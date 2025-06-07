Boston Legacy FC now has an official crest to go alongside their rebrand. Legacy FC will join the NWSL as the league's 15th club. They'll compete alongside fellow expansion team, Denver NWSL, during the 2026 regular season.

Boston unveiled preliminary branding in October 2024, but faced significant backlash and criticism, and the club re-launched as Boston Legacy FC. The club officially unveiled its new team crest, colors, and branding on Saturday.

"This crest is another step in building a new sporting legacy in Boston," said Boston Legacy FC controlling manager Jennifer Epstein. "Swans encompass our core club values of integrity, grit, and style. They are famously loyal, relentless in defending their territory, and iconic residents of our waterways and green spaces. We are excited to see our fans and players wearing this incredible crest when we kick off in 2026 at Gillette Stadium, and continue to build towards the future with our home field of White Stadium in partnership with the City of Boston."

Boston Legacy FC

The club crest, presented with colors green, black, and white, was created over five months by graphic designer Matthew Wolff. The new badge features a swan as the main focal point, with eight feathers meant to represent the original eight NWSL teams, including the former Boston Breakers, which folded after financial mismanagement ahead of the 2018 season. The angels of the wings are meant to reflect Boston's Zakim Bridge.

The club is currently in the process of renovating White Stadium, though due to delays, the club will play its inaugural season at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Boston Legacy will be the first women's professional soccer team to play its regular season at the NFL facility. Legacy FC is slated to begin play at White Stadium in 2027.