NWSL Power Rankings: Gotham FC rise and Wave FC tumble in battle for top spot

If you hear alarms, there's no need to worry; it's just the NWSL reminding everyone it's the best time of the year, the second half of the season.

The league will welcome match week 16, and every game moving forward will weigh just a little heavier and carry a bit more pressure as time officially begins to wind down for the playoff push or for the NWSL Shield race.

That means it's the perfect time for my NWSL Power Rankings. It's really part of the season where teams can truly flex their roster power, or weaknesses, as the season slowly starts to slip away. If you're trying to keep track of where your favorite team lands, here are my previous rankings.

It's a brand new month, and August could be a make-or-break moment for teams way at the bottom of the rankings. There's not a lot of joy in being first-worst or 12th runners-up, but I'll definitely try my best to have some fun with it. Like how the Houston Dash just keep dropping in the rankings, partially because the results just aren't there despite some big moments from rookies.

The middle of the rankings are always fun, and this week is no different. At a certain point, sometimes it really is just about hanging in there and seeing where the ride takes you, and if you're North Carolina Courage, that is higher, and if you're Angel City, well, that's lower.

The battle for the most powerful team in the league is as narrow as ever. Teams will chase trophies and top spots, and if Gotham FC and Washington Spirit are thinking of slowing down now, that's a bad idea because Utah Royals are surging, and San Diego Wave aren't far behind.

Now, onto the most recent rankings:

Biggest Movers 2 North Carolina Courage 2 Orlando Pride Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 NJ/NY Gotham FC Sometimes when you're on top of the world, it's even harder not to get knocked off. Other teams are trying, but Gotham FC has just too much in the tank. Jaedyn Shaw and Sam Kerr will keep opposing backlines honest. 1 2 Washington Spirit There's no doubt that the depth on the Spirit's roster will keep them among the most powerful teams, but the defensive side of the ball has some concerns. They'll need to lock that up if they want the top spot again. 1 3 Utah Royals FC Gonna need to see Utah manage narrow games better if they want to keep climbing the rankings. They're among the top clubs in the league right now, but can fade when matches get too close for comfort. 1 4 San Diego Wave FC The Wave are feeling the absence of Kenza Dali in midfield, though that hasn't slowed down their overall efforts. A tough team to go up against, but the lack of goal scoring feels like it is catching up to them. 1 5 Portland Thorns The loss of Olivia Moultrie for the season with an ACL injury presents an offensive challenge for the roster and coach Robert Vilahamn. But conceding eight goals in two games means they have even bigger problems than losing their starting attacking mid. -- 6 Kansas City Current Head coach Chris Armas and the group are doing a good job of not floundering while Temwa Chawinga is away on international duty. A healthy Debinha and Croix Bethune are huge parts of the equation. -- 7 Seattle Reign The roster is unbeaten in three games, and Mia Fishel and Sally Menti are clicking at a good time for the Reign. It's a positive sign because they've struggled with goal-scoring early in the season. -- 8 Denver Summit FC Janine Sonis is the club's most important player this season, and her efforts often lead the way for Denver. They'll need to rely on her even more with Lindsey Heaps injured. 1 9 North Carolina Courage Ashley Sanchez is keeping the golden boot race closer than ever, and now Evelyn Ijeh is racking up goals left and right. If the group can maintain consistency, they'll keep climbing the rankings. 2 10 Orlando Pride Not sure there is a team that is struggling more than Orlando Pride right now. Sure, Barbra Banda has been away on international duty, but the squad just isn't threatening in games otherwise. 2 11 Angel City FC The squad feels like it's in a fight for best mid-table team at the moment, but on the power rankings? They're slipping. Not sure why Prisca Chulifya isn't starting when she's got two consecutive goal contributions, but hopefully that changes. 1 12 Houston Dash Kat Rader remains a positive player for the Dash in a season that feels like it's starting to flatline. At least they're in a better position than others. 1 13 Boston Legacy FC Name a team that makes up problems for themselves more than Boston Legacy, I'll wait. Conceded five goals in two games and seem to wake up once when everything is on fire. Not much lower to drop on the rankings, but maybe they'll find a way. 1 14 Racing Louisville FC Emma Sears is leaving with something, even if it's not the trade she was looking for. She's one goal away from reaching 20 regular-season goals, and it's giving Racing fans something to cheer for. 1 15 Bay FC The positive thing about Bay FC right now is that they have plenty of young talent to build up as they look forward. In the meantime, they're just hovering towards the bottom despite good individual efforts by Kennedy Fuller, Claire Hutton, and Hannah Bebar. 1 16 Chicago Stars FC The franchise parted ways with their head coach and first assistant, and now Karina Baez has the interim manager title. When you're at the bottom, you can only look up from there. --