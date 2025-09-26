The margins for power just get slimmer between teams during the 2025 NWSL regular season. With just five weeks remaining, time is running out for clubs to clinch a playoff spot and to vie for position in our power rankings. Week 21 crowned Kansas City Current as 2025 NWSL Shield winners, so there might not be a surprise for who is at the top of the list, but there's plenty of parity throughout.

As the postseason puzzle begins to assemble, clubs are showcasing why the league is the most competitive across the globe. Washington Spirit could clinch a 2025 playoff spot when they host Houston Dash at Audi Field on Sunday (12 p.m. ET on Paramount+). Top seed Kansas City Current will face last-place Chicago Stars FC in a Midwest clash and must win for Chicago to stay in playoff contention. No matter the stakes, every team can rise and fall in the power rankings, and if you're keeping track of the power trends, check out my previous rankings.

Week 22 will be here soon, so don't miss any action. Fans can watch select NWSL regular-season matches across CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

2025 NWSL Power Rankings

Here's how the league stacks up as week 22 approaches:

1. Kansas City Current (--)

The Kansas City Current have been the best team the entire 2025 NWSL regular season, and they confirmed all the clout when they etched their names into the 2025 NWSL Shield. The fastest team to ever secure the shield, and they've got five weeks in front of them to retool if they need to or want to.

2. Washington Spirit (--)

The Spirit will be motivated to clinch their playoff spot at home after being runners-up in the shield race. The regular season might be winding down, but forward Trinity Rodman and midfielder Croix Bethune are heating up at the right time, and the Spirit stay a force to be reckoned with.

3. Gotham FC (+2)

As Rose Lavelle rises, so does Gotham FC. Sometimes figuring out how not to lose a game is just as important as securing a win during the postseason race, and the coaching staff is also competing to flex how deep the roster is.

4. Portland Thorns FC (-1)

There's no streakier team than the Thorns among the top four of my rankings and the league table. One stretch of the match, they look like they have the answers, and the next, they're not executing. The only thing keeping them this high is the fact that so many other teams are facing similar questions.

5. Seattle Reign FC (-1)

Literally, somebody not named Jess Fishlock, please score for the Seattle Reign. One goal in four games isn't just a trend; it's become consistent stagnation at this point, and it's not the kind of form you want when staying in the playoff mix.

6. Orlando Pride (--)

The former NWSL Shield winners are stumbling in the playoff race, and in my power rankings. There's enough there at the end of game stats to show the Pride are clinging to the postseason race, but they might have to shake up the lineups to get things going again.

7. San Diego Wave (--)

There's just not the same creative spark from San Diego that we saw during the first half of the season. If forward Delphine Cascarino remains on the injury report, there might not be enough to keep them climbing the power rankings.

8. Utah Royals (+3)

There's the Utah Royals we all thought would come to life in 2025. In almost a mirror image of last season, Utah is stringing together performances and playing better than its league table ranking. But just like last year, they're running out of time to make some club history.

9. Houston Dash (+1)

Dash showed they won't stay down for long. Despite their unbeaten streak being snapped, they bounced right back into form. Yazmeen Ryan is back to scoring goals, and they're still part of a postseason convo that was previously slipping away from them.

10. North Carolina Courage (+2)

The Courage are bringing plenty of nothing-to-lose energy into their matches, and it's paying off in results and the playoff picture. Defenders Maycee Bell and Kaleigh Kurtz are making things difficult for the attacking opposition, and the play is building up on the pitch.

11. Racing Louisville FC (-3)

You hate to see it. Racing are struggling to differentiate itself not only from other teams in the playoff push, but from their repeatedly underachieving seasons of the past. They're showing signs of life but could use a definitive, complete performance asap.

12. Chicago Stars FC (-3)

It was an incredible run until reality started to settle in. The group is on a new streak of no wins that don't feel as great as their previous run out of the summer break. They're in the corner with the regular season timeline closing in on them.

13. Angel City FC (+1)

Nothing like going toe-to-toe with top teams to get some confidence back. But it's a little bit telling that some of the vibes are lost despite the efforts.

14. Bay FC (-1)

There's nothing wrong with trying some stuff when it looks and feels like the season has all but slipped away from you. Defender Brooklyn Courtnal got her first start since being traded to Bay, and forward Racheal Kundenanji, off the bench, scored an equalizer.