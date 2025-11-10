The NWSL's great promise is its parity, a theory the Kansas City Current downright rejected as the runaway winners of the Shield, commanding a 21 point lead between first and second place at the conclusion of the regular season. The Current's surprise elimination by Gotham FC on Sunday, though, means it just might be anyone's game as the postseason reaches its penultimate stage, setting up for an intriguing final batch of games this season.

At this point, the NWSL Championship just might be the Washington Spirit's to lose, partially by default as the highest seed left in the playoffs. It would not be hard to envision a single one of the semifinalists winning the whole thing, each of them heavyweights in their own right – the Orlando Pride, Gotham, the Portland Thorns and the Spirit are the last four NWSL champions. The quartet feel as evenly matched as it gets, though – none of the remaining teams enter the semifinals in perfect shape, but have demonstrated an ability to problem solve with the talented players that they have.

Here's a look at where each team stands as they target a spot in the NWSL Championship on Nov. 22 at San Jose's PayPal Park.

NWSL Playoffs semifinal schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

Saturday, Nov. 15

Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns, 12 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

Sunday, Nov. 16

Orlando Pride vs. Gotham FC, 3 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

4. Portland Thorns

The Portland Thorns have punched above their weight all season long, rising all the way to a third place finish and booking a berth in the playoff semifinals. They have reached these heights because of an overreliance on midfielder Sam Coffey, who has often made up for her team's defensive vulnerabilities during a career-best season. The Thorns may finally be peaking at the right time, though – Olivia Moultrie's run of eight goals and one assist in her last 11 games for club and country gives her side an attacking edge that they have missed at times this season.

3. Orlando Pride

The Orlando Pride's end product has slowed since Barbra Banda sustained a season-ending hip injury in August, scoring just 11 goals in the 10 regular season games she missed down the stretch. The good news for the Pride, though, is that they are well-positioned to survive the issue – they won the NWSL Championship a year ago with a gritty 1-0 win over the Spirit, opting to absorb the opponent's pressure after taking an early lead. Reigning defender of the year Emily Sams remains a fixture in the back line, while Lizbeth Ovalle has settled in well and ranks inside the NWSL's top 10 for chances created since Banda's injury.

2. Gotham FC

It has been an imperfect season for Gotham but in their 2-1 win over the Current in the quarterfinals, they found a response to the doubts they have faced in recent months. They have been overreliant on MVP candidate Esther Gonzalez, who has scored around 40% of the team's goals this season, but their depth paid off against the Current. Jaedyn Shaw has been a game-changer since her September arrival, showcasing her skill yet again with a goal on Sunday, while Katie Stengel proved to be a surprise hero with the last-gasp game winner in Kansas City. Like the Thorns, they may also have hit their stride at the right time – and could really challenge the Pride's stingy defense if Gonzalez is able to participate in the semifinals.

1. Washington Spirit

The Spirit's playoff run has centered around Trinity Rodman's availability following an MCL sprain, her return potentially imminent if her recovery has gone as expected. Until Rodman's prognosis suggests otherwise, the Spirit are the team to beat, especially since she is buoyed by Gift Monday and Croix Bethune. Without Rodman, though, the Spirit are a very different team – they have just four wins in 12 matches without her and their goal difference swings from +13 when she is on the field to -3 when she is not.