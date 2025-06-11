NWSL Power Rankings: Kansas City Current the class of the league, but Washington Spirit not far behind
Here's how the teams stack up after week 11 of NWSL action
The 2025 NWSL regular season returned from an international window, and the brief pause was worth the wait. With the halfway point of the season just a couple of weeks away, it seems like this could be the perfect time to reset my power rankings. The trouble with that is even though there was a small break in the schedule and my rankings, when it comes to power form, not much has shifted between teams.
Kansas City are still who they are, league beasts, destroying their foes. San Diego's roster rebuild is on a fast track, full steam ahead. The middle of the pack is a full grayscale, with blurred lines, and Chicago and Utah are simply trying to get through it. If you're keeping track of where teams have been compared to where they are headed, my previous power rankings will drop some hints.
Week 12 will be here soon, so don't miss any action. Fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Now, time for our rankings:
2025 NWSL Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Analysis
1.
Kansas City Current
--
Temwa Chawinga is still in the hunt for a NWSL Golden Boot repeat, and the squad has been able to manage any injury woes for now. There's pressure that comes with being in first, but the Midwest side is making it look easy.
2.
Washington Spirit
--
Spirit will say farewell to their current head coach soon, as Jonatan Giraldez moves on to Lyon in July, but it's the players who are getting it done, no matter what the sidelines look like.
3.
Orlando Pride
--
Orlando look beatable this season. They're still top tier and showing others that it's going to take a massive 90-minute undertaking to defeat them. Champions find a way, and heading into week 12, defender Cori Dyke is the hero this week.
4.
San Diego Wave FC
--
A team that couldn't buy a goal last season is having little problems finding the net this year, but they had trouble getting ahead at home during week 11. It wasn't for lack of effort, but they can't quite powerfully leap ahead of the top three for now.
5.
Seattle Reign FC
+3
The Reign are a bit streaky for me this year, but I welcome that in the power rankings, and maybe it's the unpredictability that will keep them soaring up the charts. Manager Laura Harvey is rotating players and shaking up tactics to keep them a threat.
6.
Angel City FC
--
New head coach Alexander Straus made his sideline debut and got to see how talented their younger players are, but settling for points against a struggling side raises questions as they march toward the halfway point of the season.
7.
Gotham FC
-2
Another team that has had a strange first half of the season, managing injuries and a tough schedule. They played like a team that had a bump from their recent Concacaf W Champions Cup win, but it feels like this won't be the last time they drop in the rankings.
8.
Portland Thorns FC
-1
Portland had plenty of chances and often had stretches of better play during week 11, but just could not capitalize on their momentum. It's sadly becoming a trend, and they'll keep falling in the rankings if they don't turn it around.
9.
Racing Louisville FC
+1
I've seen this movie before. Racing go on a nice little stretch of games and get ahead of the playoff line -- but at the exact wrong time of the season. I want to believe this is the year, but I also need to see more from Louisville against bonafide contenders.
10.
North Carolina Courage
-1
The group had one of the better games of the season through 11 weeks, and they still couldn't manage a win. It's a week of silver linings with elevated play from Courtnee Vine and Manaka Matsukubo.
11.
Bay FC
+1
A tale of better, but is it enough? Seems to have followed Bay FC since week one. It was enough to climb the rankings spot, but not sure about the long term.
12.
Houston Dash
-1
Nothing more painful than holding one of the league's elites to a scoreless 90 minutes and then conceding in stoppage time. A tough loss but one that could motivate them heading into week 12.
13.
Utah Royals FC
+1
Utah's midfield has been growing in form and functioning as a promising kickstarter. The end product just hasn't been there this year, and the season keeps running away from them.
14.
Chicago Stars FC
-1
Interim manager Masaki Hemmi shifted formation around, and it almost paid off, till it didn't. The long season for Chicago continues.