The 2023 NWSL season may officially be in the rearview mirror, but a busy offseason awaits as the league's second-ever free agency period begins on Monday.
More than 70 players with at least five years of experience in the NWSL can move around as free agents during this offseason, and the list includes some eye-popping names. U.S. women's national team star Crystal Dunn is one of them and has already confirmed that she will leave the Portland Thorns after three seasons and one championship. Fellow Thorn and international teammate Becky Saurebrunn is also on the list, as are international teammates Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis are also whose contracts with OL Reign and the Kansas City Current, respectively, expired at the end of the season.
This year's free agency window also ups the ante from last time with two expansion teams that are beginning to fill their rosters. Incoming sides Bay FC and the Utah Royals have already signed their first players in Alex Loera and Mikayla Cluff, respectively, but may have options in the free agent market to ensure they are in good shape on the field ahead of their debuts.
Here's an updating list of players who are on the move -- and where they end up -- as the NWSL's second free agency period gets underway.
|Position
|Player
|Signed with
|Old team
|MID
|Angelina
|TBD
|OL Reign
|MID
|Taylor Aylmer
|TBD
|Racing Louisville FC
|GK
|Nicole Barnhart
|TBD
|Washington Spirit
|GK
|Michelle Betos
|TBD
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|DEF
|Camryn Biegalski
|TBD
|Washington Spirit
|GK
|Emily Boyd
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|DEF
|Amber Brooks
|TBD
|Washington Spirit
|FWD
|Simone Charley
|TBD
|Angel City FC
|DEF
|Allysha Chapman
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|MID
|Emily Curran
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|DEF
|Tierna Davidson
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|GK
|Ella Dederick
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|FWD
|Makenzy Doniak
|TBD
|San Diego Wave FC
|FWD
|Imani Dorsey
|TBD
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|FWD
|Crystal Dunn
|TBD
|Portland Thorns FC
|DEF
|Caprice Dydasco
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|MID
|Elizabeth Eddy
|TBD
|Angel City FC
|FWD
|Emina Ekic
|Melbourne City
|Racing Louisville FC
|MID
|Sinead Farrelly
|TBD
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|MID
|Bayley Feist
|TBD
|Washington Spirit
|DEF
|Sabrina Flores
|TBD
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|DEF
|Emily Fox
|TBD
|North Carolina Courage
|MID
|Makamae Gomera-Stevens
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|DEF
|Sarah Gorden
|TBD
|Angel City FC
|FWD
|Paulina Gramaglia
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|FWD
|Shea Groom
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|DEF
|Madison Hammond
|TBD
|Angel City FC
|MID
|Tori Huster
|TBD
|Washington Spirit
|GK
|Brittany Isenhour
|TBD
|Angel City FC
|GK
|Devon Kerr
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|FWD
|Tziarra King
|TBD
|OL Reign
|DEF
|Meghan Klingenberg
|TBD
|Portland Thorns FC
|DEF
|Ali Krieger
|Announced retirement
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|DEF
|Casey Krueger
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|DEF
|Natalia Kuikka
|TBD
|Portland Thorns FC
|MID
|Rose Lavelle
|TBD
|OL Reign
|MID
|Jordyn Listro
|TBD
|Orlando Pride
|MID
|Allie Long
|TBD
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|FWD
|Cheyna Matthews
|Announced retirement
|Chicago Red Stars
|DEF
|Merritt Mathias
|Angel City FC (one-year deal)
|Angel City FC
|MID
|Savannah McCaskill
|TBD
|Angel City FC
|FWD
|Jessica McDonald
|TBD
|Racing Louisville FC
|DEF
|Tegan McGrady
|TBD
|Portland Thorns FC
|DEF
|Addisyn Merrick
|TBD
|Kansas City Current
|MID
|Sam Mewis
|TBD
|Kansas City Current
|GK
|Cassie Miller
|TBD
|Kansas City Current
|FWD
|Nadia Nadim
|TBD
|Racing Louisville FC
|FWD
|Yuki Nagasato
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|DEF
|Kiki Pickett
|TBD
|North Carolina Courage
|DEF
|Madison Pogarch
|TBD
|San Diego Wave FC
|MID
|Taylor Porter
|TBD
|Portland Thorns FC
|FWD
|Megan Rapinoe
|Announced retirement
|OL Reign
|FWD
|Brittany Ratcliffe
|TBD
|North Carolina Courage
|DEF
|Cari Roccaro
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|DEF
|Maria Sanchez
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|DEF
|Becky Sauerbrunn
|TBD
|Portland Thorns FC
|MID
|Desiree Scott
|TBD
|Kansas City Current
|DEF
|Kayla Sharples
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|FWD
|Marissa Sheva
|TBD
|Washington Spirit
|MID
|Mana Shim
|TBD
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|DEF
|Cheyenne Shorts
|TBD
|San Diego Wave FC
|FWD
|Christine Sinclair
|TBD
|Portland Thorns FC
|DEF
|Emily Sonnett
|TBD
|OL Reign
|DEF
|Bianca St. Georges
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|MID
|Nikki Stanton
|TBD
|OL Reign
|MID
|Ella Stevens
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|DEF
|Kylie Strom
|TBD
|Orlando Pride
|FWD
|Mallory Swanson
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|MID
|Emily Van Egmond
|TBD
|San Diego Wave FC
|FWD
|Michele Vasconcelos
|TBD
|Portland Thorns FC
|MID
|Marisa Viggiano
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|MID
|Dani Weatherholt
|TBD
|Angel City FC
|FWD
|Mallory Weber
|TBD
|Kansas City Current
|DEF
|Christen Westphal
|TBD
|San Diego Wave FC
|MID
|McCall Zerboni
|TBD
|NJ/NY Gotham FC