U.S. women's national team defender and California native Naomi Girma is staying in San Diego, signing a new contract with the Wave which runs through 2026. Girma originally signed with the team as a drafted rookie in 2022. The new deal is a league-standard maximum contract, a three-year deal with an option year. That option year has already been exercised, sources confirmed to CBS Sports.

The new deal is a clear indicator that San Diego wants to continue to build with their young star defender, and for Girma, an opportunity to continue to grow and develop with the club that drafted her.

"It's an honor for me. San Diego being my first team straight out of college, it just really feels like home to me," Girma told CBS Sports.

"It's great to feel like the club believes in me, and not just right now, but also in how I'll grow and keep developing as a professional. Having that sense of belief from the club is good, it helps with my confidence, and I think is only going to help me perform better."

In some ways the Wave and Girma are operating on parallel timelines. Both are growing up in the league, each navigating just a second professional year in the NWSL. The franchise joined as the league's 12th team in 2022. The club's early success last season, lodging the winningest record by an expansion side, and first-ever playoff appearance for an expansion side not absorbed through relocation, are inextricably interlinked with Girma's standout play and individual achievements.

"I feel like what we have at San Diego is really special with our team, staff, and the community. And that's something I want to be a part of for years to come. It was a no-brainer to stay in San Diego."

The center back was selected first overall in the 2022 NWSL draft out of Stanford University, making her the first-ever draft selection in Wave history. While at Stanford, she helped lead the team to the 2019 NCAA national championship where they won the title. She ended her collegiate career with 68 appearances, starting 67 games, and as a two-time Pac-12 Defender of the Year.

During her rookie season, she made an immediate impact with 21 starting appearances through the regular season. She went on to earn a place on the NWSL 2022 First Team Best XI. She also racked up individual awards with 2022 NWSL Rookie and Defender of the Year honors, making league history as the first player to win two end-of-year awards during a rookie season.

There's always added pressure to keep up performances but Girma hasn't hit a sophomore slump in year two of her pro career. She's already started every regular season match this year, and now that she has more knowledge and familiarity with the league she's been able to take a further step forward.

"Year one is a lot about getting a sense of the league. How are you going to impact it? How are you gonna affect the team? And I think now, it's just being confident that I can have an impact, and growing as a leader and a player. Going into things front-footed and not waiting to see how it will come to me. I just feel like I now have a better understanding of the league and what it takes to be successful here."

Another key difference between seasons has been Girma's elevated role on the USWNT. She's previously represented the youth national teams and captained the U-20 squad. But after making her senior debut in April 2022, she's been a constant feature among national team camps, and has turned herself into a must-have for the USWNT final 23-player women's World Cup roster.

Club play has been the final stage of preparation, and evaluation, for players hopeful to crack the roster, but Girma isn't trying to get too far ahead in her routine and is balancing looking ahead by staying present.

"We haven't had a national team camp since April. So now, it's about trying to maintain that hyper-focus every training and knowing it is building up toward a big tournament. What helped me out last year and what's helped me this year is just focusing on where I'm at. With the Wave, I'm like, just fully tuned in trying to help the team here. I think that only helps my chances and helps me become a better player."

Now, with her future set in San Diego through 2026, the length of the contract also presents a feeling of being settled and the possibility of more success to come.

"Longevity and security are things that are so valuable in professional sports, and something you don't always have. It's definitely not a given. So, I think to have that peace of mind, for me is great. It's just like, now I'm in a spot where I want to play. I'm close to home, close to family, which is also really important to me, and it feels really good to have that sense of security."