The 2023 NWSL season may officially be in the rearview mirror, but a busy offseason awaits as the league's second-ever free agency period begins on Monday.

More than 70 players with at least five years of experience in the NWSL can move around as free agents during this offseason, and the list includes some eye-popping names. U.S. women's national team star Crystal Dunn is one of them and has already confirmed that she will leave the Portland Thorns after three seasons and one championship. Fellow Thorn and international teammate Becky Saurebrunn is also on the list, as are international teammates Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis are also whose contracts with OL Reign and the Kansas City Current, respectively, expired at the end of the season.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

This year's free agency window also ups the ante from last time with two expansion teams that are beginning to fill their rosters. Incoming sides Bay FC and the Utah Royals have already signed their first players in Alex Loera and Mikayla Cluff, respectively, but may have options in the free agent market to ensure they are in good shape on the field ahead of their debuts.

Here's an updating list of players who are on the move -- and where they end up -- as the NWSL's second free agency period gets underway.