McCall Zerboni is returning to NJ/NY Gotham for another year. The league's second-ever free agency window has already seen a lot of headline-making movement, most notably NJ/NY Gotham FC's splashy efforts to land sought-after quartet Crystal Dunn, Tierna Davidson, Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett. And now they've ensured that Zerboni will return to play with the new superstar quartet.

Elsewhere  in the NWSL, the Portland Thorns have re-upped Becky Sauerbrunn. The two-time Women's World Cup winner and three-time NWSL champion extends her stay in Portland after originally joining the team in the 2020 season. Sauerbrunn's contract was announced a day after fellow veteran Christine Sinclair confirmed her own one-year stay with the Thorns, who are now under new ownership after RAJ Sports officially took over the club earlier this month.

Sauerbrunn's deal comes as NWSL teams begin their preseason training, and towards the end of a busy offseason. The NWSL's record for highest-paid player was also set twice in the buildup to the 2024 season, first by the Houston Dash by signing Maria Sanchez to a deal reportedly worth around $1.5 million and then by the Chicago Red Stars, who will reportedly pay Mallory Swanson nearly $2 million.

With the 2024 season rapidly approaching, here's an updating list on the deals that have crossed the line so far and players who are still on the market.

PositionPlayerSigned withOld team
MIDAngelina
Orlando Pride (three-year deal)Seattle Reign
MIDTaylor AylmerTBDRacing Louisville FC
GKNicole BarnhartWashington Spirit (one-year deal)Washington Spirit
GKMichelle BetosNJ/NY Gotham FC (one-year deal)NJ/NY Gotham FC
DEFCamryn BiegalskiChicago Red Stars (one-year deal)Washington Spirit
GKEmily BoydTBDChicago Red Stars
DEFAmber BrooksTBDWashington Spirit
FWDSimone CharleyOrlando Pride (two-year deal)Angel City FC
DEFAllysha ChapmanHouston Dash (option exercised)Houston Dash
MIDEmily CurranTBDHouston Dash
DEFTierna DavidsonNJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
GKElla DederickTBDHouston Dash
FWDMakenzy DoniakSan Diego Wave FC (two-year deal)San Diego Wave FC
FWDImani DorseyUtah Royals (two-year deal)NJ/NY Gotham FC
FWDCrystal DunnNJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)Portland Thorns FC
DEFCaprice DydascoBay FC (two-year deal)Houston Dash
MIDElizabeth EddyAngel City FC (two-year deal)Angel City FC
FWDEmina EkicMelbourne CityRacing Louisville FC
MIDSinead FarrellyNJ/NY Gotham FC (option exercised)NJ/NY Gotham FC
MIDBayley FeistKansas City Current (two-year deal)Washington Spirit
DEFSabrina FloresTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
DEFEmily FoxArsenalNorth Carolina Courage
MIDMakamae Gomera-StevensTBDHouston Dash
DEFSarah GordenAngel City FC (three-year deal)Angel City FC
FWDPaulina GramagliaHouston Dash (option exercised)Houston Dash
FWDShea GroomChicago Red Stars (two-year deal)Houston Dash
DEFMadison HammondAngel City FC (two-year deal)Angel City FC
MIDTori HusterAnnounced retirementWashington Spirit
GKBrittany IsenhourTBDAngel City FC
GKDevon KerrTBDHouston Dash
FWDTziarra KingSeattle Reign (one-year deal)Seattle Reign
DEFMeghan KlingenbergPortland Thorns FC (one-year deal)Portland Thorns FC
DEFAli KriegerAnnounced retirementNJ/NY Gotham FC
DEFCasey KruegerWashington Spirit (three-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
DEFNatalia KuikkaChicago Red Stars (three-year deal)Portland Thorns FC
MIDRose LavelleNJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)Seattle Reign
MIDJordyn ListroTBDOrlando Pride
MIDAllie LongTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
FWDCheyna MatthewsAnnounced retirementChicago Red Stars
DEFMerritt MathiasAngel City FC (one-year deal)
Angel City FC
MIDSavannah McCaskillSan Diego Wave (three-year deal)Angel City FC
FWDJessica McDonaldTBDRacing Louisville FC
DEFTegan McGradyTBDPortland Thorns FC
DEFAddisyn MerrickUtah Royals (two-year deal)Kansas City Current
MIDSam MewisAnnounced retirementKansas City Current
GKCassie MillerNJ/NY Gotham FC (traded after signing one-year deal with the Kansas City Current)Kansas City Current
FWDNadia NadimTBDRacing Louisville FC
FWDYuki NagasatoHouston Dash (two-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
DEFKiki PickettBay FC (two-year deal)North Carolina Courage
DEFMadison PogarchUtah Royals (two-year deal)San Diego Wave FC
MIDTaylor PorterTBDPortland Thorns FC
FWDMegan RapinoeAnnounced retirementSeattle Reign
FWDBrittany RatcliffeWashington Spirit (three-year deal)North Carolina Courage
DEFCari RoccaroChicago Red Stars (two-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
DEFMaria SanchezHouston Dash (three-year deal)Houston Dash
DEFBecky SauerbrunnPortland Thorns FC (one-year deal)Portland Thorns FC
MIDDesiree ScottKansas City Current (one-year deal)Kansas City Current
DEFKayla SharplesBay FC (two-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
FWDMarissa ShevaTBDWashington Spirit
MIDMana ShimTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
DEFCheyenne ShortsTBDSan Diego Wave FC
FWDChristine SinclairPortland Thorns FC (one-year deal)Portland Thorns FC
DEFEmily SonnettNJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)Seattle Reign
DEFBianca St-GeorgesNorth Carolina Courage (two-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
MIDNikki StantonSeattle Reign (one-year deal)Seattle Reign
MIDElla StevensNJ/NY Gotham FC (two-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
DEFKylie StromOrlando Pride (three-year deal)Orlando Pride
FWDMallory SwansonChicago Red Stars (four-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
MIDEmily Van EgmondSan Diego Wave FC (two-year deal)San Diego Wave FC
FWDMichele VasconcelosUtah Royals (two-year deal)Portland Thorns FC
MIDMarisa ViggianoRacing Louisville (two-year deal)Houston Dash
MIDDani WeatherholtNorth Carolina Courage (two-year deal)Angel City FC
FWDMallory WeberKansas City Current (one-year deal)Kansas City Current
DEFChristen WestphalSan Diego Wave FC (two-year deal)San Diego Wave FC
MIDMcCall ZerboniNJ/NY Gotham FC (one-year deal)NJ/NY Gotham FC