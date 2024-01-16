nwsl-18.jpg
Getty Images

Mallory Swanson and the Chicago Red Stars made NWSL history on Tuesday, when the club announced a deal that would make her the league's highest-paid player.

The player inked a four-year deal with an option for another year that runs close to being worth $2 million overall, cementing her status as the focal point of a new look Red Stars. The club is under new leadership after Laura Rickeets, a co-owner of MLB's Chicago Cubs and the WNBA's Sky, bought the Red Stars last September and following the hiring of ex-Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson. Swanson's commitment to the Red Stars will allow her to reunite with Donaldson, who worked with him when she was a youth player in her native Colorado.

The league's second-ever free agency period has been a busy one, most notably through NJ/NY Gotham FC, who signed USWNT quartet Crystal Dunn, Tierna Davidson, Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett. Several eye-popping names remain available, including Becky Sauerbrunn and Sam Mewis. Their respective contracts with the Portland Thorns and the Kansas City Current have expired, and Mewis' departure from the Current has already been confirmed.

Here's an updating list of players who are on the move -- and where they end up -- as the NWSL's second free agency period gets underway.

PositionPlayerSigned withOld team
MIDAngelina
Orlando Pride (three-year deal)OL Reign
MIDTaylor AylmerTBDRacing Louisville FC
GKNicole BarnhartWashington Spirit (one-year deal)Washington Spirit
GKMichelle BetosTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
DEFCamryn BiegalskiTBDWashington Spirit
GKEmily BoydTBDChicago Red Stars
DEFAmber BrooksTBDWashington Spirit
FWDSimone CharleyTBDAngel City FC
DEFAllysha ChapmanTBDHouston Dash
MIDEmily CurranTBDHouston Dash
DEFTierna DavidsonNJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
GKElla DederickTBDHouston Dash
FWDMakenzy DoniakSan Diego Wave FC (two-year deal)San Diego Wave FC
FWDImani DorseyUtah Royals (two-year deal)NJ/NY Gotham FC
FWDCrystal DunnNJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)Portland Thorns FC
DEFCaprice DydascoBay FC (two-year deal)Houston Dash
MIDElizabeth EddyAngel City FC (two-year deal)Angel City FC
FWDEmina EkicMelbourne CityRacing Louisville FC
MIDSinead FarrellyNJ/NY Gotham FC (option exercised)NJ/NY Gotham FC
MIDBayley FeistTBDWashington Spirit
DEFSabrina FloresTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
DEFEmily FoxArsenalNorth Carolina Courage
MIDMakamae Gomera-StevensTBDHouston Dash
DEFSarah GordenAngel City FC (three-year deal)Angel City FC
FWDPaulina GramagliaTBDHouston Dash
FWDShea GroomTBDHouston Dash
DEFMadison HammondAngel City FC (two-year deal)Angel City FC
MIDTori HusterAnnounced retirementWashington Spirit
GKBrittany IsenhourTBDAngel City FC
GKDevon KerrTBDHouston Dash
FWDTziarra KingTBDOL Reign
DEFMeghan KlingenbergTBDPortland Thorns FC
DEFAli KriegerAnnounced retirementNJ/NY Gotham FC
DEFCasey KruegerWashington Spirit (three-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
DEFNatalia KuikkaTBDPortland Thorns FC
MIDRose LavelleNJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)OL Reign
MIDJordyn ListroTBDOrlando Pride
MIDAllie LongTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
FWDCheyna MatthewsAnnounced retirementChicago Red Stars
DEFMerritt MathiasAngel City FC (one-year deal)
Angel City FC
MIDSavannah McCaskillSan Diego Wave (three-year deal)Angel City FC
FWDJessica McDonaldTBDRacing Louisville FC
DEFTegan McGradyTBDPortland Thorns FC
DEFAddisyn MerrickUtah Royals (two-year deal)Kansas City Current
MIDSam MewisTBDKansas City Current
GKCassie MillerTBDKansas City Current
FWDNadia NadimTBDRacing Louisville FC
FWDYuki NagasatoHouston Dash (two-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
DEFKiki PickettTBDNorth Carolina Courage
DEFMadison PogarchUtah Royals (two-year deal)San Diego Wave FC
MIDTaylor PorterTBDPortland Thorns FC
FWDMegan RapinoeAnnounced retirementOL Reign
FWDBrittany RatcliffeWashington Spirit (three-year deal)North Carolina Courage
DEFCari RoccaroChicago Red Stars (two-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
DEFMaria SanchezHouston Dash (three-year deal)Houston Dash
DEFBecky SauerbrunnTBDPortland Thorns FC
MIDDesiree ScottTBDKansas City Current
DEFKayla SharplesBay FC (two-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
FWDMarissa ShevaTBDWashington Spirit
MIDMana ShimTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
DEFCheyenne ShortsTBDSan Diego Wave FC
FWDChristine SinclairTBDPortland Thorns FC
DEFEmily SonnettNJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)OL Reign
DEFBianca St-GeorgesNorth Carolina Courage (two-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
MIDNikki StantonTBDOL Reign
MIDElla StevensTBDChicago Red Stars
DEFKylie StromOrlando Pride (three-year deal)Orlando Pride
FWDMallory SwansonChicago Red Stars (four-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
MIDEmily Van EgmondSan Diego Wave FC (two-year deal)San Diego Wave FC
FWDMichele VasconcelosUtah Royals (two-year deal)Portland Thorns FC
MIDMarisa ViggianoRacing Louisville (two-year deal)Houston Dash
MIDDani WeatherholtNorth Carolina Courage (two-year deal)Angel City FC
FWDMallory WeberTBDKansas City Current
DEFChristen WestphalSan Diego Wave FC (two-year deal)San Diego Wave FC
MIDMcCall ZerboniTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC