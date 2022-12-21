Six-time FIFA Women's World Player of the Year Marta and Orlando Pride have agreed to terms on a two-year contract, the club announced on Wednesday. The contract will run through 2024 and allocation money was utilized in the new deal. The 2023 NWSL season will be Marta's seventh with the club after joining the Pride in 2017. The 36-year-old Brazilian international missed out on the 2022 season after sustaining an ACL injury in March.
Our Queen is (still) purple 👑 pic.twitter.com/ghXHw0EiP4— Orlando Pride (@ORLPride) December 21, 2022
"I've been very happy during my time here in Orlando and I'm excited to continue as part of the Pride for the next two years," Marta said in a club statement.
"The club and community have become my family here in the United States, so it makes me smile knowing I will get to continue as part of that. I'm very excited for the future we are building for the Pride and can't wait to return to the field next year, play alongside my teammates, and fight for a championship for our fans."
Marta's contract status and eligibility on the free agency list made her one of the biggest names and targets on the market. The long-time Pride forward also obtained her green card in 2021 and no longer requires an international spot on the Pride's roster. She has made 84 appearances, recorded 14 assists, and scored a club-leading 27 goals -- seven of them game-winners.
Here's a look at all eligible free agents this offseason, where they have signed, and those whose status is still up in the air:
Player
Signed With
Old Team
Barnes, Lauren
TBD
OL Reign
Barnhart, Nicole
TBD
Washington Spirit
Bowen, Katie
Melbourne City
North Carolina Courage
Brooks, Amber
Washington Spirit
Washington Spirit
Colaprico, Danielle
San Diego Wave FC (two-year deal)
Chicago Red Stars
Daniels, Jaelene
TBD
North Carolina Courage
De Oliveira, Debora
TBDm
North Carolina Courage
Dibernardo, Vanessa
Kansas City Current (two-year deal)
Chicago Red Stars
Doniak, Makenzy
San Diego Wave FC (option extended)
San Diego Wave FC
Dougherty Howard, Megan
TBD
Orlando Pride
Eddy, Elizabeth
TBD
Houston Dash
Edmonds, Kristen
NJ/NY Gotham FC (two-year deal)
Kansas City Current
Ertz, Julie
TBD
Angel City FC
Farquharson, Cali
TBD
Houston Dash
Freeman, Mandy
NJ/NY Gotham FC (two-year deal)
NJ/NY Gotham FC
Gautrat, Morgan
Kansas City Current
(two-year deal)
Chicago Red Stars
Heath, Tobin
TBD
OL Reign
Hill, Rachel
San Diego Wave FC (two-year deal)
Chicago Red Stars
Huster, Tori
Washington Spirit
Washington Spirit
Johnson, Estelle
North Carolina Courage
(two-year deal)
NJ/NY Gotham FC
Johnson, Kaitlyn
TBD
San Diego Wave FC
Matthews, Cheyna
TBD
Racing Louisville FC
Nagasato, Yuki
Chicago Red Stars (two-year deal)
Chicago Red Stars
O'Hara, Kelley
NJ/NY Gotham FC
Washington Spirit
Onumonu, Ifeoma
NJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)
NJ/NY Gotham FC
O'Sullivan, Denise
TBD
North Carolina Courage
Pressley, Toni
TBD
Orlando Pride
Rapinoe, Megan
TBD
OL Reign
Ratcliffe, Brittany
TBD
North Carolina Courage
Richardson, Domi
TBD
NJ/NY Gotham FC
Rowland,Katelyn
TBD
North Carolina Courage
Schmidt, Sophie
Houston Dash (two-year deal)
Houston Dash
Scott, Desiree
TBD
Kansas City Current
Sinclair, Christine
Portland Thorns FC (one-year deal)
Portland Thorns FC
Smith, Taylor
NJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)
NJ/NY Gotham FC
Smith, Abby
NJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)
Portland Thorns FC
Solaun, Havana
TBD
North Carolina Courage
Speck, Meredith
North Carolina Courage (two-year deal)
North Carolina Courage
Spencer, Jasmyne
Angel City (three-year deal)
Angel City FC
Stanton, Nicole
TBD
OL Reign
Taylor, Jodie
TBD
San Diego Wave FC
Tymrak, Erika
Orlando Pride
Orlando Pride
Vasconcelos, Michele
TBD
Portland Thorns FC
Vieira Da Silva, Marta
Orlando Pride (two-year deal)
Orlando Pride
Watt, Kealia
TBD
Chicago Red Stars
Wright, Arin
Chicago Red Stars (two-year deal)
Chicago Red Stars
Zerboni, McCall
TBD
NJ/NY Gotham FC