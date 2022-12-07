Long-time Red Stars captain Vanessa DiBernardo and midfielder Morgan Gautrat have signed two-year deals with 2022 NWSL Championship finalists Kansas City Current. The departures are just the latest exits for Chicago Red Stars. The franchise is having a second consecutive season struggling to retain and recruit talent to the organization. During the 2021 offseason, the club had several players request trades after a tumultuous season that ended with allegations of abuse from former head coach Rory Dames. Now with free agency period, players are executing their options across the league.
The Red Stars had seven players listed on the free agency list and have resigned Arin Wright and Yuki Nagasato, while forward Kaelia Watt is still listed as a potential target for the club. The mass exodus from the club also includes eight-year league veteran Sarah Woldmoe who was away from the team during the 2022 season while on maternity leave and has made the decision to retire.
Here's a look at all eligible free agents this offseason, where they have signed, and those whose status is still up in the air:
Player
Signed With
Old Team
Barnes, Lauren
TBD
OL Reign
Barnhart, Nicole
TBD
Washington Spirit
Bowen, Katie
Melbourne City
North Carolina Courage
Brooks, Amber
TBD
Washington Spirit
Colaprico, Danielle
San Diego Wave FC (two-year deal)
Chicago Red Stars
Daniels, Jaelene
TBD
North Carolina Courage
De Oliveira, Debora
TBD
North Carolina Courage
Dibernardo, Vanessa
TBD
Chicago Red Stars
Doniak, Makenzy
San Diego Wave FC (option extended)
San Diego Wave FC
Dougherty Howard, Megan
TBD
Orlando Pride
Eddy, Elizabeth
TBD
Houston Dash
Edmonds, Kristen
NJ/NY Gotham FC (two-year deal)
Kansas City Current
Ertz, Julie
TBD
Angel City FC
Farquharson, Cali
TBD
Houston Dash
Freeman, Mandy
NJ/NY Gotham FC (two-year deal)
NJ/NY Gotham FC
Gautrat, Morgan
TBD
Chicago Red Stars
Heath, Tobin
TBD
OL Reign
Hill, Rachel
San Diego Wave FC (two-year deal)
Chicago Red Stars
Huster, Tori
TBD
Washington Spirit
Johnson, Estelle
North Carolina Courage (two-year deal)
NJ/NY Gotham FC
Johnson, Kaitlyn
TBD
San Diego Wave FC
Matthews, Cheyna
TBD
Racing Louisville FC
Nagasato, Yuki
Chicago Red Stars (two-year deal)
Chicago Red Stars
O'Hara, Kelley
NJ/NY Gotham FC
Washington Spirit
Onumonu, Ifeoma
NJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)
NJ/NY Gotham FC
O'Sullivan, Denise
TBD
North Carolina Courage
Pressley, Toni
TBD
Orlando Pride
Rapinoe, Megan
TBD
OL Reign
Ratcliffe, Brittany
TBD
North Carolina Courage
Richardson, Domi
TBD
NJ/NY Gotham FC
Rowland,Katelyn
TBD
North Carolina Courage
Schmidt, Sophie
Houston Dash (two-year deal)
Houston Dash
Scott, Desiree
TBD
Kansas City Current
Sinclair, Christine
Portland Thorns FC (one-year deal)
Portland Thorns FC
Smith, Taylor
NJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)
NJ/NY Gotham FC
Smith, Abby
NJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)
Portland Thorns FC
Solaun, Havana
TBD
North Carolina Courage
Speck, Meredith
North Carolina Courage (two-year deal)
North Carolina Courage
Spencer, Jasmyne
Angel City (three-year deal)
Angel City FC
Stanton, Nicole
TBD
OL Reign
Taylor, Jodie
TBD
San Diego Wave FC
Tymrak, Erika
TBD
Orlando Pride
Vasconcelos, Michele
TBD
Portland Thorns FC
Vieira Da Silva, Marta
TBD
Orlando Pride
Watt, Kealia
TBD
Chicago Red Stars
Wright, Arin
Chicago Red Stars (two-year deal)
Chicago Red Stars
Zerboni, McCall
TBD
NJ/NY Gotham FC