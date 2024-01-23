The Portland Thorns inked a new deal with Becky Sauerbrunn on Tuesday, which will keep her in the Rose City for one more year.

The two-time Women's World Cup winner and three-time NWSL champion extends her stay in Portland after originally joining the team in the 2020 season. Sauerbrunn's contract was announced a day after fellow veteran Christine Sinclair confirmed her own one-year stay with the Thorns, who are now under new ownership after RAJ Sports officially took over the club earlier this month.

Sauerbrunn's deal comes as NWSL teams begin their preseason training, and towards the end of a busy offseason. The league's second-ever free agency window saw a lot of headline-making movement, most notably NJ/NY Gotham FC's splashy efforts to land sought-after quartet Crystal Dunn, Tierna Davidson, Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett. The NWSL's record for highest-paid player was also set twice in the buildup to the 2024 season, first by the Houston Dash by signing Maria Sanchez to a deal reportedly worth around $1.5 million and then by the Chicago Red Stars, who will reportedly pay Mallory Swanson nearly $2 million.

With the 2024 season rapidly approaching, here's an updating list on the deals that have crossed the line so far and players who are still on the market.