The 2026 NWSL regular season might be over, but the fun is just getting started after an exciting NWSL Decision Day. All 16 NWSL clubs kicked off at once during a final afternoon of the regular season with plenty of high stakes on the line. This year's edition arrived with the NWSL Shield still up for grabs, awarded to the team with the most points, one final playoff spot in play, and multiple home-field advantages to settle.

When the final whistle sounded, it was Gotham FC that lifted the NWSL Shield, with San Diego Wave finishing just behind in second place, and Seattle Reign grabbing the final playoff spot.

Here are the big takeaways from the chaotic day:

NWSL Decision Day scores

Gotham FC 2, Utah Royals 0

San Diego Wave 1, Bay FC 0

Kansas City Current 2, Racing Louisville 0

Washington Spirit 2, Chicago Stars 0

Seattle Reign 1, Orlando Pride 0

Angel City 4, Boston Legacy 1

North Carolina Courage 1, Denver Summit 0

Portland Thorns 2, Houston Dash 0

NWSL Playoffs 2026 bracket

With decision day done and dusted, the final results confirm the 2026 NWSL playoff bracket. More decision-day wins by Washington Spirit, 2-0 over Chicago, and Kansas City Current's 2-0 win against Racing Louisville confirm they get to host at least one home playoff game. First-place Gotham and second-place San Diego will also host, and if they win in the quarters, they will host semifinal fixtures.

San Diego, Angel City, and Kansas City all step into the playoffs on hot streaks. All three clubs are unbeaten in their last five games, with the Current on a five-game win streak.

NWSL playoffs begin Nov. 6, and the 2026 NWSL Championship will be played on Nov. 21. Fans can watch the biggest game of the year on CBS.

Quarterfinal schedule

Friday, Nov. 6

San Diego Wave vs. Utah Royals, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

KC Current vs. Angel City, 12 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 8

Gotham FC vs. Seattle Reign, 12:30 p.m.

Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns, 3 p.m.

Gotham FC cement dynasty status

Gotham needed only a draw to clinch their first-ever Shield in club history, but they did more than that and won 2-0 at home at Sports Illustrated Stadium. The club heads into the playoffs as the top seed after winning previous NWSL Championships as the lowest-ranked eighth seed.

The East Coast side has been a force to be reckoned with, winning the Shield during the longest season ever, the league's first 30-match schedule. The club had a significant points margin in late summer, but inconsistency and roster rotation due to injuries down the stretch pushed the Shield race to decision day, with Washington Spirit in contention through the penultimate matchweek and San Diego Wave still in contention on decision day.

San Diego did their part to make things interesting with a 1-0 win at Bay FC, but Gotham's early attacking surge set them up for success. Forward Midge Purce created the space for a laser cross in front of goal to Guro Reiten.

The lengthy season has affected all clubs this year, though Gotham's late-season string of injuries was particularly noticeable, with recent season-ending injuries to defender Bruninha and breakout rookie forward Jordynn Dudley. Attacker Jaedyn Shaw recently withdrew from U23 USWNT camps in mid-October due to an injury, and was available for Gotham's penultimate game last week but did not enter the match after warming up.

She's rocking a leg sleeve now and making an impact for the club, and scored the last goal after subbing in.

The goal sealed the win, and the return of Shaw and Rose Lavelle, both from injury, was a welcome sight for a team that has leaned on depth all season. Midfielder Jaelin Howell, among the team leaders in minutes played, left the match in the first half with a right ankle injury and will be evaluated closer to the quarterfinals. For now, Gotham capped the race that was theirs to win.

Seattle Reign clinch final playoff spot

The eighth and final NWSL playoff spot came down to a battle between three clubs. Seattle Reign controlled their own fate, while North Carolina Courage and Denver Summit each needed to take the other out and root for Orlando Pride to win.

Seattle's identity this year has been more about organization and defense than goals, and their 1-0 victory over Orlando to clinch the final playoff spot was about as representative of the 2026 Seattle Reign as you could get. Playing particularly motivated, with playoffs at stake, and honoring longtime Reign veteran Jess Fishlock, Seattle pulled ahead just past the hour mark on a set piece that featured not one, but two flicks, and a clinical finish by center back Jordyn Bugg.



