Gotham FC delivered the first upset of the NWSL playoffs in dramatic fashion, scoring in the 121st minute to eliminate the Kansas City Current, the Shield winners who had entered the postseason as the favorites to win the whole thing, 2-1 in extra time.

In a frigid Kansas City, quality shots were few and far between for much of the game but Gotham took the lead in the 68th minute thanks to Jaedyn Shaw. Gotham defender Emily Sonnett pinged a ball from the midfield line towards Shaw, the Current defense out of sorts in a rare moment. Shaw then went for goal and managed to get the shot off despite having a body on her, giving her side the lead.

The Current found an equalizer in the sixth minute of stoppage time courtesy of Ellie Wheeler, finding a sliver of space that goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger left unoccupied by the post and slotting the ball past her to ensure the teams would play a round of stoppage time.

Wheeler's goal offered the Current plenty of momentum but as the game wore on, things were much more evenly contested. Gotham's freekick just as the fourth official indicated there would be two minutes of stoppage time before a penalty shootout proved to do the trick, the set piece eventually resulting in Katie Stengel scoring from close range.

Gotham, the 2023 NWSL champions, have now reached the semifinals for a third season in a row and will face the Orlando Pride next week.