) -- Spain are looking to book their Germany berth as soon as possible while Norway need to keep their qualification hopes alive. The Spanish were held by Scotland until late on while the Scandinavians know that results gives them a shot at second place -- if they can hold La Roja up.

