As the 2026 NWSL regular season inches closer to playoff season, there are fewer opportunities for teams to capitalize on making statements in remaining matches. The season is proving to be one of the most competitive in years, and the margins separating teams are narrower than ever.

That means it's the perfect time to roll out my NWSL Power Rankings. So if you're trying to keep track of where your favorite team lands, here are my previous rankings.

Truthfully speaking, there's only minimal movement this week, and it's really at the bottom half of the rankings. That might change soon, with more intriguing head-to-heads coming up. More playoff-preview matches are on the way that will definitely shift power between clubs.

In the meantime, some clubs are taking things into their own hands, like Orlando Pride, which just parted ways with longtime head coach Seb Hines. Hines was with the club as interim coach since 2022 and had a record-setting year in 2024 when the Pride won the NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship.

It's almost like, in the spirit of power rankings, there's also been a shift in expectations. It's as if the concept of a "five-year plan" is nonexistent in this league. If there are no results or improvement, chances are, you're out -- even if you're still mathematically in contention for a playoff spot and 18 months removed from winning the double. It's not quite a ringing endorsement of recruiting top-rated coaches to the league, but that's perhaps a different story for another day.

Orlando's performances have dropped sharply this year, despite Barbra Banda's best efforts, and it's reflected in their steady decline in the power rankings. Thankfully for the Pride, teams like Boston Legacy and Chicago Stars FC exist and keep proving week to week there's no such thing as rock bottom when multiple teams are competing for that spot.

Now, on to the most recent rankings:

Biggest Movers 2 Angel City FC 1 Houston Dash Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 NJ/NY Gotham FC The goal-scoring might not be there right now, but that's OK with center back Tierna Davidson running point on the backline. Head coach Juan Carlos Amoros is also back from parental leave, and it feels like the top spot is Gotham's to lose. -- 13-3 2 Portland Thorns The Thorns are doing just enough to keep other elite teams honest and reminding them they're still a threat without Olivia Moultrie. -- 11-6 3 Utah Royals FC Cloe Lecasse is quietly putting together an MVP resume after matching the league's single-season assist record (10), and she's not the only one. They might be a team that concedes goals, but they're just gonna figure out a way to score more than the other team. -- 12-7 4 San Diego Wave FC Trinity Byars has been the answer in front of goal for Wave FC in recent weeks, but the return of midfielder Kenza Dali is a huge boost for the squad moving into the final stretch of the season. -- 12-7 5 Washington Spirit Feels like the Spirit might shake things up and work themselves back up the rankings after the arrivals of Algerian national team player Melissa Bethi and Cameroon's Monique Ngock. -- 12-6 6 Kansas City Current Hard to believe that there's another player on the Current outside of Temwa Chawinga who is the club's MVP this season, but there is, and it's Croix Bethune. -- 10-8 7 Seattle Reign As the late stretch of the season feels more and more grueling, it seems like teams who are not only used to grinding out games but are comfortable in doing so will just thrive and survive. Say hello to your 2026 Seattle Reign. -- 9-8 8 North Carolina Courage While the Courage are one of the toughest teams in the league right now, with Ashley Sanchez leading the Golden Boot race, North Carolina just haven't figured out how to control the chaos of games that turn into shootouts. -- 11-8 9 Denver Summit FC A massive performance and the first time in club history that they scored six goals in one game. Would love to see more of that type of lethal scoring against teams that aren't cellar dwellers. -- 7-8 10 Angel City FC Very much here for Prisca Chilufya getting more starts and Svendis Jonsdottir returning from injury. They could be an electric duo for Angel City moving forward. 2 8-8 11 Houston Dash The Dash have a promising rookie core to build with, but the goals have dried up recently. Not the type of streaky play you want if you're trying to make a convincing playoff push. 1 7-10 12 Orlando Pride A massive coaching shake-up at this point in the season for the Pride after the departure of Seb Hines. Now it's time to see how the roster responds to interim Yolanda Thomas on the sidelines moving forward. 1 8-12 13 Bay FC Not sure what Bay FC aer working toward this season, as the playoff line slips further away. Maybe a missed opportunity for individual development for a handful of players who were not released for the U20 Women's World Cup roster, namely Alex Pfiffer and Claire Hutton. -- 6-11 14 Racing Louisville FC Looks like whatever hype boost Racing were on has faded a bit. Emma Sears is still a lethal threat, and Taylor Flint is a top midfielder in the league, but it seems like they're on an island at times. -- 7-13 15 Boston Legacy FC Weird to bump a team up in the rankings when they conceded five goals in one game, but congrats on not conceding more than another terrible result in the league. 1 5-12 16 Chicago Stars FC Conceded six goals in one game over the weekend and set a franchise and league record for goal differential (-34) in one season. Welcome back to the bottom of the rankings, Chicago Stars FC. 1 5-16