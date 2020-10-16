The National Women's Soccer League is in action for the final time in 2020 on Saturday night as OL Reign and Utah Royals FC square off on CBS All Access. The Reign and Royals are the final two teams to close out NWSL competition this year with the last Fall Series match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about this west pod match up.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, October 17 | Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Cheney Stadium -- Tacoma, Washington

TV: N/A | Live stream: CBS All Access

How do I get CBS All Access?

Where and how can I use CBS All Access?

Storylines

OL Reign: The Reign enter their final match of the Fall Series after suffering a 2-1 loss against their rivals, Portland Thorns FC. The tough loss featured two controversial penalty calls in the box, with the Reign equalizing early in the second half before the second penalty was called in the 70th minute with Thorns veteran Christine Sinclair converting her second on the night. The Reign also struggled to generate offense in front of goal last week. Despite getting 20 total shots, the shot selection was questionable with only four shots on target. The club played to a thrilling 2-2 draw the last time it faced Utah, coming from behind after going down two quick goals. The team has seen strong individual performances on the pitch this year in players like Bethany Balcer and Costa Rican international Shirley Cruz, and will likely rely on their play making in this final match if they're to get a win this Fall Series.

Utah Royals FC: The Utah Royals are coming off a bye week. Their most resent result is a 1-1 draw against the Portland Thorns on Oct. 3, where their lone goal came in the ninth minute as Royals forward Amy Rodriguez was able to put Utah ahead early. The team eventually conceded the equalizer to Portland in the 59th minute, and couldn't add another goal despite generating more offense with 18 shots and recording 6 shots on target. The Royals have earned two draws after dropping their opening Fall Series match. They have been able to strike early in their matches, but unable to close out their games down the stretch. The club has a final opportunity to put in a complete, 90-minute performance.

Game prediction

Both teams played an uptempo game with four goals before the first half during their last match, this one could end in a draw as well. Pick: Draw OL Reign 1, Utah Royals FC 1