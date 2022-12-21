marta.jpg
Getty Images

Six-time FIFA Women's World Player of the Year Marta and Orlando Pride have agreed to terms on a two-year contract, the club announced on Wednesday. The contract will run through 2024 and allocation money was utilized in the new deal. The 2023 NWSL season will be Marta's seventh with the club after joining the Pride in 2017. The 36-year-old Brazilian international missed out on the 2022 season after sustaining an ACL injury in March.

"I've been very happy during my time here in Orlando and I'm excited to continue as part of the Pride for the next two years," Marta said in a club statement.

"The club and community have become my family here in the United States, so it makes me smile knowing I will get to continue as part of that. I'm very excited for the future we are building for the Pride and can't wait to return to the field next year, play alongside my teammates, and fight for a championship for our fans."

Marta's contract status and eligibility on the free agency list made her one of the biggest names and targets on the market. The long-time Pride forward also obtained her green card in 2021 and no longer requires an international spot on the Pride's roster.  She has made 84 appearances, recorded 14 assists, and scored a club-leading 27 goals -- seven of them game-winners.

Here's a look at all eligible free agents this offseason, where they have signed, and those whose status is still up in the air:

Player

Signed With

Old Team

Barnes, Lauren

TBD

OL Reign

Barnhart, Nicole

TBD

Washington Spirit

Bowen, Katie

Melbourne City

North Carolina Courage

Brooks, Amber

Washington Spirit

Washington Spirit

Colaprico, Danielle

San Diego Wave FC (two-year deal)

Chicago Red Stars

Daniels, Jaelene

TBD

North Carolina Courage

De Oliveira, Debora

TBDm

North Carolina Courage

Dibernardo, Vanessa

Kansas City Current (two-year deal)

Chicago Red Stars

Doniak, Makenzy

San Diego Wave FC (option extended)

San Diego Wave FC

Dougherty Howard, Megan

TBD

Orlando Pride

Eddy, Elizabeth

TBD

Houston Dash

Edmonds, Kristen

NJ/NY Gotham FC (two-year deal)

Kansas City Current

Ertz, Julie

TBD

Angel City FC

Farquharson, Cali

TBD

Houston Dash

Freeman, Mandy

NJ/NY Gotham FC (two-year deal)

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Gautrat, Morgan

Kansas City Current

(two-year deal)

Chicago Red Stars

Heath, Tobin

TBD

OL Reign

Hill, Rachel

San Diego Wave FC (two-year deal)

Chicago Red Stars

Huster, Tori

Washington Spirit 

Washington Spirit

Johnson, Estelle

North Carolina Courage 

(two-year deal)

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Johnson, Kaitlyn

TBD

San Diego Wave FC

Matthews, Cheyna

TBD

Racing Louisville FC

Nagasato, Yuki

Chicago Red Stars (two-year deal)

Chicago Red Stars

O'Hara, Kelley

NJ/NY Gotham FC 

Washington Spirit

Onumonu, Ifeoma

NJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)

NJ/NY Gotham FC

O'Sullivan, Denise

TBD

North Carolina Courage

Pressley, Toni

TBD

Orlando Pride

Rapinoe, Megan

TBD

OL Reign

Ratcliffe, Brittany

TBD

North Carolina Courage

Richardson, Domi

TBD

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Rowland,Katelyn

TBD

North Carolina Courage

Schmidt, Sophie

Houston Dash (two-year deal)

Houston Dash

Scott, Desiree

TBD

Kansas City Current

Sinclair, Christine

Portland Thorns FC (one-year deal)

Portland Thorns FC 

Smith, Taylor

NJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Smith, Abby

NJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)

Portland Thorns FC

Solaun, Havana

TBD

North Carolina Courage

Speck, Meredith

North Carolina Courage (two-year deal)

North Carolina Courage

Spencer, Jasmyne

Angel City (three-year deal) 

Angel City FC

Stanton, Nicole

TBD

OL Reign

Taylor, Jodie

TBD

San Diego Wave FC

Tymrak, Erika

Orlando Pride
(two-year deal) 

Orlando Pride

Vasconcelos, Michele

TBD

Portland Thorns FC

Vieira Da Silva, Marta

Orlando Pride (two-year deal)

Orlando Pride

Watt, Kealia

TBD

Chicago Red Stars

Wright, Arin

Chicago Red Stars (two-year deal)

Chicago Red Stars

Zerboni, McCall

TBD

NJ/NY Gotham FC