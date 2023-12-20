nwsl-18.jpg
Getty Images

The San Diego Wave bolstered their attacking on Wednesday, inking veteran attacking midfielder Savannah McCaskill on a three-year deal.

McCaskill spent the last two years with Angel City and was a central part of the team's first playoff run in 2023. She was named to the league's second XI this year after notching four goals and three assists, so her arrival is poised to add to the Wave's high-scoring reputation. McCaskill is set to collaborate with 18-year-old forward Jaedyn Shaw, one of the most exciting prospects in the NWSL and the U.S. women's national team's player pool.

The league's second-ever free agency window sets up for a busy offseason. More than 70 players with at least five years of experience in the NWSL can move around as free agents during this offseason, and the list includes some eye-popping names. USWNT talents Rose Lavelle, Emily Sonnett and Tierna Davidson are reportedly in advanced talks to join NJ/NY Gotham FC, while Casey Krueger is reportedly nearing a move to the Washington Spirit. Other national team stars like Crystal Dunn, Sam Mewis and Becky Sauerbrunn are also available free agents, with Dunn and Mewis' respective departures from the Portland Thorns and Kansas City Current already confirmed.

Want more coverage of women's soccer? Listen below and make sure to watch Attacking Third on Golazo Network Monday and Friday for all your USWNT, NWSL and WSL women's soccer coverage.

Here's an updating list of players who are on the move -- and where they end up -- as the NWSL's second free agency period gets underway.

PositionPlayerSigned withOld team
MIDAngelina
Orlando Pride (three-year deal)OL Reign
MIDTaylor AylmerTBDRacing Louisville FC
GKNicole BarnhartTBDWashington Spirit
GKMichelle BetosTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
DEFCamryn BiegalskiTBDWashington Spirit
GKEmily BoydTBDChicago Red Stars
DEFAmber BrooksTBDWashington Spirit
FWDSimone CharleyTBDAngel City FC
DEFAllysha ChapmanTBDHouston Dash
MIDEmily CurranTBDHouston Dash
DEFTierna DavidsonTBDChicago Red Stars
GKElla DederickTBDHouston Dash
FWDMakenzy DoniakTBDSan Diego Wave FC
FWDImani DorseyUtah Royals (two-year deal)NJ/NY Gotham FC
FWDCrystal DunnTBDPortland Thorns FC
DEFCaprice DydascoBay FC (two-year deal)Houston Dash
MIDElizabeth EddyTBDAngel City FC
FWDEmina EkicMelbourne CityRacing Louisville FC
MIDSinead FarrellyTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
MIDBayley FeistTBDWashington Spirit
DEFSabrina FloresTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
DEFEmily FoxTBDNorth Carolina Courage
MIDMakamae Gomera-StevensTBDHouston Dash
DEFSarah GordenTBDAngel City FC
FWDPaulina GramagliaTBDHouston Dash
FWDShea GroomTBDHouston Dash
DEFMadison HammondTBDAngel City FC
MIDTori HusterTBDWashington Spirit
GKBrittany IsenhourTBDAngel City FC
GKDevon KerrTBDHouston Dash
FWDTziarra KingTBDOL Reign
DEFMeghan KlingenbergTBDPortland Thorns FC
DEFAli KriegerAnnounced retirementNJ/NY Gotham FC
DEFCasey KruegerTBDChicago Red Stars
DEFNatalia KuikkaTBDPortland Thorns FC
MIDRose LavelleTBDOL Reign
MIDJordyn ListroTBDOrlando Pride
MIDAllie LongTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
FWDCheyna MatthewsAnnounced retirementChicago Red Stars
DEFMerritt MathiasAngel City FC (one-year deal)
Angel City FC
MIDSavannah McCaskillSan Diego Wave (three-year deal)Angel City FC
FWDJessica McDonaldTBDRacing Louisville FC
DEFTegan McGradyTBDPortland Thorns FC
DEFAddisyn MerrickTBDKansas City Current
MIDSam MewisTBDKansas City Current
GKCassie MillerTBDKansas City Current
FWDNadia NadimTBDRacing Louisville FC
FWDYuki NagasatoTBDChicago Red Stars
DEFKiki PickettTBDNorth Carolina Courage
DEFMadison PogarchUtah Royals (two-year deal)San Diego Wave FC
MIDTaylor PorterTBDPortland Thorns FC
FWDMegan RapinoeAnnounced retirementOL Reign
FWDBrittany RatcliffeTBDNorth Carolina Courage
DEFCari RoccaroChicago Red Stars (two-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
DEFMaria SanchezHouston Dash (three-year deal)Houston Dash
DEFBecky SauerbrunnTBDPortland Thorns FC
MIDDesiree ScottTBDKansas City Current
DEFKayla SharplesTBDChicago Red Stars
FWDMarissa ShevaTBDWashington Spirit
MIDMana ShimTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
DEFCheyenne ShortsTBDSan Diego Wave FC
FWDChristine SinclairTBDPortland Thorns FC
DEFEmily SonnettTBDOL Reign
DEFBianca St. GeorgesTBDChicago Red Stars
MIDNikki StantonTBDOL Reign
MIDElla StevensTBDChicago Red Stars
DEFKylie StromOrlando Pride (three-year deal)Orlando Pride
FWDMallory SwansonTBDChicago Red Stars
MIDEmily Van EgmondTBDSan Diego Wave FC
FWDMichele VasconcelosUtah Royals (two-year deal)Portland Thorns FC
MIDMarisa ViggianoTBDHouston Dash
MIDDani WeatherholtTBDAngel City FC
FWDMallory WeberTBDKansas City Current
DEFChristen WestphalTBDSan Diego Wave FC
MIDMcCall ZerboniTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC