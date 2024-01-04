NJ/NY Gotham FC continue to make a splash in the free agency market, this time by landing the signatures of Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett on Thursday.
The sought-after duo join the reigning champions from the OL Reign, for whom they both played in last year's championship game. The Women's World Cup winners join their U.S. women's national team colleagues Crystal Dunn and Tierna Davidson as free agents to sign for Gotham in recent days as the club mounts a star-studded rebuild with the aim of remaining competitive in 2024.
The league's second-ever free agency window sets up for a busy offseason. More than 70 players with at least five years of experience in the NWSL can move around as free agents during this offseason, and the list includes some eye-popping names. Fellow national team player Casey Krueger could be the next to move with a transfer to the Washington Spirit reportedly in the cards, while Becky Sauerbrunn and Sam Mewis are out of contract with the Portland Thorns and the Kansas City Current, respectively. Mewis' exit from the Current is already confirmed.
Here's an updating list of players who are on the move -- and where they end up -- as the NWSL's second free agency period gets underway.
|Position
|Player
|Signed with
|Old team
|MID
|Angelina
|Orlando Pride (three-year deal)
|OL Reign
|MID
|Taylor Aylmer
|TBD
|Racing Louisville FC
|GK
|Nicole Barnhart
|TBD
|Washington Spirit
|GK
|Michelle Betos
|TBD
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|DEF
|Camryn Biegalski
|TBD
|Washington Spirit
|GK
|Emily Boyd
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|DEF
|Amber Brooks
|TBD
|Washington Spirit
|FWD
|Simone Charley
|TBD
|Angel City FC
|DEF
|Allysha Chapman
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|MID
|Emily Curran
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|DEF
|Tierna Davidson
|NJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)
|Chicago Red Stars
|GK
|Ella Dederick
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|FWD
|Makenzy Doniak
|San Diego Wave FC (two-year deal)
|San Diego Wave FC
|FWD
|Imani Dorsey
|Utah Royals (two-year deal)
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|FWD
|Crystal Dunn
|NJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)
|Portland Thorns FC
|DEF
|Caprice Dydasco
|Bay FC (two-year deal)
|Houston Dash
|MID
|Elizabeth Eddy
|TBD
|Angel City FC
|FWD
|Emina Ekic
|Melbourne City
|Racing Louisville FC
|MID
|Sinead Farrelly
|TBD
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|MID
|Bayley Feist
|TBD
|Washington Spirit
|DEF
|Sabrina Flores
|TBD
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|DEF
|Emily Fox
|TBD
|North Carolina Courage
|MID
|Makamae Gomera-Stevens
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|DEF
|Sarah Gorden
|Angel City FC (three-year deal)
|Angel City FC
|FWD
|Paulina Gramaglia
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|FWD
|Shea Groom
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|DEF
|Madison Hammond
|TBD
|Angel City FC
|MID
|Tori Huster
|TBD
|Washington Spirit
|GK
|Brittany Isenhour
|TBD
|Angel City FC
|GK
|Devon Kerr
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|FWD
|Tziarra King
|TBD
|OL Reign
|DEF
|Meghan Klingenberg
|TBD
|Portland Thorns FC
|DEF
|Ali Krieger
|Announced retirement
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|DEF
|Casey Krueger
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|DEF
|Natalia Kuikka
|TBD
|Portland Thorns FC
|MID
|Rose Lavelle
|NJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)
|OL Reign
|MID
|Jordyn Listro
|TBD
|Orlando Pride
|MID
|Allie Long
|TBD
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|FWD
|Cheyna Matthews
|Announced retirement
|Chicago Red Stars
|DEF
|Merritt Mathias
|Angel City FC (one-year deal)
|Angel City FC
|MID
|Savannah McCaskill
|San Diego Wave (three-year deal)
|Angel City FC
|FWD
|Jessica McDonald
|TBD
|Racing Louisville FC
|DEF
|Tegan McGrady
|TBD
|Portland Thorns FC
|DEF
|Addisyn Merrick
|Utah Royals (two-year deal)
|Kansas City Current
|MID
|Sam Mewis
|TBD
|Kansas City Current
|GK
|Cassie Miller
|TBD
|Kansas City Current
|FWD
|Nadia Nadim
|TBD
|Racing Louisville FC
|FWD
|Yuki Nagasato
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|DEF
|Kiki Pickett
|TBD
|North Carolina Courage
|DEF
|Madison Pogarch
|Utah Royals (two-year deal)
|San Diego Wave FC
|MID
|Taylor Porter
|TBD
|Portland Thorns FC
|FWD
|Megan Rapinoe
|Announced retirement
|OL Reign
|FWD
|Brittany Ratcliffe
|TBD
|North Carolina Courage
|DEF
|Cari Roccaro
|Chicago Red Stars (two-year deal)
|Chicago Red Stars
|DEF
|Maria Sanchez
|Houston Dash (three-year deal)
|Houston Dash
|DEF
|Becky Sauerbrunn
|TBD
|Portland Thorns FC
|MID
|Desiree Scott
|TBD
|Kansas City Current
|DEF
|Kayla Sharples
|Bay FC (two-year deal)
|Chicago Red Stars
|FWD
|Marissa Sheva
|TBD
|Washington Spirit
|MID
|Mana Shim
|TBD
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|DEF
|Cheyenne Shorts
|TBD
|San Diego Wave FC
|FWD
|Christine Sinclair
|TBD
|Portland Thorns FC
|DEF
|Emily Sonnett
|NJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)
|OL Reign
|DEF
|Bianca St. Georges
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|MID
|Nikki Stanton
|TBD
|OL Reign
|MID
|Ella Stevens
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|DEF
|Kylie Strom
|Orlando Pride (three-year deal)
|Orlando Pride
|FWD
|Mallory Swanson
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|MID
|Emily Van Egmond
|TBD
|San Diego Wave FC
|FWD
|Michele Vasconcelos
|Utah Royals (two-year deal)
|Portland Thorns FC
|MID
|Marisa Viggiano
|Racing Louisville (two-year deal)
|Houston Dash
|MID
|Dani Weatherholt
|TBD
|Angel City FC
|FWD
|Mallory Weber
|TBD
|Kansas City Current
|DEF
|Christen Westphal
|San Diego Wave FC (two-year deal)
|San Diego Wave FC
|MID
|McCall Zerboni
|TBD
|NJ/NY Gotham FC