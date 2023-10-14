The San Diego Wave and Portland Thorns are officially in the playoffs, but with four spots on the line and eight teams vying for them, the chaos of the final day of the NWSL season is sure to be intense.

Every single matchup this weekend will be a consequential one, and they'll kick off at exactly the same time.

Here's what you need to know ahead of another jam-packed weekend in the NWSL.

NWSL playoff structure

The top six teams at the end of Sunday will compete in the playoffs, with the top-ranked team winning the NWSL Shield. The first and second place sides will earn a first-round bye and head straight to the semifinals, while the rest will duke it out in the quarterfinals.

The third-ranked team will play the sixth-ranked side, while fourth and fifth place will face off against each other in the quarterfinals. The higher-ranked team will then face the second-ranked team in the semis, while the lower-ranked side awaits the NWSL Shield winner.

All eye a spot in the championship on Nov. 11 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

Scenarios

There are a lot of them so hang onto your hats.

Portland Thorns FC (35 points, 10-6-5) - Clinched top 2 seed/bye

Clinch NWSL Shield with:



A win OR

SD loss OR

A draw + SD draw OR

A loss + SD draw + favorable GD (any loss by 7 goals or less)

San Diego Wave FC (34 points, 10-7-4) - Clinched top 2 seed/bye

Clinch NWSL Shield with:



A win + POR draw/loss OR

A draw + POR loss by 8+ goals

North Carolina Courage (30 points, 8-7-6)

Clinch a top 4 seed/home match with:



A win OR

A draw + NJY draw/loss + RGN draw/loss + favorable GD (over LA/ORL if either win) OR

A loss + NJY loss + RGN draw/loss + ORL draw/loss + LA draw/loss + favorable GD

Clinch a playoff spot with:



A win OR

A draw + NJY draw/loss OR RGN draw/loss OR ORL draw/loss OR LA draw/loss OR

A draw + favorable GD (over LA/ORL) OR

A loss + no more than 3 of NJY, RGN, ORL, LA reach 31+ points + favorable GD (over LOU)

NJ/NY Gotham FC (30 points, 8-7-6)

Clinch a top 4 seed/home match with:



A win OR

A draw + RGN draw/loss + favorable GD (over LA/ORL if either win) OR

A loss + WAS/NCC win + RGN loss + ORL draw/loss + LA draw/loss + favorable GD OR

Clinch a playoff spot with:



A win OR

A draw + RGN draw/loss OR ORL draw/loss OR LA draw/loss OR

A draw + favorable GD (over LA/ORL if both win)

A loss + no more than 3 of NCC, WAS, RGN, ORL, LA reach 31+ points + favorable GD (over LOU)

Washington Spirit (30 points, 7-5-9)

Clinch a top 4 seed/home match with:



A win OR

A draw + NJY loss + RGN draw/loss + favorable GD (over LA/ORL if either win) OR

A loss + NJY loss + RGN loss + ORL draw/loss + LA draw/loss + favorable GD

Clinch a playoff spot with:



A win OR

A draw + NJY loss OR RGN draw/loss OR ORL draw/loss OR LA draw/loss OR

A draw + favorable GD (over LA/ORL if both win) OR

A loss + No more than 3 of NJY, RGN, ORL, LA reach 31+ points + favorable GD (over LOU)

OL Reign (29 points, 8-8-5)

Clinch a top 4 seed/home match with:



A win + WAS/NCC draw OR

A win + NJY draw/loss OR

A draw + ORL draw/loss + NJY loss + WAS win/loss + LA draw/loss + favorable GD

Clinch a playoff spot with:



A win OR

A draw + No more than 3 of NCC, NJY, WAS, ORL, LA, reach 31+ pts + favorable GD OR

A loss + ORL draw/loss + LA draw/loss + LOU draw/loss + favorable GD

Orlando Pride (28 points, 9-11-1)

Clinch a top 4 seed/home match with:



A win + (2 of following 3 results: RGN draw/loss + NJY draw/loss + WAS draw) + favorable GD OR

A win + NJY loss + RGN draw/loss + LA draw/loss

Clinch a playoff spot with:



A win + favorable GD OR

A win + NJY loss OR RGN draw/loss OR LA draw/loss OR

A draw + RGN loss + LA draw/loss + LOU draw/loss + favorable GD

Angel City FC (28 points, 7-7-7)

Clinch a top 4 seed/home match with:

A win + NJY draw/loss + RGN draw/loss + favorable GD (with anyone on 31 points)

Clinch a playoff spot with:



A win + WAS win/loss + ORL loss/draw OR RGN draw/loss OR NJY loss OR

A win + favorable GD

Racing Louisville FC (27 points, 6-6-9)

Clinch a top 4 seed/home match with:

A win + NJY loss + RGN draw/loss + ORL draw/loss + LA draw/loss + WAS/NC win + favorable GD

Clinch a playoff spot with:

A win + No more than 3 of NCC, NJY, WAS, RGN, ORL, LA reach 31+ points + favorable GD

Houston Dash (26 points, 6-7-8)

Clinch a playoff spot with:

A win + RGN loss + LOU draw/loss + LA draw/loss + favorable GD

NWSL Decision day schedule

Sunday, Oct. 15

All times Eastern

Attacking Third Decision Day Preview, 4 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)



NWSL Decision Day Whiparound show, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)



All games at 5 p.m.

Orlando Pride vs. Houston Dash (Paramount+)



Gotham FC vs. Kansas City Current (Paramount+)



Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC (CBS Sports Golazo Network)



San Diego Wave FC vs. Racing Louisville FC (Paramount+)



Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage (Paramount+)



Chicago Red Stars vs. OL Reign (Paramount+)

NWSL playoff picks – Attacking Third



Jordan Angeli Lisa Carlin Darian Jenkins 1st San Diego San Diego San Diego 2nd Portland Portland Portland 3rd North Carolina North Carolina Gotham 4th Gotham Gotham Washington Spirit 5th Orlando Angel City North Carolina 6th Angel City Orlando Orlando

NWSL playoff picks – Editorial Team



Pardeep Cattry Mike Goodman Sandra Herrera 1st Portland San Diego Sand Diego 2nd San Diego Portland Portland 3rd Gotham Gotham Washington Spirit 4th OL Reign Washington Spirit Gotham 5th North Carolina OL Reign Orlando 6th Orlando Orlando Courage

Most important matches to keep an eye on