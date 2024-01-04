nwsl-18.jpg
Getty Images

NJ/NY Gotham FC continue to make a splash in the free agency market, this time by landing the signatures of Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett on Thursday.

The sought-after duo join the reigning champions from the OL Reign, for whom they both played in last year's championship game. The Women's World Cup winners join their U.S. women's national team colleagues Crystal Dunn and Tierna Davidson as free agents to sign for Gotham in recent days as the club mounts a star-studded rebuild with the aim of remaining competitive in 2024.

The league's second-ever free agency window sets up for a busy offseason. More than 70 players with at least five years of experience in the NWSL can move around as free agents during this offseason, and the list includes some eye-popping names. Fellow national team player Casey Krueger could be the next to move with a transfer to the Washington Spirit reportedly in the cards, while Becky Sauerbrunn and Sam Mewis are out of contract with the Portland Thorns and the Kansas City Current, respectively. Mewis' exit from the Current is already confirmed.

Here's an updating list of players who are on the move -- and where they end up -- as the NWSL's second free agency period gets underway.

PositionPlayerSigned withOld team
MIDAngelina
Orlando Pride (three-year deal)OL Reign
MIDTaylor AylmerTBDRacing Louisville FC
GKNicole BarnhartTBDWashington Spirit
GKMichelle BetosTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
DEFCamryn BiegalskiTBDWashington Spirit
GKEmily BoydTBDChicago Red Stars
DEFAmber BrooksTBDWashington Spirit
FWDSimone CharleyTBDAngel City FC
DEFAllysha ChapmanTBDHouston Dash
MIDEmily CurranTBDHouston Dash
DEFTierna DavidsonNJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
GKElla DederickTBDHouston Dash
FWDMakenzy DoniakSan Diego Wave FC (two-year deal)San Diego Wave FC
FWDImani DorseyUtah Royals (two-year deal)NJ/NY Gotham FC
FWDCrystal DunnNJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)Portland Thorns FC
DEFCaprice DydascoBay FC (two-year deal)Houston Dash
MIDElizabeth EddyTBDAngel City FC
FWDEmina EkicMelbourne CityRacing Louisville FC
MIDSinead FarrellyTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
MIDBayley FeistTBDWashington Spirit
DEFSabrina FloresTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
DEFEmily FoxTBDNorth Carolina Courage
MIDMakamae Gomera-StevensTBDHouston Dash
DEFSarah GordenAngel City FC (three-year deal)Angel City FC
FWDPaulina GramagliaTBDHouston Dash
FWDShea GroomTBDHouston Dash
DEFMadison HammondTBDAngel City FC
MIDTori HusterTBDWashington Spirit
GKBrittany IsenhourTBDAngel City FC
GKDevon KerrTBDHouston Dash
FWDTziarra KingTBDOL Reign
DEFMeghan KlingenbergTBDPortland Thorns FC
DEFAli KriegerAnnounced retirementNJ/NY Gotham FC
DEFCasey KruegerTBDChicago Red Stars
DEFNatalia KuikkaTBDPortland Thorns FC
MIDRose LavelleNJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)OL Reign
MIDJordyn ListroTBDOrlando Pride
MIDAllie LongTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
FWDCheyna MatthewsAnnounced retirementChicago Red Stars
DEFMerritt MathiasAngel City FC (one-year deal)
Angel City FC
MIDSavannah McCaskillSan Diego Wave (three-year deal)Angel City FC
FWDJessica McDonaldTBDRacing Louisville FC
DEFTegan McGradyTBDPortland Thorns FC
DEFAddisyn MerrickUtah Royals (two-year deal)Kansas City Current
MIDSam MewisTBDKansas City Current
GKCassie MillerTBDKansas City Current
FWDNadia NadimTBDRacing Louisville FC
FWDYuki NagasatoTBDChicago Red Stars
DEFKiki PickettTBDNorth Carolina Courage
DEFMadison PogarchUtah Royals (two-year deal)San Diego Wave FC
MIDTaylor PorterTBDPortland Thorns FC
FWDMegan RapinoeAnnounced retirementOL Reign
FWDBrittany RatcliffeTBDNorth Carolina Courage
DEFCari RoccaroChicago Red Stars (two-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
DEFMaria SanchezHouston Dash (three-year deal)Houston Dash
DEFBecky SauerbrunnTBDPortland Thorns FC
MIDDesiree ScottTBDKansas City Current
DEFKayla SharplesBay FC (two-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
FWDMarissa ShevaTBDWashington Spirit
MIDMana ShimTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
DEFCheyenne ShortsTBDSan Diego Wave FC
FWDChristine SinclairTBDPortland Thorns FC
DEFEmily SonnettNJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)OL Reign
DEFBianca St. GeorgesTBDChicago Red Stars
MIDNikki StantonTBDOL Reign
MIDElla StevensTBDChicago Red Stars
DEFKylie StromOrlando Pride (three-year deal)Orlando Pride
FWDMallory SwansonTBDChicago Red Stars
MIDEmily Van EgmondTBDSan Diego Wave FC
FWDMichele VasconcelosUtah Royals (two-year deal)Portland Thorns FC
MIDMarisa ViggianoRacing Louisville (two-year deal)Houston Dash
MIDDani WeatherholtTBDAngel City FC
FWDMallory WeberTBDKansas City Current
DEFChristen WestphalSan Diego Wave FC (two-year deal)San Diego Wave FC
MIDMcCall ZerboniTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC