Opening weekend in the NWSL is finally here, and with it comes the first real look at who's ready, who's untested, and who might be bluffing their way into the new season.

After months of roster reshuffling, bold signings, and preseason guesswork, the power rankings land at the moment when speculation gives way to evidence. Some teams enter with continuity and confidence, others with high‑ceiling chaos, and a few with more questions than answers. The margins already feel thin, the expectations already heavy, and the league's trademark unpredictability is waiting to pounce the second the whistle blows. Which teams look strongest before kickoff? Here are my power rankings heading into Matchday 1.

1. Kansas City Current

The 2025 NWSL Shield winners get the honor of starting off the rankings in the top spot based on their outrageous record-setting season for wins (21), points (65), and clean sheets (16). There were also the records they set in between, like nine consecutive clean sheets while conceding just 13 goals across 26 regular seasons. They made CPKC Stadium a fortress, posting 11 home wins in 2025 and setting the bar for the club.

All that said, they also went through a wave of changes. Crucial players Temwa Chawinga and Michelle Cooper are starting the season on the SEI list. There's a new head coach, Chris Armas, and the departures of Claire Hutton and Bia Zaneratto are additional blows. They picked up exciting acquisitions in Croix Bethune and Penelope Hocking, but how Armas will utilize them is the biggest question for now.

2. Gotham FC

Gotham FC are no strangers to slower starts in their season, but they've shown enough times that it's all about how you finish the race. NWSL Championship winners in 2023 and 2025, with a semifinal appearance in 2024, and this club is a constant contender for the title, no matter what seed they earn heading into the postseason. But last year's match-loaded schedule may have prepared them for something entirely different in 2026. An elusive NWSL Shield, maybe?

While the biggest burning question for many teams heading into the first-ever 30-match season is how to manage the extended game load, Gotham already has the experience. They played well over that amount last year when balancing the 2025 season and the Concacaf W Champions Cup, and they have just as ample a roster to do it again. New acquisitions in Savannah McCaskill and rookies Jordynn Dudley and Andrea Kitahata give the roster depth, and newly signed Guro Reiten will be a game-changer when she arrives midseason.

3. Washington Spirit

The club handled its most important piece of business and retained winger Trinity Rodman this offseason. Rodman's return, along with former club captain Andi Sullivan's return from an ACL injury and maternity leave, means there's plenty to look forward to on the pitch. The group will be fueled overall by back-to-back runner-up appearances in the NWSL Championship.

Despite Croix Bethune's departure to fellow contenders, Kansas City Current, head coach Adrian Gonzalez has nearly all the pieces on the roster for another deep run at some silverware this season.

4. Portland Thorns

The Portland Thorns may have had to say farewell to Sam Coffey this offseason, but they welcome Sophia Wilson back from maternity leave, and that is a massive upside. Willson has been the outlier for the Thorns in previous years when the club has gone through transition, and there could be early signs that this is the case again with a new head coach, Robert Vilaham.

If Olivia Moultrie can pick up where she left off last season, and rookie Shae Harvey makes an impact, then the Thorns will be right back in the mix of top teams.

5. Orlando Pride

The Orlando Pride will have to kickstart their season without Barbra Banda, who is on the season-ending list for now, but is expected to join the team this season. In the meantime, head coach Seb Hines and the group will have to manage like they did last season, and hope that new defensive signings Hailie Mace and Hannah Anderson can help boost the back line after the departure of Emily Sams.

Winger Jacqueline Ovalle will now have a full season with the club to make an impact, though who she'll develop chemistry with while Banda is out is still up for debate.

6. San Diego Wave

The club said farewell to MVP finalist Delphine Cascarino but added even more internationals, including Brazilians Ludmila and Gabi Portilho, and is strongly rumored to be in the running for U.S. women's national team forward Catarina Macario. If Kenza Dali can deliver a repeat performance of her efforts in the midfield this season, she'll be an easy frontrunner for MVP, and San Diego will be back in the running for contenders.

7. Seattle Reign

The Reign made a big move ahead of opening weekend, trading Jordyn Huitema to Chicago Stars FC for a total value of $500,000, including allocation money and transfer fees. That means it's officially fishing season in Seattle. The club acquired forward Mia Fishel late last season, and the attacker will now have a full season to operate with the Reign's attack.

If head coach Laura Harvey is signaling a change in tactics for the Reign moving forward, it'll be a welcome one with Fishel, Maddie Dahlien, Ermeri Adames, and Nerilia Mondesir as options.

8 Angel City

It's hard to ignore the moves Angel City made this offseason and not think they could manage to squeeze into playoff conversations. Defender Emily Sams is a huge get for the backline alongside team captain Sarah Gorden, and midfielder Ary Borges has the opportunity to unlock the midfield alongside Hina Sugita.

Head coach Alex Strauss finally had a complete preseason with the group, and defender Savy King is officially off the SEI list after her very dangerous cardiac episode last season. Things could finally be looking up for Angel City.

9. North Carolina Courage

New head coach Mak Lind has his work cut out for him, but he'll be in a good situation with a North Carolina roster that will be hungry to compete. The club and midfielder Ashley Sanchez renegotiated a new deal that will keep the playmaker in North Carolina through 2027 and with midfielder of the year Manaka Matsukubo through 2026.

They'll have to make this season count if that's the case, because the 21-year-old player is too good, and it's not hard to imagine she'll be getting offers from other clubs.

10. Racing Louisville

After making their first-ever playoff appearance, Racing Louisville now has to manage expectations along with a long season, just like plenty of other teams. It's honestly a little surprising that 2025 NWSL coach of the year Bev Yanez didn't get poached by other clubs who had coaching vacancies, but that's huge upside considering the club did part ways with Janinie Sonis.

That will be a huge defensive and attacking presence to fill, and there will be even more marking on forward Emma Sears, given her rising scoring profile.

11. Utah Royals

Some day, the Utah Royals will put together a full season, and it'll be over for everyone. But this year might not be that season with the league expanding and two more clubs coming into the fold. With the first ever NWSL season being longer than ever, a late season push really might not be enough, no matter how hard Utah has tried, and failed, in the past.

Still, the club made some promising moves picking up Miura Narumi from the Spirit and Kiana Palacios from Club America, and if Mina Tanaka stays lethal, they'll be a tricky side to go up against.

12. Houston Dash

The Houston Dash had to mostly stay put this offseason, and I mean that quite literally because their ownership sale eventually fell through, and they are still on the market as a franchise. The club still managed to get a key piece of business done: locking up Avery Patterson through the 2027 season.

The outside back had a breakout season last year and earned more call-ups with the national team, and if head coach Fabrice Gautrat can get an impact out of rookies Kate Faase and Kat Rader, then they might just surprise some teams.

13. Chicago Stars FC

The Chicago Stars turned plenty of heads with their offseason signings and even raised a couple of eyebrows with the amount of money going to Seattle for Jordyn Huitema. New acquisitions with defender Aalyiah Farmer, midfielder Briana Pinto, and goalkeeper Katie Lund Atkinson were smart moves to build up the roster. Rookies Tessa Dellarose, Emma Egizii, and Elise Evans had standout college careers and made an impact with the U.S. youth national team systems.

If Mallory Swanson returns from maternity leave for a late second-half of-the-season push, it could eventually give Chicago an edge.

14. Bay FC

The Bay Area side is truly hurting to start the season. They're having a slew of injuries to the defensive backline and a new head coach in Emma Coates. It's true that Coates is new to NWSL, but sometimes a new perspective is a good thing. Trading for rising star midfielder Claire Hutton was also a good thing.

If Cristiana Girelli's loan works out with an instant impact and Taylor Huff takes another step forward in developeement in eyar two than Bay FC could bump themsevles up the rankings.

15. Denver Summit

I need to preface this by saying I think Denver Summit will not be ranked this low for very long, but unfortunately, they're here for now.

The group has plenty to be excited about heading into this season, including a roster full of capable players from Canadian and U.S. international teams, as well as players with NWSL scoring pedigree. If Ally Brazier and Janine Sonis get going early, and Ayo Oke adapts to NWSL speed of play early, Denver will be just fine this season.

16. Boston Legacy

Additional apologies to Boston Legacy as well, but, based on principle, expansion teams just won't be ranked much higher than the bottom of the league to start NWSL seasons. Head coach Filipa Patao has a roster full of international talent, and if the players all buy into her coaching playbook, it will be the only thing that matters.

Brazilian international Amanda Gutierres could benefit here, with NWSL defenses being somewhat unfamiliar with her goal-scoring capabilities and how to mark her. If the group gets going early, they could set themselves up for success down the road.