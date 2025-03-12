Rank Team Analysis

1. Orlando Pride Led by manager Seb Hines, Orlando enter 2025 as reigning NWSL Shield winners and NWSL Championship winners, and general manager Haley Carter made sure they are still as stacked as they were last season. Marta and Ally Watt return with Barbra Banda in attack, and even with some offseason turnover, the Pride have depth. Adriana will be missed, but a healthy Morgan Gautrat, Rafaelle, and Grace Chanda in the mix could mean another strong season.

2. Washington Spirit Fresh off a 2025 Challenge Cup championship, head coach Jonatan Giraldez has his first NWSL trophy after joining the sidelines last summer. General manager Mark Kirkorian was just as busy building out a roster without a college draft and brought in promising first-year pros combined with experienced international players Rebeca Bernal and Kyssa Sylla.

3. Kansas City Current Head coach and sporting director Vlatko Andonovski and general manager Caitlin Carducci did a good job of keeping most of the roster together for 2025. MVP and Golden Boot winner Temwa Chawinga will be the star of the show, but the return of Bia Zaneratto from injury could open things up even more for the Current as they continue to sort their starting goalkeeper position.

4. NJ./NY Gotham FC The side had an eventful offseason that saw the departures of multiple players and sent a bit of online panic for the state of the 2023 NWSL Champions. But the truth is that the roster still has the makings of a playoff contender. USWNT players Emily Sonnett and Tierna Davidson will likely lead the team on the pitch as well as Rose Lavell. The franchise re-signed Midge Purce to a one-year deal and added Brazilian international Gabi Portilho who can boost the attack alongside Ella Stevens and Esther Gonzalez.

5. North Carolina Courage The Courage have made back-to-back playoff appearances but have failed to break through beyond the quarterfinals. Their offseason moves could signal that 2025 will be different. They lost Brazil international Kerolin and Japan international Nauri Miura but made waves when they acquired USWNT midfielder Jaedyn Shaw. They also extended Manaka Matsukubo and added her U20 teammate Shinomi Koyama. If Shaw can develop quick chemistry with Ashley Sanchez then things will be bright for North Carolina.

6. Seattle Reign FC The 2024 season is in the rearview mirror after a sale. Head coach Laura Harvey and general manager Leslie Galimore want to make sure the Reign get back to their league-ruling days. After missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2018, management made a big trade with Gotham FC for USWNT forward Lynn Biyendolo (formerly Williams) and goalkeeper Cassie Miller. If the veterans on the team can aid first and second-year players in development, then they'll make a return to the playoffs.

7. Utah Royals FC The Royals had an impressive second half of the season in 2024 and jumped three spots in the league table after battling for last place for most of the year. Rookie Ally Sentnor had a breakout season, and internationals Mina Tanaka and Ana Tejada were stable additions. Now head coach Jimmy Coenraets has a full season with the team in front of him, with new signings Aisha Solórzano, Nuria Rábano, and Alex Loera in the mix for 2025

8. Houston Dash Houston are high on themselves and they should be. The club made major moves in the offseason signing USWNT forward Yazmeen Ryan, Delanie Sheehan, Messiah Bright, and Danielle Colaprico. If new head coach Fabrice Gautrat can help get forward Diana Ordonez back into form off a shoulder injury, the Dash will be a problem this year.

9. Racing Louisville FC Head coach Bev Yanez will have plenty of attacking options in year two as manager. Forwards Bethany Balcer and Janine Sonis will have a full season ahead of them to make an impact after joining late midseason in 2024 and Emma Sears will be a key player after multiple camp experiences with the USWNT. Will this be the year Racing finally get out of ninth place?

10. Bay FC Fresh off an inaugural season with a postseason appearance, the Bay Area side is also ringing in the new year with headlines involving an investigation of the coaching staff regarding a "toxic culture and communication issues." As far as talent on the roster, there's plenty returning in Racheal Kundananji and Asisat Oshoala, and Bay FC signed top college prospects Hannah Bebar and Taylor Huff. Adding veteran defender Kelli Hubly to the mix could give the team more to work with this season.

11. Portland Thorns FC Hard to count out any team with Sophia Wilson (formerly Smith) but the USWNT forward recently announced her pregnancy and misses out on the season as she steps into motherhood. You add in significant season-ending injuries to multiple players and hopes and dreams fall upon second-year players and newly acquired first year additions. Head coach Rob Gale will have to get the best out of Olivia Moultrie off an injury and a breakout year from other forwards to keep things competitive.

12. Angel City FC Can't be in rebuild mode if you weren't quite built to begin with but Angel City seem to be trying at least to draw up some blueprints. They hired a sporting director and title-winning machine in former NWSL head coach Mark Parsons – who is taking his time getting the right coaching hire. For now, Sam Laity is interim and he'll be tasked with managing minutes of veterans while aiding young players in development. Lots of the 2024 squad are returning, and missing out on playoffs last year (partially due to points docked) could motivate the squad further this year.

13. Chicago Stars FC Things are looking pretty grim on the defensive side of things for Chicago with just three fully healthy defenders. A lack of heathy defenders gives head coach Lorne Donaldson a difficult scenario as his tactics rely on organized shape and quick counters. There's no update at this time, but potentially managing the 2025 season without Mal Swanson will put the Stars exactly where many expected them to be last year -- near the bottom.