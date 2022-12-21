Six-time FIFA Women's World Player of the Year Marta and Orlando Pride have agreed to terms on a two-year contract, the club announced on Wednesday. The contract will run through 2024 and allocation money was utilized in the new deal. The 2023 NWSL season will be Marta's seventh with the club after joining the Pride in 2017. The 36-year-old Brazilian international missed out on the 2022 season after sustaining an ACL injury in March.

"I've been very happy during my time here in Orlando and I'm excited to continue as part of the Pride for the next two years," Marta said in a club statement.

"The club and community have become my family here in the United States, so it makes me smile knowing I will get to continue as part of that. I'm very excited for the future we are building for the Pride and can't wait to return to the field next year, play alongside my teammates, and fight for a championship for our fans."

Marta's contract status and eligibility on the free agency list made her one of the biggest names and targets on the market. The long-time Pride forward also obtained her green card in 2021 and no longer requires an international spot on the Pride's roster. She has made 84 appearances, recorded 14 assists, and scored a club-leading 27 goals -- seven of them game-winners.

