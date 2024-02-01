McCall Zerboni is returning to NJ/NY Gotham for another year. The league's second-ever free agency window has already seen a lot of headline-making movement, most notably NJ/NY Gotham FC's splashy efforts to land sought-after quartet Crystal Dunn, Tierna Davidson, Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett. And now they've ensured that Zerboni will return to play with the new superstar quartet.
Elsewhere in the NWSL, the Portland Thorns have re-upped Becky Sauerbrunn. The two-time Women's World Cup winner and three-time NWSL champion extends her stay in Portland after originally joining the team in the 2020 season. Sauerbrunn's contract was announced a day after fellow veteran Christine Sinclair confirmed her own one-year stay with the Thorns, who are now under new ownership after RAJ Sports officially took over the club earlier this month.
Want more coverage of women's soccer? Listen below and make sure to watch Attacking Third on Golazo Network Monday and Friday for all your USWNT, NWSL and WSL women's soccer coverage.
Sauerbrunn's deal comes as NWSL teams begin their preseason training, and towards the end of a busy offseason. The NWSL's record for highest-paid player was also set twice in the buildup to the 2024 season, first by the Houston Dash by signing Maria Sanchez to a deal reportedly worth around $1.5 million and then by the Chicago Red Stars, who will reportedly pay Mallory Swanson nearly $2 million.
With the 2024 season rapidly approaching, here's an updating list on the deals that have crossed the line so far and players who are still on the market.
|Position
|Player
|Signed with
|Old team
|MID
|Angelina
|Orlando Pride (three-year deal)
|Seattle Reign
|MID
|Taylor Aylmer
|TBD
|Racing Louisville FC
|GK
|Nicole Barnhart
|Washington Spirit (one-year deal)
|Washington Spirit
|GK
|Michelle Betos
|NJ/NY Gotham FC (one-year deal)
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|DEF
|Camryn Biegalski
|Chicago Red Stars (one-year deal)
|Washington Spirit
|GK
|Emily Boyd
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|DEF
|Amber Brooks
|TBD
|Washington Spirit
|FWD
|Simone Charley
|Orlando Pride (two-year deal)
|Angel City FC
|DEF
|Allysha Chapman
|Houston Dash (option exercised)
|Houston Dash
|MID
|Emily Curran
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|DEF
|Tierna Davidson
|NJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)
|Chicago Red Stars
|GK
|Ella Dederick
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|FWD
|Makenzy Doniak
|San Diego Wave FC (two-year deal)
|San Diego Wave FC
|FWD
|Imani Dorsey
|Utah Royals (two-year deal)
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|FWD
|Crystal Dunn
|NJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)
|Portland Thorns FC
|DEF
|Caprice Dydasco
|Bay FC (two-year deal)
|Houston Dash
|MID
|Elizabeth Eddy
|Angel City FC (two-year deal)
|Angel City FC
|FWD
|Emina Ekic
|Melbourne City
|Racing Louisville FC
|MID
|Sinead Farrelly
|NJ/NY Gotham FC (option exercised)
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|MID
|Bayley Feist
|Kansas City Current (two-year deal)
|Washington Spirit
|DEF
|Sabrina Flores
|TBD
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|DEF
|Emily Fox
|Arsenal
|North Carolina Courage
|MID
|Makamae Gomera-Stevens
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|DEF
|Sarah Gorden
|Angel City FC (three-year deal)
|Angel City FC
|FWD
|Paulina Gramaglia
|Houston Dash (option exercised)
|Houston Dash
|FWD
|Shea Groom
|Chicago Red Stars (two-year deal)
|Houston Dash
|DEF
|Madison Hammond
|Angel City FC (two-year deal)
|Angel City FC
|MID
|Tori Huster
|Announced retirement
|Washington Spirit
|GK
|Brittany Isenhour
|TBD
|Angel City FC
|GK
|Devon Kerr
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|FWD
|Tziarra King
|Seattle Reign (one-year deal)
|Seattle Reign
|DEF
|Meghan Klingenberg
|Portland Thorns FC (one-year deal)
|Portland Thorns FC
|DEF
|Ali Krieger
|Announced retirement
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|DEF
|Casey Krueger
|Washington Spirit (three-year deal)
|Chicago Red Stars
|DEF
|Natalia Kuikka
|Chicago Red Stars (three-year deal)
|Portland Thorns FC
|MID
|Rose Lavelle
|NJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)
|Seattle Reign
|MID
|Jordyn Listro
|TBD
|Orlando Pride
|MID
|Allie Long
|TBD
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|FWD
|Cheyna Matthews
|Announced retirement
|Chicago Red Stars
|DEF
|Merritt Mathias
|Angel City FC (one-year deal)
|Angel City FC
|MID
|Savannah McCaskill
|San Diego Wave (three-year deal)
|Angel City FC
|FWD
|Jessica McDonald
|TBD
|Racing Louisville FC
|DEF
|Tegan McGrady
|TBD
|Portland Thorns FC
|DEF
|Addisyn Merrick
|Utah Royals (two-year deal)
|Kansas City Current
|MID
|Sam Mewis
|Announced retirement
|Kansas City Current
|GK
|Cassie Miller
|NJ/NY Gotham FC (traded after signing one-year deal with the Kansas City Current)
|Kansas City Current
|FWD
|Nadia Nadim
|TBD
|Racing Louisville FC
|FWD
|Yuki Nagasato
|Houston Dash (two-year deal)
|Chicago Red Stars
|DEF
|Kiki Pickett
|Bay FC (two-year deal)
|North Carolina Courage
|DEF
|Madison Pogarch
|Utah Royals (two-year deal)
|San Diego Wave FC
|MID
|Taylor Porter
|TBD
|Portland Thorns FC
|FWD
|Megan Rapinoe
|Announced retirement
|Seattle Reign
|FWD
|Brittany Ratcliffe
|Washington Spirit (three-year deal)
|North Carolina Courage
|DEF
|Cari Roccaro
|Chicago Red Stars (two-year deal)
|Chicago Red Stars
|DEF
|Maria Sanchez
|Houston Dash (three-year deal)
|Houston Dash
|DEF
|Becky Sauerbrunn
|Portland Thorns FC (one-year deal)
|Portland Thorns FC
|MID
|Desiree Scott
|Kansas City Current (one-year deal)
|Kansas City Current
|DEF
|Kayla Sharples
|Bay FC (two-year deal)
|Chicago Red Stars
|FWD
|Marissa Sheva
|TBD
|Washington Spirit
|MID
|Mana Shim
|TBD
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|DEF
|Cheyenne Shorts
|TBD
|San Diego Wave FC
|FWD
|Christine Sinclair
|Portland Thorns FC (one-year deal)
|Portland Thorns FC
|DEF
|Emily Sonnett
|NJ/NY Gotham FC (three-year deal)
|Seattle Reign
|DEF
|Bianca St-Georges
|North Carolina Courage (two-year deal)
|Chicago Red Stars
|MID
|Nikki Stanton
|Seattle Reign (one-year deal)
|Seattle Reign
|MID
|Ella Stevens
|NJ/NY Gotham FC (two-year deal)
|Chicago Red Stars
|DEF
|Kylie Strom
|Orlando Pride (three-year deal)
|Orlando Pride
|FWD
|Mallory Swanson
|Chicago Red Stars (four-year deal)
|Chicago Red Stars
|MID
|Emily Van Egmond
|San Diego Wave FC (two-year deal)
|San Diego Wave FC
|FWD
|Michele Vasconcelos
|Utah Royals (two-year deal)
|Portland Thorns FC
|MID
|Marisa Viggiano
|Racing Louisville (two-year deal)
|Houston Dash
|MID
|Dani Weatherholt
|North Carolina Courage (two-year deal)
|Angel City FC
|FWD
|Mallory Weber
|Kansas City Current (one-year deal)
|Kansas City Current
|DEF
|Christen Westphal
|San Diego Wave FC (two-year deal)
|San Diego Wave FC
|MID
|McCall Zerboni
|NJ/NY Gotham FC (one-year deal)
|NJ/NY Gotham FC