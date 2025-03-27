The 2025 NWSL regular season continues, and so do my power rankings. We're officially two weeks into the season, and there are already some dips and surges from my week one rankings.

Not sure if there's anyone who will rival Orlando Pride for the ultimate crown this year as Gotham FC struggled to get on the scoreboard, but Kansas City's shutout victory against Washington Spirit definitely makes things more interesting at the top.

While the top of my ratings don't have major swings, the middle of the rankings is still as grey as ever. Turns out, anyone can be mid-average if you mediocre hard enough! Some teams haven't throttled quite enough to really kickstart their season just yet, while others have showcased some glimpses of their roster personalities.

But there is a team that has taken a major dip. Racing Louisville weren't able to build off their opening week draw and starting midfielder Savannah DeMelo left the game with "lightheadedness," and the injury and absence list seems to be growing, so its unclear how that might shape their ongoing season.

There's plenty of time for clubs to tip the ranking scales.

Now, time for our week two rankings:

2025 NWSL Power Rankings