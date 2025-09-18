The stakes are getting higher for the 2025 NWSL regular season with just a handful of weeks left on the schedule. Week 20 offered a playoff preview between Kansas City Current and the Washington Spirit, and the two best teams showed why they're top dogs in the playoff pack with a scoreless draw between them. The Spirit will try to extend their points when they face Angel City FC on Thursday (12:30 p.m. ET on Paramount+). The Los Angeles side are three points shy of the playoff line and in desperate need of a statement win.

The playoff picture is hardly in place, with Kansas City Current the only squad to clinch a spot in the postseason, but the 13 remaining clubs are making sure to extend the race as weeks dwindle down. That's where the NWSL Power Rankings come in. Teams that are playoff longshots are soaring up the rankings, while some postseason hopefuls are struggling. If you're keeping track of team power trends, check out my previous rankings.

So, which teams will rise and who will fall? Week 21 will be here soon, so don't miss any action. Fans can watch select NWSL regular-season matches across CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

2025 NWSL Power Rankings

Here's how the league stacks up as week 21 approaches:

1. Kansas City Current (--)

Dare I say Kansas City Current looked vulnerable without Temwa Chawinga? Yes. They did. They also looked pissed off and eager to show why they're the team to beat this season. If the plan is to rest Chawinga's knee till closer to the playoffs, it's not a bad idea, but the group needs to figure out how to score without her.

2. Washington Spirit (--)

While the NWSL Shield might be out of reach, the Washington Spirit are not messing around when it comes to players stepping up and making a statement. Midfielder Leicy Santos flexed off her defensive capabilities alongside her creativity, and Tara McKeown showed off why she'll be a future finalist for NWSL Defender of the Year.

3. Portland Thorns FC (--)

This roster is going toe-to-toe with other teams who are peaking at the right time. Portland Thorns might feel like they missed opportunities in front of goal recently, but it's not enough to knock them down in these rankings.

4. Seattle Reign FC (+1)

Personally, a big fan of the ol' snatch and grab, and Seattle executed it at the perfect time. There's still plenty of question marks around the lack of goal scoring, but nothing like having veteran midfielder Jess Fishlock as your smash-in-case-of-emergency option.

5. Gotham FC (+2)

Talk about hitting your stride at the right time, Gotham FC are almost making it look easy as the season winds down. Esther Gonzalez is leading the Golden Boot race, and midfielder Jaelin Howell is getting involved in goal contributions whenever she's not disrupting opposition.

6. Orlando Pride (-2)

Newly acquired Jacqueline Ovalle got into the attacking mix with her first NWSL career assist, and it's a good thing because Orlando are rapidly fading down the stretch.

7. San Diego Wave (+2)

San Diego are in direct competition with Orlando repeatedly stumbling team. Lack of goal scoring and passive tempo makes us all wonder who that squad was in the first half of the season, and where they went.

8. Racing Louisville (--)

It's been a tough week for a group that's hanging with the more powerful teams in the pack. Thoughts and positivity for Savannah DeMelo as she recovers from a medical episode out of week 20.

9. Chicago Stars FC (+1)

Chicago Stars FC are the only team that are unbeaten since the summer break, and there's no question they are the team that no one wants to face right now as they build towards next season. A scrappy group of gritty grinders and all the other blue-collar superlatives you wish to insert here. That's Chicago personified.

10. Houston Dash (-1)

What a run for the Dash over the last six weeks. They unfortunately came up against another scrappy side and paid for it. Like other teams, they appeared to fade against some altitude, but good teams can bounce back, and that's the next step for Houston.

11. Utah Royals FC (+1)

Paige Monaghan has been in top form for the Utah Royals and got on the scoresheet again. This time, the roster was able to manage the game in a way that was more dominating than their previous hard-nosed stalemates.

12. North Carolina Courage (+2)

North Carolina Courage never say die, and maybe no one says it louder than midfielder Brianna Pinto. The squad needed a momentum-shifting performance, and they might have gotten it between Pinto and Manaka Matsukubo's magic.

13. Bay FC (--)

The only reason Bay FC isn't lower is because of goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz. An absolute clinic in goal by the shot stopper and relentless effort by Racheal Kundenanji finally paid off.

14. Angel City FC (-3)

They're still in the playoff picture, but Angel City isn't giving many power vibes with time running out on the schedule. Needed a definitive performance, and produced the bad kind.