NJ/NY Gotham FC continue to make a splash in the free agency market, this time by landing the signatures of Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett on Thursday.

The sought-after duo join the reigning champions from the OL Reign, for whom they both played in last year's championship game. The Women's World Cup winners join their U.S. women's national team colleagues Crystal Dunn and Tierna Davidson as free agents to sign for Gotham in recent days as the club mounts a star-studded rebuild with the aim of remaining competitive in 2024.

The league's second-ever free agency window sets up for a busy offseason. More than 70 players with at least five years of experience in the NWSL can move around as free agents during this offseason, and the list includes some eye-popping names. Fellow national team player Casey Krueger could be the next to move with a transfer to the Washington Spirit reportedly in the cards, while Becky Sauerbrunn and Sam Mewis are out of contract with the Portland Thorns and the Kansas City Current, respectively. Mewis' exit from the Current is already confirmed.

Here's an updating list of players who are on the move -- and where they end up -- as the NWSL's second free agency period gets underway.