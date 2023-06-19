The National Women's Soccer League is in full swing as the second half of the season is underway. All 12 clubs have now played 12 weeks of the 22-game regular season. Week 12 saw some teams shift in our power rankings as top-seeded teams remain narrow in the standings and continue to chase the NWSL shield. Check out our power rankings to see where teams landed. And remember, fans can watch the Challenge Cup and NWSL regular season across CBS Sports platforms including Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
NWSL Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Analysis
1.
OL Reign
---
Reign showed off their depth again this week with multiple key starters out. Warm conditions against Houston weren't ideal but efforts from substitutes showed their ability to grind out uncomfortable games and they keep the top spot in the rankings.
2.
San Diego Wave FC
---
The team had their unbeaten streak snapped by their SoCal rival and didn't have a ton of answers down the stretch of the match. Could be early signs of what will come when their key players head out for World Cup duty.
3.
Washington Spirit
---
A great performance by the rookies to help the come-from-behind win while on the road in a wild 3-2 match. Lena Silano provided an assist on the equalizer, and Paige Metayer's header means her underdog rookie of the year campaign continues.
4.
Portland Thorns FC
+1
The defense almost let the win slip away on the road against Chicago. But part of the Thorns' identity just might be that they will score more goals than you and that's not a bad plan when it works.
5.
North Carolina Courage
+1
The players are executing the tactics and Kerolin is causing nightmares for backlines across the league. League should be on notice that the Courage are rebuilding toward the playoffs and not just in general.
6.
NJ/NY Gotham fc
-2
The east coast side is hitting a slump at an interesting time. Winless in four games and the midfield has looked stagnant in various stretches. Won't get easier when they likely lose Williams and Bruninha to the World Cup.
7.
Houston Dash
--
An incredibly gutsy performance at home in heatwave conditions. The group rallied for a result after going down to 10 players for an entire half. Perhaps not a statement game that led to victory -- but a big display of endurance and mentality.
8.
Racing Louisville FC
+1
Louisville finally delivered the statement game with a regular season win against a playoff-contending team. They were led to victory once again by Savannah DeMelo, but Thembi Kgatlana's rise in form is an added asset for the team at a good point in the season.
9.
Orlando Pride
-1
Orlando is a bit streaky at the moment, and not having Marta against a possession heavy North Carolina side showed some vulnerability.
10.
Angel City FC
--
The Los Angeles squad got a massive result against their SoCal rivals in San Diego. They were motivated by the rivalry and in training with the recent dismissal of their former head coach, and they'll need to show they can deliver consistently before moving up the rankings.
11.
Chicago Red Stars
--
Red Stars had a good response to lopsided losses against top-seeded Portland, but not enough to get a result. The centerback duo of Tierna Davidson and Kayla Sharples could need more time to get adjusted but there's good chemistry there.
12.
Kansas City Current
--
The Current just couldn't hang on to the lead this week and dropped another one at home. They finally have the majority of their key players back from injuries and will need to string together results.