The 2022 NWSL regular season is nearing the home stretch as teams begin to enter the final month of the schedule. That means the playoff picture is starting to take shape as the year winds down. Some teams have climbed into the upper half of the table, while others are eyeing a playoff push. The league table can shift once more as NWSL action continues this week. Fans can watch NWSL games on Paramount+.

The top six teams will head to the playoffs, with the first and second seeds earning a first-round bye to the semifinals as hosts. The third and fourth seeds will host the fifth and sixth seed in a quarterfinal round, where the winners will compete in the semifinals for a spot in the 2022 NWSL Championship final.

Let's take a look at the standings after the latest weekend of action, possible playoff scenarios, and which teams are on the brink of elimination:

League standings

1. Kansas City Current (32 pts) -- Playoff standing

2. Portland Thorns FC (31 pts) -- Playoff standing

3. San Diego Wave FC (31 pts) -- Playoff standing

4. Houston Dash (30 pts) -- Playoff standing

5. OL Reign (28 pts) -- Playoff standing

6. Chicago Red Stars (27 pts) -- Playoff standing

7. Angel City FC (26 pts) -- Outside looking in

8. North Carolina Courage (22 pts) -- Outside looking in

9. Orlando Pride (21 pts) -- Long shot

10. Washington Spirit (16 pts) -- Long shot

11. Racing Louisville FC (14 pts) -- Eliminated

12. NJ/NY Gotham FC (12 pts) -- Eliminated

Playoff tiebreakers

Tiebreakers are decided first by greater goal difference across regular season, then most total wins, then most goals scored. There are a possible seven tiebreaker scenarios for teams, and as listed in order

Greater goal difference across the entire regular season (against all teams, not just tied teams). Most total wins across the entire regular season (against all teams, not just tied teams). Most goals scored across the entire regular season (against all teams, not just tied teams). Head-to-head results (total points) between the tied teams. Head-to-head most goals scored between the tied teams. Least disciplinary points accumulated across the entire regular season (against all teams, not just tied teams). Coin flip (if two teams are tied) or drawing of lots (if three or more teams are tied).

Viewing info

The regular season will have two midweek matches this week ahead of a full slate of games over the weekend. Take a look at how to watch the matches this week:

Wednesday, September 14

North Carolina Courage vs. Angel City FC, 7 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Chicago Red Stars vs. Kansas City Current, 8 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Friday, September 16

Racing Louisville FC vs. Orlando Pride, 7:30 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



Saturday, September 17

Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 7 p.m. ET (Twitch)



North Carolina Courage vs. OL Reign, 7:30 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



Chicago Red Stars vs. Houston Dash, 8 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC, 10 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Sunday, September 18

Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC, 5 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



Possible playoff matchups

Here's a final look at the playoff picture as the season continues this weekend:

No. 1 Kansas City Current - bye to semifinal

No. 2 Portland Thorns FC vs. bye to semifinal

No. 3 San Diego Wave FC vs. No. 6 Chicago Red Stars

No. 4 Houston Dash vs. No. 5 OL Reign

Kansas City in first place as franchise grows

1. Kansas City Current (32 points: 9-4-5)

Possible first-round matchup: Would earn a bye to semifinal and host quarterfinal winner at Children's Mercy Park

The Current have extended their undefeated streak to thirteen games after a narrow 1-0 win over NJ/NY Gotham FC. Head coach Matt Potter has his team playing loose and smart, rotating players where he can. It was a good start to the heavy match load the team will have this week, with a game against Chicago Red Stars on Wednesday and then another match on Sunday against Portland Thorns FC.

Portland Thorns jump into second

2. Portland Thorns FC (31 points: 8-3-7)

Possible first-round matchup: Would earn bye to semifinal and host quarterfinal winner at Providence Park

The Thorns picked a 2-0 win on the road against Orlando Pride but the bigger victory was the return of Crystal Dunn after spending time away on maternity leave. Head coach Rihan Wilkinson has said that the staff plan to work Dunn back into the fold slowly, despite making her return ahead of schedule. The team is preparing for a potential playoff preview against first-place Kansas City Current on Sunday.

San Diego Wave slip into third place

3. San Diego Wave FC (31 points: 9-6-4)

Possible first-round matchup: vs. 6 Chicago Red Stars

vs. 6 Chicago Red Stars Tiebreakers: San Diego is level with Portland on total points, but the first tiebreaker of greater goal difference across the entire regular season (against all teams, not just tied teams) keeps them in third.

The Wave remain in contention for both the number one seed and the 2022 NWSL Shield, but the team only have three games remaining on their schedule to make the push. Forward Alex Morgan has added to her goal total this season after scoring two goals against Washington Spirit and now leads the golden boot race with 15 goals.

Houston Dash stumble into fourth place

4. Houston Dash (30 points: 8-5-6)

Possible first-round matchup: vs. No. 5 OL Reign

The Dash slipped in the standings after closing out the month with back-to-back draws, and the team is now winless in their last three matches. They don't appear to be playing in a panic. Despite three games remaining for the team, they are still fully in contention for the NWSL shield and a first-place finish. Houston will continue to look for game-changing moments from Mexican international Maria Sanchez.

OL Reign stay in fifth

5. OL Reign (24 points: 7-4-7)

Possible first-round matchup: vs. No. 4 Houston Dash

OL Reign kicked off their the final month of the regular season with a 2-2 draw against Chicago Red Stars. Head coach Laura Harvey and the team have four games remaining in their season to try and make a play at the NWSL Shield or a first or second-place playoff bye. The team has recently relied on Rose Lavelle to generate and create and will likely continue to push the attack through her if they're unable to build play on the wing through outside back Sofia Huerta.

Red Stars hanging onto final playoff spot

6. Chicago Red Stars (27 points: 7-5-6)

Potential first-round matchup: vs. No. 3 San Diego Wave FC



The Red Stars are still hanging onto the sixth and final playoff spot for the playoffs as they kicked off their final month of regular season action with a 2-2 draw against OL Reign. Chiaco also welcomed the return of Morgan Gatruat after navigating a calf injury this year, though it remains to be seen what role the midfielder will play down the stretch of the season.

Angel City FC, North Carolina Courage in playoff hunt

7. Angel City FC (26 points: 7-5-5)

Playoff perspective: one spot away from a final playoff slot, one point out of sixth place, with the Red Stars holding the first tie-breaker for goal differential across the regular season.

The team is undefeated in their last five games, but three draws over their last five fixtures have not been enough for them to make a leap into the upper half of the playoff picture.

8. North Carolina Courage (22 points: 6-7-4)

Playoff perspective: two spots away from a final playoff spot, five points out from a possible sixth-place standing. North Carolina currently holds first tie-breakers for goal differential over Chicago Red Stars and Angel City.



They have won three of their last four games and have tons of goals over their recent fixtures thanks to a trio of attacking players in Diana Ordoñez, Debinha, and Kerolin. Angel City have five games remaining to try and pull off the impossible and breakthrough into the playoff picture.

Brink of elimination

9. Orlando Pride (21 points: 5-7-6)

After going on an impressive seven-game undefeated streak, Orlando are now on a two-game losing skid after their most recent 2-0 loss to Portland Thorns FC. The Pride have four games left on their schedule, but a recent season-ending injury to Viviana Villacorta won't help.

10. Washington Spirit (16 points: 2-6-10)

The team picked up their first win since May 1 against San Diego Wave FC as the two played to a wild 4-3 scoreline. Ashley Hatch converted a game-winning penalty kick and have to win here on out to have a chance at a low-seeded playoff finish.

Eliminated

11. Racing Louisville FC (14 points: 2-8-8)

They were eliminated after a blowout 5-1 loss to North Carolina Courage. Louisville have young pieces in their midfield to be excited about and an exciting player in their recent acquisition of Chinese international Wang Shuang. Unfortunately, Racing Louisville had few ideas on the pitch throughout the season and the club have four more games to see if Kim Björkegren is the coach to get the team to the next step.

12. NJ/NY Gotham FC (12 points: 4-12-0)

The club was eliminated after they suffered their ninth consecutive and fourteenth loss of the season after a 1-0 defeat to Kansas City. The lone goal came via a penalty in the 78th minute as Gotham appear to be more competitive down their final stretch of the season.