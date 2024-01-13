University of North Carolina midfielder Ally Sentnor went No. 1 to expansion franchise Utah Royals FC in the 2024 NWSL Draft on Friday night.

Sentnor recently decided to turn pro after a breakout season with UNC. The versatile player also has experience as a forward. She led the team with 11 goals scored and notched seven assists last season, and her performances earned her ACC Midfielder of Year and All-ACC First Team honors.

Sentnor has spent time in U.S. women's youth national team camps and was a U.S. Soccer 2023 Best Female Youth Player of the Year nominee.

The 19-year-old leaves the ACC school on a seven-game streak of recorded a goal or an assist. For Utah, they get another crucial piece to build with in their first NWSL season as an expansion side with a player who can finish and produce.