The 2023 NWSL season may officially be in the rearview mirror, but a busy offseason awaits as the league's second-ever free agency period begins on Monday.

More than 70 players with at least five years of experience in the NWSL can move around as free agents during this offseason, and the list includes some eye-popping names. U.S. women's national team star Crystal Dunn is one of them and has already confirmed that she will leave the Portland Thorns after three seasons and one championship. Fellow Thorn and international teammate Becky Saurebrunn is also on the list, as are international teammates Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis are also whose contracts with OL Reign and the Kansas City Current, respectively, expired at the end of the season.

This year's free agency window also ups the ante from last time with two expansion teams that are beginning to fill their rosters. Incoming sides Bay FC and the Utah Royals have already signed their first players in Alex Loera and Mikayla Cluff, respectively, but may have options in the free agent market to ensure they are in good shape on the field ahead of their debuts.

Here's an updating list of players who are on the move -- and where they end up -- as the NWSL's second free agency period gets underway.

PositionPlayerSigned withOld team
MIDAngelina
TBDOL Reign
MIDTaylor AylmerTBDRacing Louisville FC
GKNicole BarnhartTBDWashington Spirit
GKMichelle BetosTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
DEFCamryn BiegalskiTBDWashington Spirit
GKEmily BoydTBDChicago Red Stars
DEFAmber BrooksTBDWashington Spirit
FWDSimone CharleyTBDAngel City FC
DEFAllysha ChapmanTBDHouston Dash
MIDEmily CurranTBDHouston Dash
DEFTierna DavidsonTBDChicago Red Stars
GKElla DederickTBDHouston Dash
FWDMakenzy DoniakTBDSan Diego Wave FC
FWDImani DorseyTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
FWDCrystal DunnTBDPortland Thorns FC
DEFCaprice DydascoTBDHouston Dash
MIDElizabeth EddyTBDAngel City FC
FWDEmina EkicMelbourne CityRacing Louisville FC
MIDSinead FarrellyTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
MIDBayley FeistTBDWashington Spirit
DEFSabrina FloresTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
DEFEmily FoxTBDNorth Carolina Courage
MIDMakamae Gomera-StevensTBDHouston Dash
DEFSarah GordenTBDAngel City FC
FWDPaulina GramagliaTBDHouston Dash
FWDShea GroomTBDHouston Dash
DEFMadison HammondTBDAngel City FC
MIDTori HusterTBDWashington Spirit
GKBrittany IsenhourTBDAngel City FC
GKDevon KerrTBDHouston Dash
FWDTziarra KingTBDOL Reign
DEFMeghan KlingenbergTBDPortland Thorns FC
DEFAli KriegerAnnounced retirementNJ/NY Gotham FC
DEFCasey KruegerTBDChicago Red Stars
DEFNatalia KuikkaTBDPortland Thorns FC
MIDRose LavelleTBDOL Reign
MIDJordyn ListroTBDOrlando Pride
MIDAllie LongTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
FWDCheyna MatthewsAnnounced retirementChicago Red Stars
DEFMerritt MathiasAngel City FC (one-year deal)
Angel City FC
MIDSavannah McCaskillTBDAngel City FC
FWDJessica McDonaldTBDRacing Louisville FC
DEFTegan McGradyTBDPortland Thorns FC
DEFAddisyn MerrickTBDKansas City Current
MIDSam MewisTBDKansas City Current
GKCassie MillerTBDKansas City Current
FWDNadia NadimTBDRacing Louisville FC
FWDYuki NagasatoTBDChicago Red Stars
DEFKiki PickettTBDNorth Carolina Courage
DEFMadison PogarchTBDSan Diego Wave FC
MIDTaylor PorterTBDPortland Thorns FC
FWDMegan RapinoeAnnounced retirementOL Reign
FWDBrittany RatcliffeTBDNorth Carolina Courage
DEFCari RoccaroTBDChicago Red Stars
DEFMaria SanchezTBDHouston Dash
DEFBecky SauerbrunnTBDPortland Thorns FC
MIDDesiree ScottTBDKansas City Current
DEFKayla SharplesTBDChicago Red Stars
FWDMarissa ShevaTBDWashington Spirit
MIDMana ShimTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
DEFCheyenne ShortsTBDSan Diego Wave FC
FWDChristine SinclairTBDPortland Thorns FC
DEFEmily SonnettTBDOL Reign
DEFBianca St. GeorgesTBDChicago Red Stars
MIDNikki StantonTBDOL Reign
MIDElla StevensTBDChicago Red Stars
DEFKylie StromTBDOrlando Pride
FWDMallory SwansonTBDChicago Red Stars
MIDEmily Van EgmondTBDSan Diego Wave FC
FWDMichele VasconcelosTBDPortland Thorns FC
MIDMarisa ViggianoTBDHouston Dash
MIDDani WeatherholtTBDAngel City FC
FWDMallory WeberTBDKansas City Current
DEFChristen WestphalTBDSan Diego Wave FC
MIDMcCall ZerboniTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC