The San Diego Wave bolstered their attacking on Wednesday, inking veteran attacking midfielder Savannah McCaskill on a three-year deal.
McCaskill spent the last two years with Angel City and was a central part of the team's first playoff run in 2023. She was named to the league's second XI this year after notching four goals and three assists, so her arrival is poised to add to the Wave's high-scoring reputation. McCaskill is set to collaborate with 18-year-old forward Jaedyn Shaw, one of the most exciting prospects in the NWSL and the U.S. women's national team's player pool.
The league's second-ever free agency window sets up for a busy offseason. More than 70 players with at least five years of experience in the NWSL can move around as free agents during this offseason, and the list includes some eye-popping names. USWNT talents Rose Lavelle, Emily Sonnett and Tierna Davidson are reportedly in advanced talks to join NJ/NY Gotham FC, while Casey Krueger is reportedly nearing a move to the Washington Spirit. Other national team stars like Crystal Dunn, Sam Mewis and Becky Sauerbrunn are also available free agents, with Dunn and Mewis' respective departures from the Portland Thorns and Kansas City Current already confirmed.
Want more coverage of women's soccer? Listen below and make sure to watch Attacking Third on Golazo Network Monday and Friday for all your USWNT, NWSL and WSL women's soccer coverage.
Here's an updating list of players who are on the move -- and where they end up -- as the NWSL's second free agency period gets underway.
|Position
|Player
|Signed with
|Old team
|MID
|Angelina
|Orlando Pride (three-year deal)
|OL Reign
|MID
|Taylor Aylmer
|TBD
|Racing Louisville FC
|GK
|Nicole Barnhart
|TBD
|Washington Spirit
|GK
|Michelle Betos
|TBD
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|DEF
|Camryn Biegalski
|TBD
|Washington Spirit
|GK
|Emily Boyd
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|DEF
|Amber Brooks
|TBD
|Washington Spirit
|FWD
|Simone Charley
|TBD
|Angel City FC
|DEF
|Allysha Chapman
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|MID
|Emily Curran
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|DEF
|Tierna Davidson
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|GK
|Ella Dederick
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|FWD
|Makenzy Doniak
|TBD
|San Diego Wave FC
|FWD
|Imani Dorsey
|Utah Royals (two-year deal)
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|FWD
|Crystal Dunn
|TBD
|Portland Thorns FC
|DEF
|Caprice Dydasco
|Bay FC (two-year deal)
|Houston Dash
|MID
|Elizabeth Eddy
|TBD
|Angel City FC
|FWD
|Emina Ekic
|Melbourne City
|Racing Louisville FC
|MID
|Sinead Farrelly
|TBD
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|MID
|Bayley Feist
|TBD
|Washington Spirit
|DEF
|Sabrina Flores
|TBD
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|DEF
|Emily Fox
|TBD
|North Carolina Courage
|MID
|Makamae Gomera-Stevens
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|DEF
|Sarah Gorden
|TBD
|Angel City FC
|FWD
|Paulina Gramaglia
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|FWD
|Shea Groom
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|DEF
|Madison Hammond
|TBD
|Angel City FC
|MID
|Tori Huster
|TBD
|Washington Spirit
|GK
|Brittany Isenhour
|TBD
|Angel City FC
|GK
|Devon Kerr
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|FWD
|Tziarra King
|TBD
|OL Reign
|DEF
|Meghan Klingenberg
|TBD
|Portland Thorns FC
|DEF
|Ali Krieger
|Announced retirement
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|DEF
|Casey Krueger
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|DEF
|Natalia Kuikka
|TBD
|Portland Thorns FC
|MID
|Rose Lavelle
|TBD
|OL Reign
|MID
|Jordyn Listro
|TBD
|Orlando Pride
|MID
|Allie Long
|TBD
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|FWD
|Cheyna Matthews
|Announced retirement
|Chicago Red Stars
|DEF
|Merritt Mathias
|Angel City FC (one-year deal)
|Angel City FC
|MID
|Savannah McCaskill
|San Diego Wave (three-year deal)
|Angel City FC
|FWD
|Jessica McDonald
|TBD
|Racing Louisville FC
|DEF
|Tegan McGrady
|TBD
|Portland Thorns FC
|DEF
|Addisyn Merrick
|TBD
|Kansas City Current
|MID
|Sam Mewis
|TBD
|Kansas City Current
|GK
|Cassie Miller
|TBD
|Kansas City Current
|FWD
|Nadia Nadim
|TBD
|Racing Louisville FC
|FWD
|Yuki Nagasato
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|DEF
|Kiki Pickett
|TBD
|North Carolina Courage
|DEF
|Madison Pogarch
|Utah Royals (two-year deal)
|San Diego Wave FC
|MID
|Taylor Porter
|TBD
|Portland Thorns FC
|FWD
|Megan Rapinoe
|Announced retirement
|OL Reign
|FWD
|Brittany Ratcliffe
|TBD
|North Carolina Courage
|DEF
|Cari Roccaro
|Chicago Red Stars (two-year deal)
|Chicago Red Stars
|DEF
|Maria Sanchez
|Houston Dash (three-year deal)
|Houston Dash
|DEF
|Becky Sauerbrunn
|TBD
|Portland Thorns FC
|MID
|Desiree Scott
|TBD
|Kansas City Current
|DEF
|Kayla Sharples
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|FWD
|Marissa Sheva
|TBD
|Washington Spirit
|MID
|Mana Shim
|TBD
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|DEF
|Cheyenne Shorts
|TBD
|San Diego Wave FC
|FWD
|Christine Sinclair
|TBD
|Portland Thorns FC
|DEF
|Emily Sonnett
|TBD
|OL Reign
|DEF
|Bianca St. Georges
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|MID
|Nikki Stanton
|TBD
|OL Reign
|MID
|Ella Stevens
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|DEF
|Kylie Strom
|Orlando Pride (three-year deal)
|Orlando Pride
|FWD
|Mallory Swanson
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|MID
|Emily Van Egmond
|TBD
|San Diego Wave FC
|FWD
|Michele Vasconcelos
|Utah Royals (two-year deal)
|Portland Thorns FC
|MID
|Marisa Viggiano
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|MID
|Dani Weatherholt
|TBD
|Angel City FC
|FWD
|Mallory Weber
|TBD
|Kansas City Current
|DEF
|Christen Westphal
|TBD
|San Diego Wave FC
|MID
|McCall Zerboni
|TBD
|NJ/NY Gotham FC