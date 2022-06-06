The NWSL expansion sides have cooled off after hot starts to the regular season and other teams out there are navigating through a brutal match load. Meanwhile, other clubs have welcomed the return of playmakers back into the fray. Kerolin returned from an ankle injury for North Carolina and Mallory Pugh returned from concussion protocols for Chicago. We've only got two matchday left in the month of June before we break for an international window.

Want more coverage of women's soccer? Listen below and make sure to follow Attacking Third, A CBS Soccer Podcast devoted to bringing you everything you need to know from the NWSL and around the globe.

Let's take a look at some power rankings ahead of midweek NWSL action:

NWSL Power Rankings