olreign-1.jpg
Getty Images

After an NWSL Decision Day that lived up to the hype, the playoff field is officially set. NWSL Shield winners San Diego Wave and second-place side Portland Thorns booked first-round byes, but four other teams will duke it out to face them -- the North Carolina Courage, OL Reign, Angel City FC, and NJ/NY Gotham FC.

The Reign's postseason appearance means Megan Rapinoe will play at least one more game before retiring, and the same is true for Gotham's Ali Krieger. The Reign will host Rapinoe's next match in Seattle, which allows the player to play in a city she has made an unlikely home after a decade with the club.

Take a look below at the 2023 NWSL playoff schedule below:

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 20
OL Reign vs. Angel City

Sunday, Oct. 22
North Carolina Courage vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

Semifinals

Sunday, Nov. 5
San Diego Wave vs. OL Reign or Angel City
Portland Thorns vs. North Carolina Courage or NJ/NY Gotham FC

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 11
Winner of semifinal one vs. Winner of semifinal two