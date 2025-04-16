The 2025 NWSL regular season returned after an international break, and that means my power rankings are officially back. The break came at the perfect time for some teams, and it'll show in their bumps up the chart, but for others, it was more of the same struggles, which means notable drops after week four.

We're slowly creeping toward the quarter mark of the season, and there are some key differences compared to preseason rankings and some definite changes from week three. Kansas City and Orlando remain in direct competition with each other for league supremacy, while Chicago were quickly to remind everyone not to write them off so quickly.

I'll admit, I love a good hometown win (queue up the sweet home Chicago for me), but it feels like Chicago Stars' recent victory says more about Bay FC in the long haul than it does about the Stars' tactics.

Outside of my power rankings, Bay FC's biggest issue seems to be consistency in games and they appear built for a longer haul, so we'll see if they ever get out from the lower half of the ratings. Meanwhile, Chicago's hunker-down defense and long ball transition game is still the exact same game plan they're known to employ league wide -- but it did give viewers an incredible goal and celebration to enjoy.

Meanwhile, Gotham FC have had to manage some player injuries to start the season, but they finally had a statement game that wasn't so much about getting a dominant win, but how they got it. For all injuries, there are multiple players returning, and the biggest reminder is that Gotham have a full roster that can navigate a long season. It's a powerful asset and why they still haven't dropped in my rankings.

There are just a few weeks to round out the first quarter of the season, so don't miss any action as fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Now, time for our rankings:

2025 NWSL Power Rankings