The NWSL's last four champions are the last teams standing in the playoffs, setting up for a pair of competitive clashes as each team targets a spot in the Championship on Nov. 22 at San Jose's PayPal Park.

With the Kansas City Current out of the picture, it truly feels like it could be anybody's game in each semifinal, all four teams boasting enough quality to pull out a win on the given day. The Washington Spirit might be the de facto favorites as the highest seed left, but their hopes could hinge on Trinity Rodman's availability following an MCL sprain. The U.S. women's national team star was an unused sub in the quarterfinal win over Racing Louisville, a game that went to penalties and means the Spirit have just four wins in 12 games without Rodman this season. They will face a resurgent Portland Thorns, who are anchored by midfielder Sam Coffey in a career-best season and benefitting from Olivia Moultrie's uptick in form. The 20-year-old has seven goals and one assist in her last 11 games for club and country, peaking at just the right time.

Reigning champions Orlando Pride, meanwhile, host Gotham FC after their upset over the Current in the quarterfinals. The Pride will be without Barbra Banda, who sustained a season-ending hip injury in August, while Gotham have coped without MVP candidate Esther Gonzalez, who was an unused sub against the Current after dealing with a hip issue. This matchup will be all about which side can get the most out of their depth -- Haley McCutcheon scored the opener in the quarterfinal win over the Seattle Reign, while Jaedyn Shaw has added some much-needed attacking spark to Gotham since her arrival in September.

Here's how the CBS Sports team thinks the semifinal action will shake out.

NWSL Playoffs semifinal schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

Saturday, Nov. 15

Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns, 12 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

Sunday, Nov. 16

Orlando Pride vs. Gotham FC, 3 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

NWSL Playoffs bracket

Expert picks