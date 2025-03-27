The 2025 NWSL regular season continues, and so do my power rankings. We're officially two weeks into the season, and there are already some dips and surges from my week one rankings.
Not sure if there's anyone who will rival Orlando Pride for the ultimate crown this year as Gotham FC struggled to get on the scoreboard, but Kansas City's shutout victory against Washington Spirit definitely makes things more interesting at the top.
While the top of my ratings don't have major swings, the middle of the rankings is still as grey as ever. Turns out, anyone can be mid-average if you mediocre hard enough! Some teams haven't throttled quite enough to really kickstart their season just yet, while others have showcased some glimpses of their roster personalities.
But there is a team that has taken a major dip. Racing Louisville weren't able to build off their opening week draw and starting midfielder Savannah DeMelo left the game with "lightheadedness," and the injury and absence list seems to be growing, so its unclear how that might shape their ongoing season.
Now, time for our week two rankings:
2025 NWSL Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Analysis
1.
Orlando Pride
–
The Pride are so good that they don't need Barbra Banda to get on the scoresheet. This week it's Marta flexing the Pride's talent pool, cutting through lines and converting penalties.
2.
Kansas City Current
+1
Temwa Chawinga has two goals in two games and Kansas City are off to a great start. The Current's midfield trio is making things difficult, especially when Lo'eau LaBonta is so clinical on penalty conversions.
3.
Washington Spirit
-1
Spirit struggled to break through on goal despite some controlling the ball and getting decent looks in week two. Rodman's availability off the bench is a silver lining moving forward.
4.
NJ/NY Gotham FC
-–
Didn't completely get run over by the best team in the league despite a loss, and managed to expose some weaknesses throughout. Rookie Lily Real had tough start (own goal) but she had a great response over 90 minutes and led the team with six tackles.
5.
Seattle Reign FC
+2
They are getting the job done even without their biggest offseason signing Lynn Biyendolo. The bar was low for them at the start of the season, but they've picked it up and bettered a couple former playoff teams already.
6.
North Carolina Courage
--
Despite mostly solidified tactics, the Courage just can't get clicking. It could definitely just be a matter of timing, but there's some notable disconnect in the final third for now.
7.
Houston Dash
+2
The Dash didn't get rattled by a slow start on the road and quickly became the dominant team after going down an early goal. Rookie Maggie Graham is one to watch after two goals off the bench across two games.
8.
Utah Royals
-2
Mina Tanaka and Ally Sentnor are going to do great things for Utah this year, but this week their link-up equalizer was a short-lived celebration.
9.
Bay FC
+1
Showed a bit of a ruthless side this week and it might actually be what gets them going into week three. Local area players Karlie Lema and Joelle Anderson delivered clutch performances to build off of.
10.
San Diego Wave FC
+2
The Wave look like a team that have ideas and are executing them. New head coach Joans Eidevall's first win of the season comes with another clutch performance by Gia Corely who has two goals and an assist in two games.
11.
Angel City FC
--
Kennedy Fuller is in baller mode with two goals in two games, but Angel City haven't put together a complete 90 minutes for a full victory.
12.
Racing Louisville FC
-4
The biggest drop for a team this week was because of all the questions before the season started, and even more "what now" after DeMelo was stretchered out of the game.
13.
Portland Thorns FC
--
Reilyn Turner scored a beauty of a goal and the squad celebrated their first point of the year, but not enough against another mid-to-low-level team to make a major jump in the power rankings.
14.
Chicago Stars FC
--
Officially on a losing streak, Chicago had promising spell in the opening 15 minutes but struggled over the rest of their home opener. Jameese Joseph remains a bright spot among the rolling clouds over the Stars.