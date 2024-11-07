Orlando Pride earned the title of best team throughout the 2024 NWSL regular season, but they aren't trying to stop there. Led by head coach Seb Hines, Orlando's stingy defense and quick progressive attacking combined with the rosters' execution of tactics have been on full display this year.

It's their first year back in the NWSL postseason since 2017, with Marta the lone member of that former playoff squad, but this time she is back with reinvigorated playoff fire. They'll face the Chicago Red Stars on Friday to begin their march to the NWSL Championship final.

Let's take a look at what makes Orlando so lethal:

How they got here

The Pride got off to a rough start to the regular season but after kicking off the rust, getting through a quarter of their matches, and the spring arrival of forward Barbra Banda -- the squad never looked back. They kept hold of first place over 13 weeks of the season, including 10 consecutive weeks to close out the year.

After winning the 2024 NWSL Sheild, the squad stumbled a bit, losing two of their last three games, and conceding goals across those final three regular season games. Still, the group has regained some momentum with a final fixture, a 3-2 win against Seattle Reign before shifting their focus to the playoffs.

"It was so important that we had a reaction after the last two games ... It's an incredible season, not only to finish top of the table but to set new records, you know, 18 wins, 60 points, that was our motivator going into [the final] game," Hines said during the Pride's last regular season match.

"We kind of have to shift gears now, because all that hard work is in the past, and we're now going into tournament football, playoff football, and so our main focus now will be Friday ... but that will be our main focus. And hopefully, we can continue this home streak all the way to a flight to Kansas."

They're anchored in the back by goalkeeper Anna Morehouse, who leads the league in shutouts (13), and a queen's knight guard of defenders led by centerback duo Emily Sams and Kylie Strom and outside back Kerry Abello.

"There's always more, right? I think all of us feel this way as athletes that have made it to this level. There's always what's next, right?," Abello said ahead of the Pride's final matchday.

"You win the shield, and then you want to win playoffs. You break into the roster, and then you want to start. You're starting, and now you want to score goals and play 90 minutes, and contribute more and more to your team. So while it's been a great season for the entire team, I think individually, we're all staying motivated, and I think we all want what's next."

Any of Orlando's starting front six can make the right pass to progress the ball into the attacking third. though Banda is exceptionally excellent at carrying the ball into the box to generate her own shot or just the right amount of panic for defenders.

They've all perfected the balance of coach Hines's fluid 4-4-2 formation while maintaining a 23-week unbeaten record, a 24-game streak going back to the 2023 season. Their ability to stifle opposing attacks and find the extra outlet for a swift counter makes them a threat no matter who has the ball. While they prefer maneuvering without the majority of possession, they're unafraid to make decisions with the ball when they do have it and have dug deep at times to find a way to win no matter what.

Key players

Nearly everyone at this point. So many players on Orlando's roster have been crucial to wins along the way, but here's who will have eyes and expectations upon them come the quarterfinal.

Barbra Banda: Not much more can be said about the player who leads the team in goals (13) and assists (6) this year. She's relentless on the ball, and tough to track off of it. If she's not scoring, her movement is opening up lanes for her teammates by making sure she's carrying the ball into the box.

Marta: The Brazilian icon is playing with a tenacity that can only be described as reborn. The 38-year-old is scoring goals, battling for control of the ball, and leads the team in chances created (46) this season. She's finally won a title in NWSL and looks hungry for more.

Anna Moorehouse: The goalkeeper has delivered time and time again for the Pride, even in games where the momentum was not in their favor. She has strong play-reading instincts and it reflects in her positioning. Combined with steady hands, she's as important as the Pride's leading goal scorers.

Game changers

Somehow their midfield is deeply underrated this year despite the club's records. That's why they're here as the game changers, or in their case, tempo setters. Orlando has major champagne problems when it comes to who and how they can rotate into the middle with Haley McCutcheon, Angelina, Summer Yates, Adriana, Morgan Gautrat, Ally Watt, and now the return of Viviana Villacorta.

Here's who we'll be watching out for on Friday:

Angelina: Her connectivity on the field through her mid to long-range passing makes her such a significant playmaker in the middle third. Her vision on the pitch makes her tracking efforts look easy, and her ability to create something after winning the ball is some co-pitch general energy alongside her teammates.

Summer Yates: The second year player has grown leaps and bounds in her sophomore season with Orlando. She's scored goals (5) and assisted (2) to others on the field this year. Having star players like Marta and Banda helps, but her in-game awareness is that of a veteran player at this point and is just behind Marta and Banda in chances created (32) across the team.

Adriana: She's third behind Banda and Marta in goals scored (6) this year and it's almost by design. She's not shy about lingering in deep pockets while other defenders try to cover Orlando's many threats, and utilizes the stealthy movement to capitalize on goal.

How they'll advance

Orlando will go up against a team with a similar mindset on Friday. Chicago Red Stars are also a team that prefers less of the ball and a quick clinical fininsh. Chicago head coach Lorne Donaldson has mostly utilized his first year with the team as an opportunity to stabilize a once unstable roster. But lately, they're more low-block and absentee goals.

Tactical similarities are where things end between the two sides. Chicago is limping into the playoffs, with one goal scored in nearly a month, and will be without another scoring threat, Ludmila, who is serving game two of a three-game suspension due to a red card foul against Washington Spirit on Oct. 20.

A comparison of talent across the rosters and Orlando is fully loaded with impact players across the bench, while Chicago's stars can be pointed out and then marked throughout the game. Simply put, its Orlando's quarterfinal to lose, anything less than a definitive win in regulation could be considered an early playoff misstep.