The NWSL Fall Series continued on Sunday with two teams from the South pod squaring off. Houston Dash hosted North Carolina Courage, as the two clubs met for the final time this competition. Fall Series matches will continue through Oct. 17. You can stream matches on CBS All Access.
Here's what to know and see from the day's action:
Scoreboard
- Houston Dash 4, North Carolina Courage 1: Houston Dash entered the match having a previous Fall Series match against North Carolina Courage where two sides played to a 4-3 finish in favor of North Carolina. Houston opened the scoring first as Kristie Mewis assisted Sophia Schmidt for the opening goal in the 30th minute. The Dash scored again out of a hydration break when Veronica Latsko found the back of the net in the 37th minute. Mewis added to her team's total with a goal of her own in the 60th minute. Lynn Williams got the Courage on the scoreboard in the 74th minute, but Shea Groom stretched Houston's lead in the 83rd minute, and the Dash went on to win 4-1.
Top plays
Sophie Schmidt's opening goal
The Canadian international opened up the goal scoring for Houston with this shot inside the box assisted by Kristie Mewis.
There's no stopping @sophieschmidt13 😤— NWSL (@NWSL) October 4, 2020
1-0 | #HOUvNC
Tune in now on @Twitch. #NWSLFallSeries | #VerizonCommunityShield pic.twitter.com/MQoLbuRMvj
Veronica Latsko's goal
The home side kept the pressure on the visiting side with this Latsko capitalizing on exposed space behind the backline and doing well to slot the ball in on goal.
The @HoustonDash are cruising 🚘@KristieMewie's sliding pass finds @V_Latsko12, who doubles the advantage.— NWSL (@NWSL) October 4, 2020
2-0 | #HOUvNC
Tune in now on @Twitch. #NWSLFallSeries | #VerizonCommunityShield pic.twitter.com/BftSJj0QfY
Kristie Mewis' goal
After serving up two assists in the game, Mewis was able to put Houston up 3-0 in the 60th minute after settling a ball and placing her shot.
.@KristieMewie is on another level tonight 📈— NWSL (@NWSL) October 5, 2020
The midfielder has been involved in all three goals for the @HoustonDash.
3-0 | #HOUvNC
Tune in now on @Twitch.#NWSLFallSeries | #VerizonCommunityShield pic.twitter.com/tTHm9XDP3N
Lynn Williams scores for North Carolina
ℙ𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕟𝕔𝕖@lynnraenie pulls a goal back for @TheNCCourage.— NWSL (@NWSL) October 5, 2020
3-1 | #HOUvNC
Tune in now on @Twitch.#NWSLFallSeries | #VerizonCommunityShield pic.twitter.com/7a5i3y3zOR
Notable performances
Let's rate some of the notable performances on the day, with one being the worst and 10 being perfection:
Kristie Mewis, Houston Dash: The NWSL veteran was everywhere on the pitch for her club tonight, providing two assists in the first half and getting a goal in the second half. Her work rate for Houston this year has been top rate, relentless and consistent -- with this game being no exception. RATING: 10
Sophie Schmidt, Houston Dash: The Canadian international has provided a steady leadership on the pitch for the club when needed this year. Along with scoring the opening goal, she did well with her challenges on the ball and switching attack for Houston when needed. RATING: 8
Lynn Williams, Washington Spirit: An active Houston didn't allow Williams much time on the ball during the evening, but the forward remained persistent, involving herself in defensive positions, and ultimately providing an unreal consolation goal that couldn't come from anyone else on this night. RATING: 7.5
A look ahead
Fall Series continues next week with matches beginning Friday, Oct. 9. Here's what's ahead for the Fall Series on CBS.
- Orlando Pride vs. Houston Dash, Friday at 5 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network): Houston Dash can claim top prize in the Version community shield with a win against Orlando.
- Sky Blue FC vs. Chicago Red Stars, Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET (CBS All Access): Sky Blue hosts Chicago in this final Northeast pod matchup.
- OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC, Saturday at 8 p.m. ET (Twitch): Two rivals meet for the final time this Fall Series in Washington state.