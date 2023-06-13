The National Women's Soccer League officially marked the midway point of the regular season over the weekend. All 12 clubs have now played 11 weeks of the 22-game regular season. Week 11 saw some teams shift in our power rankings as some midtable teams appear to be peaking at a crucial point in the season. Check out our power rankings to see where teams landed. And remember, fans can watch the Challenge Cup and NWSL regular season across CBS Sports platforms including Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
NWSL Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Analysis
1.
OL Reign
+2
No better example of the bench depth than when the team had to scramble after Megan Rapinoe's early exit on Saturday. No Lavelle? No Rapinoe? No Fishlock? No problem for the Reign as they get back in the win column and climb back up our rankings.
2.
San Diego Wave FC
+2
The Wave rise up the power rankings with lockdown defensive performances. San Diego is unbeaten in five games and goalkeeper Kalien Sheridan and her backline have four clean sheets.
3.
Washington Spirit
-2
Some stagnant play has led the team down a three-game winless streak and a drop in the standings. But the Spirit are never down for long and is still in the top three of our rankings. With more consistent play by Ashley Sanchez and Ashley Hatch, maybe they get back to No. 1.
4.
NJ/NY Gotham FC
-2
After a blazing month of May, the east coast side has cooled off in June. Winless in their last three, teams have figured out how to work around their midfield and capitalize in wide areas, and they'll need to adjust if they want to get back to No. 1 in the standings and our rankings.
5.
Portland Thorns FC
-1
It's time to spotlight the defense and not in a good way. The group has let in six goals over their last four games. They're no strangers to being part of high score lines, and they'll need to tighten things up to climb the rankings again.
6.
North Carolina Courage
--
Kerolin has been key and her hat trick on the road against the Red Stars dominated the highlight reels. But the Courage show off week to week how their ball retention leads to results. Now they just need to get goals and wins against upper-half-table teams.
7.
Houston Dash
+1
Head coach Sam Laity may finally have found the key to unlock the Dash attack in Michelle Alozie. Her goal and assist in the last couple of weeks have boosted the Dash in our power rankings.
8.
Orlando Pride
+1
Adriana has been a crucial component of Orlando's attack and has shown she can score on a breakaway or on set pieces.
9.
Racing Louisville FC
-2
Winless in their last three matches, Racing have shown they can compete, but can't get wins against top teams. They will need to prove they can in the second half of the season.
10.
Angel City FC
--
Players are returning to form but the tactics aren't connecting, and there aren't a lot of answers. The recent signing of French international Amandine Henry is massive, but in a World Cup year, it's unclear how much time she will have to make an impact.
11.
Chicago Red Stars
--
The team continues to ride the highs and lows of a historically losing season. Despite some wins against other lower-table teams, there just isn't a ton of relief in sight as the club remains up for sale.
12.
Kansas City Current
--
Players keep coming off the injury report, but the results still aren't there, and the Current remains at the bottom of our power rankings.