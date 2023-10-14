The San Diego Wave and Portland Thorns are officially in the playoffs, but with four spots on the line and eight teams vying for them, the chaos of the final day of the NWSL season is sure to be intense.
Every single matchup this weekend will be a consequential one, and they'll kick off at exactly the same time.
Here's what you need to know ahead of another jam-packed weekend in the NWSL.
NWSL playoff structure
The top six teams at the end of Sunday will compete in the playoffs, with the top-ranked team winning the NWSL Shield. The first and second place sides will earn a first-round bye and head straight to the semifinals, while the rest will duke it out in the quarterfinals.
The third-ranked team will play the sixth-ranked side, while fourth and fifth place will face off against each other in the quarterfinals. The higher-ranked team will then face the second-ranked team in the semis, while the lower-ranked side awaits the NWSL Shield winner.
All eye a spot in the championship on Nov. 11 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.
Scenarios
There are a lot of them so hang onto your hats.
Portland Thorns FC (35 points, 10-6-5) - Clinched top 2 seed/bye
Clinch NWSL Shield with:
- A win OR
- SD loss OR
- A draw + SD draw OR
- A loss + SD draw + favorable GD (any loss by 7 goals or less)
San Diego Wave FC (34 points, 10-7-4) - Clinched top 2 seed/bye
Clinch NWSL Shield with:
- A win + POR draw/loss OR
- A draw + POR loss by 8+ goals
North Carolina Courage (30 points, 8-7-6)
Clinch a top 4 seed/home match with:
- A win OR
- A draw + NJY draw/loss + RGN draw/loss + favorable GD (over LA/ORL if either win) OR
- A loss + NJY loss + RGN draw/loss + ORL draw/loss + LA draw/loss + favorable GD
Clinch a playoff spot with:
- A win OR
- A draw + NJY draw/loss OR RGN draw/loss OR ORL draw/loss OR LA draw/loss OR
- A draw + favorable GD (over LA/ORL) OR
- A loss + no more than 3 of NJY, RGN, ORL, LA reach 31+ points + favorable GD (over LOU)
NJ/NY Gotham FC (30 points, 8-7-6)
Clinch a top 4 seed/home match with:
- A win OR
- A draw + RGN draw/loss + favorable GD (over LA/ORL if either win) OR
- A loss + WAS/NCC win + RGN loss + ORL draw/loss + LA draw/loss + favorable GD OR
Clinch a playoff spot with:
- A win OR
- A draw + RGN draw/loss OR ORL draw/loss OR LA draw/loss OR
- A draw + favorable GD (over LA/ORL if both win)
- A loss + no more than 3 of NCC, WAS, RGN, ORL, LA reach 31+ points + favorable GD (over LOU)
Washington Spirit (30 points, 7-5-9)
Clinch a top 4 seed/home match with:
- A win OR
- A draw + NJY loss + RGN draw/loss + favorable GD (over LA/ORL if either win) OR
- A loss + NJY loss + RGN loss + ORL draw/loss + LA draw/loss + favorable GD
Clinch a playoff spot with:
- A win OR
- A draw + NJY loss OR RGN draw/loss OR ORL draw/loss OR LA draw/loss OR
- A draw + favorable GD (over LA/ORL if both win) OR
- A loss + No more than 3 of NJY, RGN, ORL, LA reach 31+ points + favorable GD (over LOU)
OL Reign (29 points, 8-8-5)
Clinch a top 4 seed/home match with:
- A win + WAS/NCC draw OR
- A win + NJY draw/loss OR
- A draw + ORL draw/loss + NJY loss + WAS win/loss + LA draw/loss + favorable GD
Clinch a playoff spot with:
- A win OR
- A draw + No more than 3 of NCC, NJY, WAS, ORL, LA, reach 31+ pts + favorable GD OR
- A loss + ORL draw/loss + LA draw/loss + LOU draw/loss + favorable GD
Orlando Pride (28 points, 9-11-1)
Clinch a top 4 seed/home match with:
- A win + (2 of following 3 results: RGN draw/loss + NJY draw/loss + WAS draw) + favorable GD OR
- A win + NJY loss + RGN draw/loss + LA draw/loss
Clinch a playoff spot with:
- A win + favorable GD OR
- A win + NJY loss OR RGN draw/loss OR LA draw/loss OR
- A draw + RGN loss + LA draw/loss + LOU draw/loss + favorable GD
Angel City FC (28 points, 7-7-7)
Clinch a top 4 seed/home match with:
A win + NJY draw/loss + RGN draw/loss + favorable GD (with anyone on 31 points)
Clinch a playoff spot with:
- A win + WAS win/loss + ORL loss/draw OR RGN draw/loss OR NJY loss OR
- A win + favorable GD
Racing Louisville FC (27 points, 6-6-9)
Clinch a top 4 seed/home match with:
A win + NJY loss + RGN draw/loss + ORL draw/loss + LA draw/loss + WAS/NC win + favorable GD
Clinch a playoff spot with:
A win + No more than 3 of NCC, NJY, WAS, RGN, ORL, LA reach 31+ points + favorable GD
Houston Dash (26 points, 6-7-8)
Clinch a playoff spot with:
- A win + RGN loss + LOU draw/loss + LA draw/loss + favorable GD
NWSL Decision day schedule
Sunday, Oct. 15
All times Eastern
- Attacking Third Decision Day Preview, 4 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)
- NWSL Decision Day Whiparound show, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
All games at 5 p.m.
- Orlando Pride vs. Houston Dash (Paramount+)
- Gotham FC vs. Kansas City Current (Paramount+)
- Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC (CBS Sports Golazo Network)
- San Diego Wave FC vs. Racing Louisville FC (Paramount+)
- Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage (Paramount+)
- Chicago Red Stars vs. OL Reign (Paramount+)
NWSL playoff picks – Attacking Third
|Jordan Angeli
|Lisa Carlin
|Darian Jenkins
1st
San Diego
San Diego
San Diego
2nd
Portland
Portland
Portland
3rd
North Carolina
North Carolina
Gotham
4th
Gotham
Gotham
Washington Spirit
5th
Orlando
Angel City
North Carolina
6th
Angel City
Orlando
Orlando
NWSL playoff picks – Editorial Team
|Pardeep Cattry
|Mike Goodman
|Sandra Herrera
1st
Portland
San Diego
Sand Diego
2nd
San Diego
Portland
Portland
3rd
Gotham
Gotham
Washington Spirit
4th
OL Reign
Washington Spirit
Gotham
5th
North Carolina
OL Reign
Orlando
6th
Orlando
Orlando
Courage
Most important matches to keep an eye on
- Angel City vs. Thorns: Los Angeles need to win for a chance at the playoffs and a win by Portland helps them secure the 2023 NWSL Shield. Angel City will have the homefield advantage in this one but Portland is no stranger to high stakes games. This one has drama written all over it.
- Wave vs. Louisville: These two teams last met in June and settled for a scoreless draw. This time they're both in far different phases of their season with the Wave rising toward the NWSL Shield and Louisville clinging to their desperate playoff hopes. Alex Morgan finally broke her months long scoring drought last week for the Wave, and it couldn't have come at a better time.
- Red Stars vs. OL Reign: With eight teams competing for four playoff spots, there's several bubble teams rooting for Chicago to hold off the Reign. Laura Harvey is the winningest coach in the league, but has struggled on the road in Bridgeview, and any thing less than a win can put the Reign's playoff hopes in jeopardy.