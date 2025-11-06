The 2025 NWSL playoffs have arrived, and eight teams will step into a three-week journey where legacies are forged not only by star power but by the emergence of the unsung hero. Fans can watch the NWSL playoffs across CBS platforms, as the Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC face off for a spot in the semifinals (Saturday on CBS at 12:30 p.m. ET)

While the spotlight throughout the season naturally shines on the league's leading scorers or veteran stalwarts, the postseason is a unique stage to showcase the relentless defenders, super-sub forwards, or underrated midfielders. It's the time of year when that quiet season of consistency can break through a playoff-saving tackle or a game-winning goal.

Any team that has arrived at this point will say it's a total team effort, and if that's indeed the case, who are the unsung heroes across the rosters ready to seize the opportunity for NWSL playoff glory?

Here's who to keep an eye on during the NWSL playoffs:

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 7

Orlando Pride vs. Seattle Reign, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

Saturday, Nov. 8

Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville, 12 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

Sunday, Nov. 9

Kansas City Current vs. Gotham FC, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Semifinals

Matches to take place during the weekend of Nov. 15 and 16

Kansas City Current/Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride/Seattle Reign, time TBA

Washington Spirit/Racing Louisville vs. Portland Thorns/San Diego Wave, time TBA

Final

Saturday, Nov. 22

Teams TBD, 8 p.m. (CBS. Paramount+)

Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC)

You might think a player scoring ten goals in a season is a star and not an unsung hero, and you're correct. Unless you're deeply tapped into women's soccer, you know Emma Sears, but many out there are just learning the name for the first time in 2025. Sears has rapidly become the leading goal scorer for Racing Louisville following an impressive rookie season in 2024, where she scored five goals, and her sophomore season of elevated attacking production has been crucial to their success.

Her efforts haven't gone unnoticed by the U.S. women's national team, with more frequent call-ups this year by head coach Emma Hayes this year. Sears is stepping into the playoffs following a massive hat-trick performance against New Zealand last month.

"She has an instinct inside the box and a desire to score goals that we can't teach," Hayes said of Sears' recent USWNT start. "To score a hat trick at the international level is no easy achievement. She is someone who always continues to impress."

While a huge part of Louisville's identity is making games competitive and not so much ballooning scorelines, it's on par with what to expect come NWSL playoffs. It's frightening to think now that Racing has finally made the postseason that's long eluded them, that is a series tailor-made for how they operate this season. A squad that is peaking at the right time, fearless, with nothing to lose, and a winger who can score at any moment.

"I can feel the belief behind me on the field, and I think I'm really just leaning into that," Sears said during the playoff push.

"I try not to think too much and take what opportunities I can during the games ... in the second half of the season I've been presented with more opportunities in games than I really can remember in my career and just trying to kind of flow with that and not think about it too much."

Sarah Schupansky (Gotham FC)

As Gotham FC steps into the playoffs as a No. 8 seed, it's not quite unfamiliar territory for them. When playoffs were a six-team format, the club ran the postseason to lift the NWSL Championship as the No. 6 seed, and they've since been league contenders. This year, for the group, it'll be about which rookie will step up.

Sarah Schupansky is just one of several rookies whom Gotham has relied upon this year. Alongside Lily Reale, the duo could be rookie of the year finalists. Meanwhile, Khyah Harper, Ryan Campbell, Sofia Cook, Emerson Elgin, Tyler McCamey, Josefine Hasbo, and Kayla Duran are part of Gotham's deep roster. Through 23 matches, Schupansky leads the team in chances created (29) and assists (five).

The impressive play led to a new contract extension in September through 2027. Though her time on the pitch has dwindled in recent match weeks, the playoffs are a rejuvenator, and Schupansky's skills could be a difference maker on the road against Kansas City.

Gia Corley (San Diego Wave FC)

The 2025 regular season was going to be a year of transition, and San Diego Wave FC went ahead rode that storyline right into the playoffs. After a surge of international talent signed in the offseason from France internationals Kenza Dali and Perle Morroni to new head coach Jonas Eidevall, the group is back in the postseason after a one-year absence.

One player who has gone under the radar, as Delphine Cascarino emerged as the most important player on the team and Dali composed had a career year, is another new arrival, Gia Corely. The 23-year-old midfielder was signed from TSG Hoffenheim with a proven track record, with 14 goals scored and 12 assists in 70 appearances in the Frauen Bundesliga. She needed little time to adjust to NWSL play and scored in her Wave FC debut, and has since shown off her creativity and vision.

Sam Meza (Seattle Riegn FC)

Not sure anyone works harder within Seattle's five-back than midfielder Sam Meza. Her rapid ascension as a key midfielder for the Reign is anchored by her two-way play and relentless ball tracking. Only in her sophomore season in NWSL, her nose for the ball and staunch dominance in midfield areas are leading factors in Seattle's ability to stifle games.

Meza leads the team in recoveries (157), duels (289), and leads all club midfielders in shot blocks (14). While her defensive work rate is relentless and standout, she can also contribute in attacking scenarios through her distribution. If Seattle's postseason journey is about its defensive shifts, Meza's instinctive play will be crucial for a deep playoff run.

Haley McCutcheon (Orlando Pride)

As the Orlando Pride begin their title defence in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, they'll do so with the foundational piece of their midfield, Haley McCutcheon. Since joining the Pride in 2022, she's offered both consistency and leadership for the group and will be an essential piece in Orlando's midfield puzzle.

She's effective in and out of possession, leading the team in assists (four) and duels (230). Her clutch mentality is backed by her reliable performances, shutting down attacking sequences or generating offensive play. Orlando's recent form gives positive momentum, with a five-game unbeaten streak, and McCutcheon's ability to impact the game across the middle third is why.

Reilyn Turner (Portland Thorns FC)

While there were plenty of question marks around where the offensive production was going to come from for the Thorns with Sophia Wilson off on maternity leave, Reilyn Turner answered. The 23-year-old forward elevated her game in her second NWSL season and leads the Thorns forwards with five goals this year.

She's got a poacher's mentality, and her tenacity makes her a constant threat to opposing defenders. Her extended work rate and commitment to counter pressing expand her impact on the game and show no fear in big moments. She's also a threat in the air and leads the roster in aerial duels (86) and won nearly 70% of her aerial challenges. Her offensive production will be a boost in the playoffs, and her positioning will open channels up for others.

Rosemonde Kouassi (Washington Spirit)

In year two with the Washington Spirit, Ivory Coast international Rosemonde Kouassi has quickly become an integral piece of the squad's attack. The Spirit have had to get creative this season as they managed a carousel of varying injuries to significant players. Kousassi's ability to plug in and go offers the roster extra confidence in the final third.

The 23-year-old attacker has four goals and four assists this season over 17 appearances, and offers a dynamic option in the final third as the Spirit rotates attackers to manage injury loads. She's effective on the ball and often successful in taking on defenders one-on-one. If the Spirit remain without Trinity Rodman due to an MCL sprain, they'll have confidence in the playoffs with Kouassi as an option.

Izzy Rodriguez (Kansas City Current)

After winning the 2025 NWSL Shield, the Kansas City Current turn their sights towards the 2025 NWSL Championship. They have a roster with multiple game-changing players, even without their Golden Boot winner, Temwa Chawinga, but fullback Izzy Rodriguez provides for all. The former 2022 fourth-round draft pick has slowly become a bona fide starter for the Current, and she can execute in nearly every facet of the game.

A tenacious presence on the backline, she's able to ignite attacks from lower on the pitch. She leads the team in assists (six) and chances created (39) and is as effective on the defensive end of the ball as she is during offensive scenarios. Rodriguez has an added layer to her game with her accuracy on set pieces, and her deliveries into the box off corners or free kicks often create chaos and goals.