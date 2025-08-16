The NWSL match between Kansas City Current and Orlando Pride is a severe heat delay in Kansas City, Mo. The two sides were set to kick off at 4 p.m. ET, but extreme heat checks exceeding 96 degrees have prevented the match from starting at its originally scheduled time, and it's not expected to start till after 7 p.m. ET.

Per NWSL match operations, the match cannot start until the temperature drops to 92 degrees. Crews are conducting wet bulb tests every 15 minutes on the field of CPKC Stadium, where the top two teams in the league are set to square off.

Kansas City Current are in first place with a 12-point lead on the league table over second-place Orlando Pride. While the Current are in contention for this year's NWSL Shield race, Orlando Pride are the reigning 2024 NWSL Champions and NWSL Shield winners. The two teams have a budding rivalry in the NWSL based on their recent run of form and playoff-caliber rosters.

Kansas City are led by NWSL Golden Boot leader, forward Temwa Chawinga, and Orlando Pride welcome Brazilian international, Marta back into the starting lineup. Marta recently won the Copa America Femenina with Brazil during the July international window

How to watch Kansas City vs. Orlando