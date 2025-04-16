The 2025 NWSL regular season returned after an international break, and that means my power rankings are officially back. The break came at the perfect time for some teams, and it'll show in their bumps up the chart, but for others, it was more of the same struggles, which means notable drops after week four.
We're slowly creeping toward the quarter mark of the season, and there are some key differences compared to preseason rankings and some definite changes from week three. Kansas City and Orlando remain in direct competition with each other for league supremacy, while Chicago were quickly to remind everyone not to write them off so quickly.
I'll admit, I love a good hometown win (queue up the sweet home Chicago for me), but it feels like Chicago Stars' recent victory says more about Bay FC in the long haul than it does about the Stars' tactics.
Outside of my power rankings, Bay FC's biggest issue seems to be consistency in games and they appear built for a longer haul, so we'll see if they ever get out from the lower half of the ratings. Meanwhile, Chicago's hunker-down defense and long ball transition game is still the exact same game plan they're known to employ league wide -- but it did give viewers an incredible goal and celebration to enjoy.
Flipping out over this Ludmila goal for Chicago Stars! 🤸♀️ pic.twitter.com/s6P9HLM1QE— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) April 13, 2025
Meanwhile, Gotham FC have had to manage some player injuries to start the season, but they finally had a statement game that wasn't so much about getting a dominant win, but how they got it. For all injuries, there are multiple players returning, and the biggest reminder is that Gotham have a full roster that can navigate a long season. It's a powerful asset and why they still haven't dropped in my rankings.
There are just a few weeks to round out the first quarter of the season, so don't miss any action as fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Now, time for our rankings:
2025 NWSL Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Analysis
1.
Kansas City Current
--
Temwa Chawinga didn't score and it didn't matter because Kansas City Current look stronger week after week. Don't be surprised if the MVP chants start for Debinha because she's dominating in games for the squad and the league is officially on notice.
2.
Orlando Pride
--
Barbra Banda snapped a two-game goalless streak and helped Orlando maintain a four-match win streak. Picking up victories in games that feel like grinds, and against respectable competition, will keep the Pride sharp over a long season.
3.
Washington Spirit
--
Head coach Jonatan Giraldez implemented a five-player back over the weekend, and honestly, with Mexican international Rebeca Bernal as a versatile focal point, they can afford to switch it up and stay unpredictable.
4.
NJ/NY Gotham FC
-–
The break came at a good time for Gotham FC, and they had a big response offensively after just one goal in three games. Getting Brazilian international Geyse, and the return of Jessica Silva and Midge Purce will only help the squad moving forward.
5.
Angel City FC
+3
In a battle of playoff hopefuls, Angel City made their mark as a team to be recognized when they made an example of the Dash over the weekend. Alyssa Thompson is also a candidate worthy of early MVP chatter, and interim head coach Sam Laity has young players and first-year rookies thriving in starting roles.
6.
Seattle Reign FC
--
USWNT forward Lynn Biyendolo made her long-awaited debut and the squad is keeping things competitive early in the season. Nerelia Mondesir looks dangerous in the attack and despite dropping points, I'm not convinced they need to drop in the rankings just yet.
7.
Houston Dash
-2
Last week, I asked if the Dash were really a dark-horse candidate or a sleeping giant, and their performance out of week four felt more like a missed opportunity with some ball-watching that led to conceded goals.
8.
San Diego Wave FC
+1
Head coach Jonas Eidevall is also not shying away from playing the younger members of the squad. Trinity Armstrong, the 17-year-old rookie, helped keep reigning Chawinga off the scoreboard, and the group looked dangerous at times against an elite opponent.
9.
North Carolina Courage
-2
It's not panic hours for the Courage quite yet, but it's definitely time to wonder what the heck is going on. The tactics are there, they have been, but week after week, it feels more like this group needs to figure out its ideal starting lineup ASAP.
10.
Portland Thorns FC
+3
Midfielder Hina Sugita might be the most important player on a team that is still sorting themselves out with no Sophia Wilson. Getting wins against bottom-half teams will help.
11.
Bay FC
--
Not a lot of ideas out of the break for Bay to take advantage of a struggling Chicago. Consistency and 90-minute performances are still missing from the squad, and they drop lower in rankings if they don't find the next gear.
12.
Utah Royals
-2
They desperately missed Mina Tanaka over the weekend, and Ally Sentnor had the ball with nowhere to go at times. A group that's losing their dark horse status rapidly.
13.
Chicago Stars FC
+1
Sometimes you see something so brilliant it changes things. The Stars almost let a result slip away from them, but a brilliant performance by Ludmila (with a backflip!) finally bumps them up a spot in the rankings.
14.
Racing Louisville FC
--
A frustrating start to the season might be a bad sign for Louisville in general. Averaging decent stats in games but not finding the back of the net will mean this team stays in the lower half for a while.