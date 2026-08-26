The 2026 NWSL regular season is flying by as the calendar moves into the final third of the schedule. Teams are making the push for either the playoffs or respect and momentum for next season, revealing some power shifts across the league.

That means it's the perfect time to roll out my NWSL Power Rankings. So if you're trying to keep track of where your favorite team lands, here are my previous rankings.

If you're a player who wasn't released by your club for the U20 World Cup, it might be your time to shine. Melanie Barcena's is doing that for Wave FC, and while Linda Ullmark will eventually depart the Dash for international duty, rookie Kat Rader is still there to wreck backlines.

Now, onto the most recent rankings:

Biggest Movers 3 Portland Thorns 2 Washington Spirit Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 NJ/NY Gotham FC The final third of the season will only get harder for the team at the top of the league. Sometimes a scoreless scrap shows more of who you are than lopsided games, and if Rose Lavelle's head injury isn't too significant, then Gotham will stay tough. -- 13-3 2 Portland Thorns The defense could finally be turning a corner at the right time this season for the Thorns, and right when Sophia Wilson is making herself a threat in the Golden Boot race too. 3 11-6 3 Utah Royals FC Last week I said the Royals were just streaky enough to be considered No. 2 in the rankings, and it's for that same reason they slip down this week. The wild needle swings are fun for neutrals, but inconsistency might keep them from the most powerful spot. 1 11-7 4 San Diego Wave FC Melanie Barcena and Trinity Byars have sparked life back into Wave FC's missing attack. The group has struggled to finish in front of goal in the second half of the season, but the duo is turning up at a crucial moment. -- 11-7 5 Washington Spirit Feels like we've been waiting for weeks for the Spirit to remind us of why they're among the top teams in the NWSL, and it seems like we're gonna go another week still waiting. 2 11-6 6 Kansas City Current The Current aren't doing enough to win games, and yet just as impressive, they're doing enough to not lose any. Still, a stale state of play won't get them much higher on the rankings. -- 9-8 7 Seattle Reign While head coach Laura Harvey and her squad figure out how to keep their heads above playoff waters, I'm not sure they'll hang around here much longer in the rankings. Hopefully the addition of Ami Diallo from Ivory Coast will help. -- 8-8 8 North Carolina Courage Seems like the Courage are stepping into consistency mode with Ashley Sanchez officially in the lead of the NWSL Golden Boot race. If she keeps combining with Evelyn Ijeh down the stretch, there will be little stopping this team from climbing the ranks 1 10-7 9 Denver Summit FC Who doesn't enjoy an expansion side that keeps things interesting in games? But eventually, just staying competitive in matches won't get a team higher in the rankings. 1 6-8 10 Houston Dash Houston's newest problem is absolutely Kat Rader. The rookie can't stop scoring against opponents, and the team keeps climbing the rankings because of her efforts. -- 7-9 11 Orlando Pride Barbra Banda will simply find a way to impact games no matter what. This week it was with an assist on a game-winner, a sign of life for Orlando. 1 8-11 12 Angel City FC Just like the first half of the season, Angel City have fizzled out once again. Defender Sarah Gorden has been a bright spot for the club, but they're dropping in the rankings without complete performances. 1 7-7 13 Bay FC Big goalkeeper heroics by Jordan Sikowitz combined with a goal from Cristina Girelli just as her loan is about to expire bump Bay FC up the rankings this week. 2 6-10 14 Racing Louisville FC All good things come to an end, but for Racing that meant ending their winning streak against a team they stomped just two weeks ago. NWSL is strange, so are Racing, and back down the rankings they go. 1 7-12 15 Chicago Stars FC If there was ever a spark of life that was desperately needed, it was in Chicago, easily provided by Mallory Swanson this week for a small trend up the rankings. 1 5-15 16 Boston Legacy FC Welcome to rock bottom, Boston Legacy. It took a lot of work and effort to get here, but you made it. Multiple teams could start planing for next season; the Legacy are easily one of them. 2 5-11