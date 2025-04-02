The 2025 NWSL regular season rolls on and my power rankings are back. We're officially three weeks into the season, and the league is taking a brief pause for the international window, so ratings this week will loom until NWSL returns.

There are already some changes from my week two rankings because the biggest question of the season may have an early answer. Who will rival Orlando for a top spot this year? The early signs are trending toward Kansas City Current.

I didn't expect there to be much shift in the top four of my rankings this early, but it is nice to see that even the league's elite squads are making things interesting. Washington Spirit remains top tier, but Orlando and Kansas City will make things difficult to leapfrog, and things might really start to shift for Gotham after losing Tierna Davidson to a knee injury that has also removed her from the USWNT April roster.

The middle of the pack is steadfast with clubs who are still establishing their ideal starters and ironing out tactics, while the lower half of the rankings has some new additions among some familiar faces.

There's a nice little break for teams to try and reset themselves for the long haul. Don't miss any action as fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Now, time for our week three rankings:

2025 NWSL Power Rankings