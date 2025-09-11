The 2025 NWSL regular season is offically into the final quarter of the year. Time is running out for clubs who are in the hunt, and 10th place Angel City FC is just three points shy of the playoff line and will face 11th place North Carolina Courage on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET, on Paramount+ and CBS).

Week 19 brought some significant upsets and a reminder that the final stretch of the regular season is often the most challenging for teams in the playoff push. It's the best time of year for teams to showcase the strength of their squad against the table, and it doesn't matter where teams lie in the standings when it comes to recent form. That's where the NWSL power rankings come in.

Last year's title holders, Orlando Pride, are taking a steady stumble down the rankings, while lower-seeded teams, Houston Dash, Chicago Stars, and Utah Royals, are clawing their way into higher positions. If you're keeping track of team power trends, check out my previous power rankings.

So, which teams will rise and who will fall? Week 20 will be here soon, so don't miss any action. Fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

2025 NWSL Power Rankings

Here's how the league stacks up as week 20 approaches:

1. Kansas City Current (--)

I wish I could simply write two words here, Temwa Chawinga, but my editors would ask me to offer more here. So I'll also say Michelle Cooper, Kayla Sharples, and Vlatko Andonovski. They group already clinched a spot in the playoffs, and now they're guaranteed a home quarterfinal game. They'll be on cruise control unless another team shakes things up.

2. Washington Spirit (--)

The Spirit stay consistent, and they're getting key pieces back at a crucial time. If Trinity Rodman stays productive as she builds her minutes in her return from a back injury, the group will be a problem down the stretch.

3. Portland Thorns FC (+1)

Good teams find a way, and that's exactly what Portland did on the road out of week 19. It took an own goal to change their fortune, but unlike the other teams hovering around the top three of the rankings, the Thorns are at least getting the ball in the back of the net with eight goals in their last five games.

4. Orlando Pride (-1)

I truly don't know if Orlando will fall further down the rankings, but they need to do something with the games remaining in front of them. Barbra Banda is not around to change games, and it'll take a collective effort to replicate some of her missing impact.

5. Seattle Reign (--)

Whoever put the scoring jinx on this team is far too powerful, because it keeps Seattle perfectly mid-level. They're not losing games, but they're also not winning or getting the ball in the back of the net. With one goal in three games, the attack needs to get clicking asap.

6. San Diego Wave (--)

Another squad that can't buy a goal despite the efforts. The Wave are quickly losing the aura they built over the first half of the season with lackluster performances following the midseason break. They have some gaps on the league table, but they're stuck on my power rankings with the form just not there.

7. Gotham FC (+2)

Rose Lavelle had a week where she showed she needs just seconds to ruin a backline's day. If the club can get more consistent minutes from her, they'll keep rising, and if new acquisition Jaedyn Shaw can find a spark with the coaching staff, watch out.

8. Racing Louisville (-1)

Soccer is a team sport, but Racing completely missed midfielder Taylor Flint in week 19. They'll welcome her back with open arms and be a better team after feeling hard done by going out on an own goal.

9. Houston Dash (+1)

The Dash are bringing the heat, and it's not just because they're from Houston. Head coach Fabrice Gautrat has the squad's form blazing right now. They're not the team opposing sides want to face right now, no matter where they rank this season.

10. Chicago Stars FC (+1)

The Stars aren't here to spoil any party; they are the party. Another side that's playing better than their record, and that makes them a tough opponent to face and defend, now that the squad has multiple players other than Ludmila scoring goals on the roster.

11. Angel City FC (-3)

The club lost Alyssa Thompson to Chelsea FC during the transfer window, and it's hard not to view that as the beginning of the end for this year's playoff hopes. Riley Tiernan is still a standout player, and Svenedis Jonsdottir is adapting quickly to her new club, but that's a lot of pressure on two first year players. Maybe the arrival of Nealy Martin will offer relief in the midfield.

12. Utah Royals FC (--)

It's almost like the Royals have figured out that their home field can be used to their advantage. It's no secret that visiting teams have struggled to score against them in the altitude, but the Royals' defense has also made things difficult. If the group can turn draws into wins, they stay a pesky side down the stretch.

13. Bay FC (--)

Bay FC never seemed to find the consistency they were looking for this year, and now the franchise has said a pre-farewell to its head coach, Albertin Montoya. The group will need to manage the backline without veteran Abby Dahlkemper as well, as the centerback recently announced her pregnancy.

14. North Carolina Courage (--)

The club made a major trade to send Jaedyn Shaw to Gotham FC for $1.25 million. The season isn't over, and the players won't quit, but the club has plenty of cash now to buy the supplies for a white flag.