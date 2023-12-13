The offseason is in full swing for the National Women's Soccer League as it welcomes two new teams with the upcoming NWSL Expansion Draft on Friday, increasing from 12 to 14 squads to start the 2024 season. Bay FC and Utah Royals FC have already made player moves this offseason as clubs continue to work ahead of the expansion event, with more clubs expected to announce additional trades in the coming days. Fans can watch the NWSL Expansion Draft on CBS Sports Network.
Utah and Orlando Pride have made multiple trades already, but who else has been active in the trade market?
Let's take a look:
Angel City FC
Trades
- Acquired $50,000 in allocation money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection from Bay FC in exchange for forward Scarlett Camberos.
- Received 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection from Utah Royals FC in exchange for a 2024 international roster spot and $100,000 in allocation money.
Non-Free Agency Signings
- Giselle Thompson (through 2025 with 2026 option via under-18 rule)
Contract Extensions
- Jun Endo (mutual option through 2024)
- Merritt Mathias (mutual option through 2024)
Bay FC
Trades
- Acquired Orlando Pride's natural first-round pick (No. 8) in the 2024 NWSL Draft in exchange for $50,000 in allocation money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection.
- Traded $175,000 in allocation money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection in exchange for defender Alex Loera with Kansas City Current.
- Made first-ever trade for alternative allocation money ($235,000) with Racing Louisville FC and also received 2024 NWSL Draft third-round pick (No. 34) in exchange for expansion draft protection and Bay FC's second-round pick in the NWSL Draft (No. 15).
- Washington Spirit traded defender Dorian Bailey to Bay FC in exchange for 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection.
- Portland Thorns FC traded defender Emily Menges in exchange for 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection and $75,000 in allocation money.
- Received Scarlett Camberos from Angel City FC in exchange for $50,000 and 2024 Expansion Draft protection.
- Acquired $25,000 in Allocation Money and midfielder Joelle Anderson from Houston Dash in exchange for NWSL Expansion Draft protection.
Non-Free Agency Signings
- None
Contract Extensions
- None
Chicago Red Stars
Trades
- None
Non-Free Agency Signings
- Re-signed Taylor Malham (one-year contract through 2024 season)
Contract Extensions
- Alyssa Naeher (option through 2024)
- Jill Aguilera (option through 2024)
Houston Dash
Trades
- Acquired NWSL Expansion Draft protection from Utah Royals FC in exchange for forward Cameron Tucker and $50,000 in allocation money.
- Received NWSL Expansion Draft protection from Bay FC in exchange for midfielder Joelle Anderson and $25,000 in allocation money.
Non-Free Agency Signings
- None
Contract Extensions
- Goalkeeper Emily Alvarado (contract option exercised)
- Defender Madelyn Desiano (contract option exercised)
- Defender Jyllissa Harris (contract option exercised)
- Midfielder Sophie Hirst (contract option exercised)
- Savannah Madden (contract option exercised)
- Forward Barbara Olivieri (contract option exercised)
- Midfielder Sarah Puntigam (contract option exercised)
- Forward Cameron Tucker (contract option exercised)
Kansas City Current
Trades
- Received $175,000 in allocation money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection from Bay FC in exchange for defender Alex Loera.
- Acquired $75,000 in allocation money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection from Utah Royals FC in exchange for defender Kate Del Fava and the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft.
Non-Free Agency Signings
- Re-signed defender Gabrielle Robinson (three-year contract through 2026 season)
Contract Extensions
- Midfielder Claire Lavogez (exercised option through 2024)
NJ/NY Gotham FC
Trades
- Received $150,000 in allocation money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection from Utah Royals FC in exchange for goalkeeper Mandy Haught.
- Three-team deal with Racing Louisville FC and Bay FC sends Gotham's No. 28 and No. 42 selections in 2024 NWSL Draft to Louisville, and defender Ellie Jean to Bay FC in exchange for 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection.
Non-Free Agency Signings
- None
Contract Extensions
- Midfielder Sinead Farrelly (mutual option through 2024)
North Carolina Courage
Trades
- Acquired $30,000 in allocation money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection from Utah Royals FC in exchange for midfielders Emily Gray and Frankie Tagliaferri.
Non-Free Agency Signings
- Forward Tess Boade (re-signed through 2025 season)
Contract Extensions
- None
OL Reign
Trades
- None
Non-Free Agency Signings
- Goalkeeper Claudia Dickey (re-signed through 2025)
Contract Extensions
- Defender Alana Cook (exercised option through 2024)
Orlando Pride
Trades
- Received $50,000 in allocation money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection from Bay FC in exchange for Orlando's No. 8 pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft.
- Acquired $90,000 in allocation money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection from Utah Royals FC in exchange for midfielder Mikayla Cluff and the No. 26 overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft.
Non-Free Agency Signings
- Defender Emily Madril (three-year contract through the 2026 season)
- Goalkeeper Sofia Manner (via transfer from FC Honka, two-year contract)
Contract Extensions
- Defender Brianna Martinez (mutual option for 2024)
Portland Thorns FC
Trades
- Portland Thorns FC acquired $75,000 in allocation money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection from Bay FC in exchange for defender Emily Menges.
Non-Free Agency Signings
- None
Contract Extensions
- Goalkeeper Lauren Kozal's (option through 2024)
Racing Louisville FC
Trades
- Made first-ever trade with alternative allocation money ($235,000) and a 2024 NWSL Draft third-round pick (No. 34) in exchange for expansion draft protection and Bay FC's second-round pick in the NWSL Draft (No. 15).
- Received the No. 28 and No. 42 overall picks in the 2024 NWSL Draft from Gotham FC in for exchange $130,000 in allocation money.
Non-Free Agency Signings
- Midfielder Maddie Pokorny (re-signed through 2025)
- Goalkeeper Hillary Beall (re-signed through 2024, option for 2025)
- Goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer (re-signed through 2024, option for 2025)
Contract Extensions
- Forward Thembi Kgatlana (option exercised for 2024)
- Forward Kirsten Davis (option exercised for 2024)
- Defender Julia Lester (option exercised for 2024)
San Diego Wave FC
Trades
- Acquired $60,000 in allocation money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection from Utah Royals FC in exchange for defender Kaleigh Riehl.
Non-Free Agency Signings
- Forward Amirah Ali (re-signed through 2024, option for 2025)
Contract Extensions
- Midfielder Sierra Enge (exercised option for 2024)
Utah Royals FC
Trades
- Acquired midfielder Mikayla Cluff and the No. 26 overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft from Orlando Pride in exchange for $90,000 in allocation money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection.
- Received defender Kaleigh Riehl from San Deigo Wave FC in exchange for $60,000 in allocation money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection.
- Traded $30,000 in allocation money and 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft protection in exchange for midfielders Emily Gray and Frankie Tagliaferri.
- Acquired two second round picks (No. 20 and No. 21) in the 2024 NWSL Draft from Washington Spirit in exchange for expansion draft protection.
- Received $100,000 in allocation money and a 2024 international spot from Angel City FC in exchange for 2024 Expansion Draft protection.
- Traded 2024 international roster spot to Orlando Pride in exchange for $65,000 and goalkeeper Carly Nelson.
- Acquired forward Cameron Tucker and $50,000 in allocation money from Houston Dash in exchange for 2024 Expansion Draft protection.
Non-Free Agency Signings
- None
Contract Extensions
- None
Washington Spirit
Trades
- Traded its two second round picks (No. 20 and No. 21) in the 2024 NWSL Draft to Utah Royals FC in exchange for expansion draft protection.
- Defender Dorian Bailey was traded to Bay FC in exchange for expansion draft protection.
Non-Free Agency Signings
- None
Contract Extensions
- Forward Ashley Hatch (exercised option through 2024)
- Forward Trinity Rodman (exercised option through 2025)
- Goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury (exercised option through 2026)
- Midfielder Andi Sullivan (exercised option through 2026)