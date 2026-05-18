The National Women's Soccer League has seen its fair share of market-shifting transfer windows, but nothing quite compares to what will soon unfold. The league is on the verge of welcoming one of its biggest former stars back to its shores.

Australian international forward Sam Kerr recently announced her departure from Chelsea FC. The star striker released an announcement through the club's social channels, confirming her exit from her long-time club this summer. The rumor mill has been nonstop about where she could end up next, with strong indicators of a return to the NWSL, the place where Kerr's star began to rise nearly a decade ago.

So, if Kerr does return to NWSL, where would the best landing spot be for her? She's the most decorated Australian footballer of her generation, and still the all-time leading scorer in NWSL history from her previous time with the league.

Let's break down the clubs most likely to lure Kerr, and those who wished they had a chance:

Best landing spots

Seattle Reign FC

There might not be a single team out there that has a greater need for a proven goalscorer than the Reign. It's no secret the Reign are struggling in the attack, they have zero goals scored in five games. While they have talent on the roster, they lack a consistent finisher who can change draws into wins, and Kerr could instantly fill that void while becoming the face of the franchise in the Pacific Northwest.

Orlando Pride

The Florida side is anchored by Barbra Banda, who leads the Golden Boot race at the moment with nine goals, but it's tough carrying a team as the primary goal scorer. Adding Kerr would create a super-duo that opposing defenses would have to work overtime to contain.

It could also present some tactical challenges, as Banda typically lines up up top for Orlando, but would rather have champagne problems than no champagne at all. Going to a contender to keep competing for trophies in this next phase of Kerr's career could also be a significant lure, as Orlando won the double in 2024 and reached the semifinals in 2025.

Angel City FC

As someone who covered the previous Sam Kerr era, if a Hollywood franchise existed back then, it would've been tailor-made for her. You can't change the past, but the future is certainly bright now with multiple California sides in the league. Starlight and glamour, palm trees and beaches, built into a club with a fired-up fanbase and resources to make the financial move for Kerr could be a very tempting landing spot.

Gotham FC

If you can't change the past, maybe you can truly go back to the future. Once upon a time, Kerr was the brightest star on Sky Blue FC, this side's predecessor, which was once considered a struggling franchise unable to attract talent before its rebrand in 2021. Despite a lack of investment and resources, Kerr had a breakout year in 2017, winning the MVP and Golden Boot with 17 goals before being traded in 2018.

Today's iteration is much different. Sky Blue are no more, and Gotham FC are a contender. Winners of two NWSL Championships in three seasons, in an intriguing sports market, the club has the clout and financial flexibility to bring the striker back to where it all began.

Least Likely

Chicago Stars FC

Kerr's previous NWSL club will likely not be her next one. While Kerr set NWSL records with the Chicago Red Stars in 2018 and 2019, winning two Golden Boot awards, the 2019 MVP, and playing in her first-ever NWSL semifinals and NWSL Championship final, it's highly unlikely the club would invest the required resources to bring in another elite, high-priced forward.

Chicago also went through a rebrand, is now known as Stars FC, and has Mallory Swanson locked in as the franchise star. It's a club still working through the early phases of a rebuild, moved out of Bridgeview, Illinois, to Evanston, and will open its new training facility next year. Still, the organization has shown itself to be an unlikely landing spot for Kerr, given its recent lack of roster spending over the last two seasons.

Boston Legacy FC

If Kerr is coming back to NWSL at 32-years-old, and a year out from the 2027 World Cup, then she'll need to go to a team that's a bit more established than Boston Legacy is at the moment. Boston is an early fascinating case of a long-term project, but that also means it's an unlikely destination for a player of Kerr's caliber.

An expansion side that is quickly building a reputation as a physical team is also more than one piece away from truly competing for NWSL titles, and that's not the type of pitch for a player in Kerr's position.

Bay FC

After a disappointing 2025, Bay FC looks focused on competing while developing. New head coach Emma Coates has a background with England's youth programs, and with so many defensive players out this season on injury or maternity leave, there's a bit of a make-do-with-what-you've-got mentality at the moment.

Still, it would be delightful to see what Kerr could do up top with a young, rising star midfielder, Claire Hutton, behind her. It's unlikely that they will bring in Kerr on a big contract just as Cristiana Girelli's loan expires in August.

Racing Louisville FC and Houston Dash

Hate to lump any franchises together, but I'm doing so here because both these clubs are in the same exact scenario when it comes to signing marquee players in the near future. That doesn't mean they won't ever, they just probably won't right now.

Any organization that is currently pursuing external processes to seek new ownership or additional investors to bulk up the club's bankroll and secure finances is extremely unlikely to create a bidding war for one of the sport's biggest stars.