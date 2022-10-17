The Kansas City Current defeated Houston Dash 2-1 in the NWSL quarterfinals on Sunday. The two clubs made their NWSL playoff debut in front of a crowd of 21,284 at PNC Stadium in Houston, TX. Lo'eau LaBonta and Kate Del Fava recorded goals in the victory for Kansas City, while Dash midfielder Sophie Schmidt scored the lone goal for Houston.

Kansas City broke through the goal early in the match after LaBonta converted a penalty kick in the opening five minutes. Houston equalized in the 21st minute with a left-footed volley by Schmidt and continued to dominate the remainder of the first half, outshooting Kansas City 5 to 1. The home side was unable to convert on good opportunities in the final third, and Kansas City was able to sustain the pressure as the second half went on.

The chess match continued through 10 added minutes of stoppage time, and the Current scored the game-winner with an excellent combination play between LaBonta, Alex Loera, and Del Fava.

What's next

The NWSL quarterfinals will continue on Sunday, as San Diego host Chicago Red Stars for the final spot in the NWSL semifinals. The winner will face Portland Thorns FC at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. Kansas City will now head to Seattle, where they will face 2022 NWSL Shield winners OL Reign. The next chapter of the story will be written this month as NWSL action continues, and you can catch the matches on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.