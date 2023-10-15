After an NWSL Decision Day that lived up to the hype, the playoff field is officially set. NWSL Shield winners San Diego Wave and second-place side Portland Thorns booked first-round byes, but four other teams will duke it out to face them -- the North Carolina Courage, OL Reign, Angel City FC, and NJ/NY Gotham FC.
The Reign's postseason appearance means Megan Rapinoe will play at least one more game before retiring, and the same is true for Gotham's Ali Krieger. The Reign will host Rapinoe's next match in Seattle, which allows the player to play in a city she has made an unlikely home after a decade with the club.
Take a look below at the 2023 NWSL playoff schedule below:
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Oct. 20
OL Reign vs. Angel City
Sunday, Oct. 22
North Carolina Courage vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
Semifinals
Sunday, Nov. 5
San Diego Wave vs. OL Reign or Angel City
Portland Thorns vs. North Carolina Courage or NJ/NY Gotham FC
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 11
Winner of semifinal one vs. Winner of semifinal two