After a thrilling summer break for international tournaments, the 2025 NWSL regular season returned with plenty of action during week 14. The second half of the season is officially underway, and while some teams hit the pedal and revved the engine, others are still on the side of the road with the hazard lights flashing. With 12 matchweeks left in the season, it could be a good time to reset my power rankings.

Certain clubs aren't making it easy, though. The top three teams of the rankings haven't exactly shifted, as Kansas City Current continue their super form and wasted no time expanding their talent gap, where other teams competed just to keep pace with them. While the bottom three teams showed some fight in week 14, there's little change there either, leaving a whole bunch of movement in the middle of the power pack. If you're keeping track of where teams ended up in the past, check out my previous power rankings from June.

So, which teams will rise in power and fall in stagnancy? Week 15 will be here soon, so don't miss any action. Fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

2025 NWSL Power Rankings

Here's how the league stacks up as the second half kicks into high gear:

1. Kansas City Current (--)

It's getting harder and harder to find flaws with Kansas City, especially when they keep adding attacking options to their roster in U.S. women's national team forward Ally Sentnor. The second-year player didn't get time in week 14, but that doesn't matter because the Current are stacked. Forward Temwa Chawinga is keeping things close in the NWSL Golden Boot race as she scored her ninth goal this season.

2. Washington Spirit (--)

Trinity Rodman couldn't be more back if there was some sort of hidden time-shifting tunnel in the Spirit locker room. The winger made a triumphant return to the pitch after a four-month absence and scored in her comeback, helping Washington secure a win. With more Spirit players getting back into form with Croix Bethune and Hal Herfshfelt in the mix, new head coach Adrian Gonzalez could have a deep roster to work with down the stretch.

3. Orlando Pride (--)

Orlando Pride had plenty of chances to pull off a comeback this week, but they just couldn't find the end goal. Still, late game changes by manager Seb Hines did make a difference, and Prisca Chilufya's efforts paid off in the form of an equalizer. The group might not be this season's super team, but they find a way to remain elite.

4. Seattle Reign (+1)

Head coach Laura Harvey was a bit of a prankster in week 14. After getting exciting attacking players in Mia Fishel and forward-going-fullback Sofia Huerta, the head coach flexed the roster's tactical ability as they rolled out with five at the back. Good movement by the player fluctuated things, and smart substitutions turned things around as veteran Jess Fishlock aided the team in a victory. A dark-horse team could very soon be a big problem for the contenders in the league.

5. San Diego Wave (-1)

Looks like this group faded ahead of the break and still need to shake off summer hibernation. They managed to get into dangerous spaces in week 14 but just couldn't figure out how to get much on target. If they want to be a more powerful team, they'll have to find some of that first half of the season form again.

6. Portland Thorns FC (+2)

Had very good stretches of play despite not getting any points to show for it in their return to play. The squad have been streaky in the first half of the year, but big individual performances by Sam Coffey and Hina Sugita in the midfield have helped cover the deficiencies. If Olivia Moultrie's lone goal is a sign of things to come for the Thorns, they could upset other contenders.

7. Racing Louisville FC (+2)

Had a good run of form before the summer break and hit a wall named Kansas City face-first in their return to play. I want to believe this is the year this club figures out a way into the playoffs, but they have struggled in general against higher-rated opponents, and their schedule won't do them any favors over the next few weeks. But I am ready to be hurt again and keep them in the upper half of the rankings for now.

8. Gotham FC (-1)

It's that point of the year where casuals will view matches and rosters on paper and say this team should beat that team, but Gotham just aren't doing it.. The squad will correctly celebrate rookie Khyah Harper's performance with the lone goal, but they'll be happy to get golden boot leader Euro runner-up Esther Gonzalez back ASAP after the group managed just two shots on target in week 14.

9. Bay FC (+2)

For a long time this year, Bay FC have been the definitive line on the power rankings, and even in the league table, and after their performance in week 14, they inch back closer. I am here for Rachael Kundinanji's relentlessness, and also for Penelope Hocking as the leading club goal scorer this season. If the duo can figure out more collaborative efforts, Bay could trend up.

10. Angel City FC (-4)

I simply cannot afford to look foolish in these rankings anymore, and keeping Angel City in the upper half of the standings even at the break is inexcusable. Not a single win in six games, and despite all the "learning" the group is getting from new manager Alex Strauss, wins aren't coming. The staff will need to figure out how to rotate players into successful scenarios if they want to get back into the upper half of the rankings.

11. North Carolina Courage (-1)

The Courage were on a small run of good form before the break, and it looked like maybe that disjointed some things in their return. Still, some exciting things to keep an eye on for the group, as the coaching staff slotted Tyler Lussi on the left, and she functioned more as an attacking fullback.

12. Houston Dash (--)

It's the little things that make a difference, and sometimes that looks like your veteran midfielder involved when the going gets tough. Former Canadian international Sophie Schmidt came up big for the Dash down the stretch, and having an enforcer who can score off the bench could be the x-factor the Dash need for the second half of the season.

13. Utah Royals (--)

Mina Tanaka had a massive game for Utah against a top side in Orlando. With Sentnor officially gone to Kansas City, Tanaka could be the next playmaker to reset things for the Royals if chemistry builds alongside Brecken Mozingo and Bianca St-Georges.

14. Chicago Stars FC (--)

Gotta celebrate the wins where you can get them, or in this case, solid performances for a draw. Chicago have struggled this season, but interim head coach Ella Masar has the group competing and having some fun while doing it. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher is back, and Ally Schlegel is scoring, and now maybe it's their turn to make others suffer.