Never say die in NWSL because who you were last season is not who you are this year. As clubs tick past the quarter mark of the season, teams are solidifying their identities, some are still ironing things out, and others are getting left behind quickly.

Teams are always rising and falling in the league, which means it's the perfect time for my weekly NWSL Power Rankings again. If you're keeping track of power trends between clubs, here are my previous rankings.

The league officially rang in a new month, and with it comes four more weeks for clubs to stack up performances ahead of another huge season break. The NWSL regular season will pause as the United States welcomes the 2026 FIFA World Cup. If there's a team building towards being a contender for the NWSL Shield, this could be a pivotal time to stake one's claim in the race and among the power rankings.

Portland Thorns are certainly doing that, while somehow evolving at a steady pace. Sophia Wilson is back to scoring goals for the club, but it's the impressive defensive work that's quietly doing the heavy lifting against other contenders. Utah Royals are steadily climbing up the rankings, with a notable team press and midfield trio of Ana Tejada, Narumi Miura, and Mina Tanaka that has emerged as one of the best across the league.

With an opportunity to keep building ahead of another season break down the line, if there are clubs that haven't figured out how to score, that's a huge cause for concern. Looking at you, Seattle Reign, Chicago Stars FC and Boston Legacy.

Though Boston's recent come-from-behind efforts were just the type of chaos that neutral fans appreciate, it's worthy of a bump in the rankings, but I still want to see more from this club over 90 minutes. Along with the likes of Angel City, Houston Dash, North Carolina Courage, San Diego Wave, and Orlando Pride, each team is in a winless slump heading into a new month.

It's still early enough in the season that it feels like it could be anyone's year. Especially if there are any midseason roster additions. In the meantime, it'll be about maintaining form to be among the league's most powerful or the most pitiful.

Now, onto the most recent rankings:

NWSL Power Rankings