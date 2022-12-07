Long-time Red Stars captain Vanessa DiBernardo and midfielder Morgan Gautrat have signed two-year deals with 2022 NWSL Championship finalists Kansas City Current. The departures are just the latest exits for Chicago Red Stars. The franchise is having a second consecutive season struggling to retain and recruit talent to the organization. During the 2021 offseason, the club had several players request trades after a tumultuous season that ended with allegations of abuse from former head coach Rory Dames. Now with free agency period, players are executing their options across the league.

The Red Stars had seven players listed on the free agency list and have resigned Arin Wright and Yuki Nagasato, while forward Kaelia Watt is still listed as a potential target for the club. The mass exodus from the club also includes eight-year league veteran Sarah Woldmoe who was away from the team during the 2022 season while on maternity leave and has made the decision to retire.

Here's a look at all eligible free agents this offseason, where they have signed, and those whose status is still up in the air: