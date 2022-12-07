nwsl.jpg
Long-time Red Stars captain Vanessa DiBernardo and midfielder Morgan Gautrat have signed two-year deals with 2022 NWSL Championship finalists Kansas City Current. The departures are just the latest exits for Chicago Red Stars. The franchise is having a second consecutive season struggling to retain and recruit talent to the organization. During the 2021 offseason, the club had several players request trades after a tumultuous season that ended with allegations of abuse from former head coach Rory Dames. Now with free agency period, players are executing their options across the league. 

The Red Stars had seven players listed on the free agency list and have resigned Arin Wright and Yuki Nagasato, while forward Kaelia Watt is still listed as a potential target for the club. The mass exodus from the club also includes eight-year league veteran Sarah Woldmoe who was away from the team during the 2022 season while on maternity leave and has made the decision to retire. 

Here's a look at all eligible free agents this offseason, where they have signed, and those whose status is still up in the air:

Player

Signed With

Old Team

Barnes, Lauren

TBD

OL Reign

Barnhart, Nicole

TBD

Washington Spirit

Bowen, Katie

Melbourne City

North Carolina Courage

Brooks, Amber

TBD

Washington Spirit

Colaprico, Danielle

San Diego Wave FC (two-year deal)

Chicago Red Stars

Daniels, Jaelene

TBD

North Carolina Courage

De Oliveira, Debora

TBD

North Carolina Courage

Dibernardo, Vanessa

TBD

Chicago Red Stars

Doniak, Makenzy

San Diego Wave FC (option extended)

San Diego Wave FC

Dougherty Howard, Megan

TBD

Orlando Pride

Eddy, Elizabeth

TBD

Houston Dash

Edmonds, Kristen

NJ/NY Gotham FC (two-year deal)

Kansas City Current

Ertz, Julie

TBD

Angel City FC

Farquharson, Cali

TBD

Houston Dash

Freeman, Mandy

NJ/NY Gotham FC (two-year deal)

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Gautrat, Morgan

TBD

Chicago Red Stars

Heath, Tobin

TBD

OL Reign

Hill, Rachel

San Diego Wave FC (two-year deal)

Chicago Red Stars

Huster, Tori

TBD

Washington Spirit

Johnson, Estelle

North Carolina Courage  (two-year deal)

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Johnson, Kaitlyn

TBD

San Diego Wave FC

Matthews, Cheyna

TBD

Racing Louisville FC

Nagasato, Yuki

Chicago Red Stars (two-year deal)

Chicago Red Stars

O'Hara, Kelley

NJ/NY Gotham FC 

Washington Spirit

Onumonu, Ifeoma

NJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)

NJ/NY Gotham FC

O'Sullivan, Denise

TBD

North Carolina Courage

Pressley, Toni

TBD

Orlando Pride

Rapinoe, Megan

TBD

OL Reign

Ratcliffe, Brittany

TBD

North Carolina Courage

Richardson, Domi

TBD

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Rowland,Katelyn

TBD

North Carolina Courage

Schmidt, Sophie

Houston Dash (two-year deal)

Houston Dash

Scott, Desiree

TBD

Kansas City Current

Sinclair, Christine

Portland Thorns FC (one-year deal)

Portland Thorns FC 

Smith, Taylor

NJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Smith, Abby

NJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)

Portland Thorns FC

Solaun, Havana

TBD

North Carolina Courage

Speck, Meredith

North Carolina Courage (two-year deal)

North Carolina Courage

Spencer, Jasmyne

Angel City (three-year deal) 

Angel City FC

Stanton, Nicole

TBD

OL Reign

Taylor, Jodie

TBD

San Diego Wave FC

Tymrak, Erika

TBD

Orlando Pride

Vasconcelos, Michele

TBD

Portland Thorns FC

Vieira Da Silva, Marta

TBD

Orlando Pride

Watt, Kealia

TBD

Chicago Red Stars

Wright, Arin

Chicago Red Stars (two-year deal)

Chicago Red Stars

Zerboni, McCall

TBD

NJ/NY Gotham FC