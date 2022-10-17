San Diego Wave FC defeated Chicago Red Stars 2-1 in the NWSL quarterfinals on Sunday. The two teams needed extra time to determine a winner after regulation ended in a 1-1 draw in front of an NWSL playoff-record crowd of 26,215 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Alex Morgan scored the game-winner in extra time for the hosts.

Chicago's goal came in the opening 10 minutes of the game after an error by Wave FC goalkeeper Kalien Sheridan led to a crafty chip by Red Stars forward Yuki Nagasato. The early goal helped solidify the Red Stars' momentum in the game as they retained possession with 53 percent compared to San Diego's 46 percent into halftime. However, Chicago was unable to convert the go-ahead goal.

San Diego's ability to play themselves back into the match during the second half led to an equalizer. Just past the hour mark, Emily Van Egmond changed the tempo of the match for the Wave as they leveled the scoreline and earned more set-piece opportunities. The two sides could not settle the match in regulation, and San Diego coach Casey Stoney utilized her bench to carry the team through extra time.

The decided goal came in the second period of extra time off a corner kick opportunity. Service into the box was initially cleared, but Wave FC winger Sofia Jakobsson recycled the ball back into the box, and Morgan took advantage of the space for a shot on goal.

What's next

The stage is now set for the 2022 NWSL semifinals, which begin on Sunday, Oct. 23. San Diego Wave FC will face Portland Thorns FC at Providence Park in Portland, OR, while OL Reign will host Kansas City Current at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA. The semifinalists will compete for a place in the 2022 NWSL Championship final at Audi Field in Washington D.C. on Oct. 29. Fans can watch all the semifinal action on CBS Sports Network.