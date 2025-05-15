The 2025 NWSL regular season officially ticked past the quarter mark of the schedule, and the competition between clubs is boiling. That's the perfect temperature check to shake things up in my power rankings. While there are just four points separating the top teams in the league table, with it comes constant shifts among the contenders. San Diego Wave have completely flipped the script on the entire league, emerging as challengers for titles, playoff spots, and power. Despite heavy injury loads, the Washington Spirit and NJ/NY Gotham FC remain a threat against opposing teams.

Eight weeks into the season means that some rosters have done a better job of executing their tactics and presenting their team identities, while others are truly just trying to manage things game to game. A minor reader's reminder that wins don't always mean automatic bumps in my rankings, but if you like to keep track of trends, here's where things stood for my NWSL week seven rankings.

Week nine will be here soon, so don't miss any action. Fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Now, time for our rankings:

2025 NWSL Power Rankings