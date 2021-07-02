Two teams looking to climb the NWSL standings will square off Saturday when Racing Louisville hosts the Portland Thorns at 7:30 p.m. ET, which you can stream on Paramount+ with the Premium plan. The Thorns suffered a 2-0 setback against the North Carolina Courage in their last outing, while Racing Louisville dominated the Chicago Red Stars in a 3-0 win. These two teams last met on June 3, with Portland securing a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Despite suffering a setback in their last outing, the Thorns will enter Saturday's showdown confident they can secure the victory. Portland currently sits in third-place in the NWSL standings with 12 points after winning three of its last four games. Meanwhile, Racing Louisville sits in sixth-place with 10 points and has won two of its last three fixtures. Portland is the +125 money-line favorite (risk $100 to win $125) in the latest Racing Louisville vs. Portland Thorns odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is 2.5 goals. Saturday's pivotal match can be streamed on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch the SRX Series and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream (including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour), no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start, so sign up now here.

How to watch Racing Louisville vs. Portland Thorns

Date: Saturday, July 3

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

NWSL picks for Racing Louisville vs. Portland Thorns

Before you tune in to Saturday's NWSL match, you need to see the picks from women's soccer expert Sandra Herrera. She is CBS Sports' women's soccer analyst and has been reporting on the game for more than five years. Providing insight both internationally and domestically, she has covered local markets, NWSL drafts and NWSL championship finals. She knows the women's game inside and out.

For Portland Thorns vs. Racing Louisville, Herrera is predicting the match to end in a draw (+230). Herrera has taken into account that the Thorns will be missing a few key pieces who will be out of the lineup after being called up to the U.S. Olympic women's soccer team. Goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, defender Crystal Dunn and midfielder Lindsey Horan will all miss Saturday's clash against Racing Louisville.

Franch is a two-time NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year and one of the main reasons why Portland has given up just six goals this season, the third-best mark in the NWSL. Horan, meanwhile, was named NWSL MVP in 2018 after scoring 14 goals in 24 matches.

Racing Louisville has given up 10 goals this season, but its defense has tightened up in recent weeks. In fact, Racing Louisville has recorded a shutout in two of its last three games. Racing Louisville scored three goals in its last outing, but Christy Holly's squad has scored just six goals through seven games in 2021.

Watch the NWSL on Paramount+

Now that you know who to pick, get ready to watch the National Women's Soccer League. Visit Paramount+ now to see the NWSL, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.