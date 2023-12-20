The San Diego Wave bolstered their attacking on Wednesday, inking veteran attacking midfielder Savannah McCaskill on a three-year deal.

McCaskill spent the last two years with Angel City and was a central part of the team's first playoff run in 2023. She was named to the league's second XI this year after notching four goals and three assists, so her arrival is poised to add to the Wave's high-scoring reputation. McCaskill is set to collaborate with 18-year-old forward Jaedyn Shaw, one of the most exciting prospects in the NWSL and the U.S. women's national team's player pool.

The league's second-ever free agency window sets up for a busy offseason. More than 70 players with at least five years of experience in the NWSL can move around as free agents during this offseason, and the list includes some eye-popping names. USWNT talents Rose Lavelle, Emily Sonnett and Tierna Davidson are reportedly in advanced talks to join NJ/NY Gotham FC, while Casey Krueger is reportedly nearing a move to the Washington Spirit. Other national team stars like Crystal Dunn, Sam Mewis and Becky Sauerbrunn are also available free agents, with Dunn and Mewis' respective departures from the Portland Thorns and Kansas City Current already confirmed.

Here's an updating list of players who are on the move -- and where they end up -- as the NWSL's second free agency period gets underway.